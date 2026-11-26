Karnataka Examination Authority has released the provisional allotment result for the NEET PG 2026 counselling. Candidates who have participated in the second round of PG counselling can visit the official website to download the allotment result. The link to download the NEET PG 2026 final seat allotment result will be available after 11 AM on the official website. Candidates can report to colleges for admissions based on the final allotment result.

According to the schedule released, candidates allotted seats in the second counselling round can report to the colleges for document verification, fee submission and final admissions from today, November 26, 2026. Candidates can download the challan for the fee payment process from 11 AM today. Candidates also need to deposit the original documents at KEA and download the admission order and complete the admission process also from today. The last date for candidates to report to the allotted colleges for admission is December 1, 2026.