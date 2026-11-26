Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Final Allotment Today, Reporting Until December 1
Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2026 round 2 final allotment result will be announced online today. Candidates can download the allotment result through the link at cetonline.karnataka,gov.in
Karnataka Examination Authority has released the provisional allotment result for the NEET PG 2026 counselling. Candidates who have participated in the second round of PG counselling can visit the official website to download the allotment result. The link to download the NEET PG 2026 final seat allotment result will be available after 11 AM on the official website. Candidates can report to colleges for admissions based on the final allotment result.
According to the schedule released, candidates allotted seats in the second counselling round can report to the colleges for document verification, fee submission and final admissions from today, November 26, 2026. Candidates can download the challan for the fee payment process from 11 AM today. Candidates also need to deposit the original documents at KEA and download the admission order and complete the admission process also from today. The last date for candidates to report to the allotted colleges for admission is December 1, 2026.
Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2 final allotment result is available for download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.on. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the allotment status.
Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Provisional Allotment - Click Here
Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Second Round Allotment Schedule - Click Here
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling Second Round Schedule
Check here the complete schedule for Karnataka NEET PG round 2 counselling 2026
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Event / Activity
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Schedule / Date & Time
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Publication of 2nd Round allotment provisional list
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November 25, 2026 after 5.00 pm
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Publication of 2nd Round allotment final result
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November 26, 2026 after 11.00 am
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Downloading of Challan and Payment of Fees
Fee paid by Choice 2 candidates will be adjusted upon selection of a seat in this round. Balance fee if any should be paid by the candidates.
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From 11.00 am on November 26, 2026 to November 30, 2026 - 4.00 pm (Banking Hours)
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Deposition of original documents at KEA, Bangalore.
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November 26 to 30, 20266
Book the slot to deposit Originals.
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Downloading of admission order by fee paid & original documents submitted candidates
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November 26 to 30, 2026
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Reporting at the college against the seat allotted in 2nd Round.
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November 26 to December 1, 2026
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Final Allotment Result
The Karnataka Examination Authority will be releasing the NEET PG final allotment result for the second round of counselling today. Based on the allotment result, candidates allotted seats need to complete the document verification and report to the colleges for admission. Candidates are also required to keep all the originals ready with them for admission. After the final allotment result is announced, candidates allotted seats need to complete the fee submission. Download the confirmation slip and report to the colleges for admission.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.