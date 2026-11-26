Kerala NEET PG Round 2 Allotment: CEE Kerala will begin the reporting process for the second phase of counselling today, November 26, 2026. The final allotment result for the second round of counselling is available on the official portal. Students allotted seats in the second phase of counselling must login to the portal to download the allotment memo and report to the colleges with all the required documents.

As per the notification issued, candidates must report physically to join their allotted colleges from November 26 to 30, 2026, before 5:00 PM, along with the required documents specified in the Allotment Memo and the Prospectus. Candidates must also note that the allotment memo must be produced before the admitting authority at the time of admission, and the fee should be remitted at the allotted college during admission. To download the allotment memo, candidates need to log in to the candidate portal and then click the Allotment Result link.