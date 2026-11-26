Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Final Allotment Released, Reporting from Nov 26 to 30
CEE Kerala has released the Kerala NEET PG counselling 2026 round 2 final allotment. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges for admissions from November 26 to 30, 2026 with the allotment memo and all required documents
Kerala NEET PG Round 2 Allotment: CEE Kerala will begin the reporting process for the second phase of counselling today, November 26, 2026. The final allotment result for the second round of counselling is available on the official portal. Students allotted seats in the second phase of counselling must login to the portal to download the allotment memo and report to the colleges with all the required documents.
As per the notification issued, candidates must report physically to join their allotted colleges from November 26 to 30, 2026, before 5:00 PM, along with the required documents specified in the Allotment Memo and the Prospectus. Candidates must also note that the allotment memo must be produced before the admitting authority at the time of admission, and the fee should be remitted at the allotted college during admission. To download the allotment memo, candidates need to log in to the candidate portal and then click the Allotment Result link.
Candidates can check the Kerala NEET PG 2026 second phase allotment PDF on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. The allotment list has been issued as a PDF containing the details of the candidates, college, course and category of allotment. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the allotment PDF with them for further reference.
Steps to Download Kerala NEET PG Second Phase Allotment Memo
The link to download the allotment list and the allotment memo is available on the official website. Candidates need to follow the steps provided below to download the PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
Step 2: Click on PG Medical 2026
Step 3: Click on Login
Step 4: Enter the application number and password
Step 5: Click on the Allotment Memo link
Step 6: Download the PDF for further reference
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026: Documents Required for Phase 2 Admission
When reporting to the colleges for admissions, candidates need to have the originals of all the relevant documents. The list of documents required is given below
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Data sheet of PG Medical 2026 issued by CEE.
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Date of Birth Proof: Secondary School Leaving Certificate/Senior Secondary Certificate/Indian Passport/Birth Certificate.
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MBBS Degree /Pass Certificate
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House Surgency (CRRI) Certificate.
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NEET (PG)-2026 Score Sheet.
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Original “Transfer Certificate” from the institution last studied.
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Relieving order from the institution last worked for those in Government service.
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Originals of all the uploaded documents/certificates
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.