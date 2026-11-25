JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1: Registration Update! Over 13,96,007 candidates have successfully completed their fee payment, with 15,73,018 registration forms submitted so far! Last 2 days to register with late fee (until 26 November 2026). Complete your application today! 🔗 Apply Now: https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE For any queries or assistance: 📧 Email: jeemain@nta.ac.in 📞 Helpline: 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 🌐 Website: https://t.co/x6CqwlBa5V JEE (Main) 2027 सत्र-1: पंजीकरण अपडेट! अब तक 15,73,018 पंजीकरण फॉर्म जमा हो चुके हैं और 13,96,007 अभ्यर्थियों ने सफलतापूर्वक शुल्क का भुगतान कर दिया है! विलंब शुल्क (Late Fee) के साथ पंजीकरण करने के अंतिम 2 दिन शेष हैं (26 नवंबर 2026 तक)। आज ही अपना आवेदन पूरा करें! 🔗 आवेदन करें: https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE किसी भी सहायता या जानकारी के लिए संपर्क करें: 📧 ईमेल: jeemain@nta.ac.in 📞 हेल्पलाइन: 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 🌐 वेबसाइट: https://t.co/x6CqwlBa5V #JEEMain2027 #NTA #राष्ट्रीयपरीक्षाएजेंसी #JEEMain

Candidates who have not yet completed their applications can submit the form with a late fee until November 26, 2026. Applicants are advised to complete the registration and payment process before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has received over 15.73 lakh registration forms for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. According to the latest registration update, a total of 15,73,018 application forms have been submitted so far. Of these, 13,96,007 candidates have successfully completed the fee payment process.

JEE Main 2027 Registration Statistics

Particulars Number of candidates Total application forms submitted 15,73,018 Candidates who completed fee payment 13,96,007 Applications awaiting fee payment 1,77,011

The late-fee registration facility will remain open until November 26, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Candidates can complete the process through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in⁠. The application correction window is scheduled from November 27 to 29, 2026.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Exam Dates

The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination will be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates should keep checking the official website for further announcements.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating technical institutions. The examination also serves as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced, which is required for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Candidates must meet the prescribed eligibility requirements to appear for the examination.