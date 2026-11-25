West Bengal School Admissions 2027: No Screening Tests, Lottery System to Continue From Pre-Primary Level To Class 8
West Bengal has issued school admission guidelines for the 2027 academic session. The lottery-based admission system will continue from the pre-primary level, with no screening tests. Check age criteria and other important admission rules.
The West Bengal School Education Department has issued admission guidelines for the 2027 academic session for state-run schools. The existing lottery-based admission system will continue from the pre-primary level, with no major changes to the selection process.
According to the guidelines, admissions will be conducted in accordance with the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. Schools will not conduct screening tests or selection procedures for admitting students. If the number of applications exceeds the available seats, admission will be decided through a lottery.
West Bengal School Admission 2027: Age Criteria
As per the guidelines, children seeking admission to pre-primary classes must be at least 5 years old but below 6 years as of January 1, 2027.
The age-based admission rules will apply to students seeking admission to different classes. Children aged 6 to 14 years will be covered under the free and compulsory education provisions. For children with special needs, the age coverage extends up to 18 years.
Key Admission Guidelines
Lottery system: Admissions will be conducted through a draw of lots from the pre-primary level wherever applications exceed available seats.
No screening tests: Schools will not conduct screening tests or selection procedures for admission.
Free education: Eligible children aged 6 to 14 years will receive free education under the RTE Act.
No forced dropouts: No student should be asked to leave school because of the admission process.
Out-of-school children: Schools must ensure that children who are currently out of school get admission.
Admission complaints: Parents who are unable to secure admission for their children can approach the respective District Inspector.
The department has also directed school sub-inspectors to submit compliance reports to the District Inspector by January 31, 2027.
The guidelines aim to ensure that children get access to elementary education without facing screening tests or other selection barriers.
ALSO READ| Who Is Harjot Kaur Bamhrah? New BPSC Chairperson’s Education and IAS Career Explained
ALSO READ| JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2027 Out: Dowload Hall Ticket at navodaya.gov.in, Check Exam Dates and Steps to Download
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.