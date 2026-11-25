The West Bengal School Education Department has issued admission guidelines for the 2027 academic session for state-run schools. The existing lottery-based admission system will continue from the pre-primary level, with no major changes to the selection process.

According to the guidelines, admissions will be conducted in accordance with the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. Schools will not conduct screening tests or selection procedures for admitting students. If the number of applications exceeds the available seats, admission will be decided through a lottery.

West Bengal School Admission 2027: Age Criteria

As per the guidelines, children seeking admission to pre-primary classes must be at least 5 years old but below 6 years as of January 1, 2027.

The age-based admission rules will apply to students seeking admission to different classes. Children aged 6 to 14 years will be covered under the free and compulsory education provisions. For children with special needs, the age coverage extends up to 18 years.