Vaibhav Sooryavanshi launched 28 deliveries over the ropes in Doha on November 24 2026. His unbeaten 204 off 53 balls against the UAE set a new world record for the most sixes in List A cricket which also beats D'Arcy Short's long-standing mark of 23. The 15 years old Sooryanshi also broke the fastest 100s, 150s, and 200s records in List A cricket but India lit up with an entirely different question after the match. Forget his 384.91 strike rate in Ind A vs UAE match. Which class is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi studying in right now and how far has he actually gone in school? We are here to answer that question. Read here on to know all about the current education qualifications of India’s youngest cricket players for general knowledge. What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Current Educational Qualification?

On paper, India’s newest record breaker is still a Class 9 pass. Despite owning four List A speed records and a senior T20I cap the 15 year old has not yet cleared his Class 10 board examinations. His formal education is rooted in rural Bihar rather than a metropolitan sports academy. Sooryavanshi is enrolled at Dr Mukteshwar Sinha Modesty School in Tajpur. Tajpur is a small town in Bihar’s Samastipur district where he completed his Class 9 education. He was officially registered as a regular CBSE Class 10 candidate for the 2025 26 academic session. Why did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Skip His Class 10 CBSE Board Exams? The answer comes down to a direct collision between the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) calendar and franchise cricket. In February 2026, days after hammering 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final Sooryavanshi received his CBSE admit card. His allotted examination centre was Podar International School in Samastipur.

When the exams began on February 17, 2026, his seat sat empty. Instead of writing his first paper the teenager had reported to Rajasthan Royals’ pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2026. Speaking outside the centre that morning Podar International School principal NK Sinha confirmed that board rules left zero room for exemptions: "He is absent today. He has not come to the examination centre. We have marked him absent according to CBSE policy. If a student is absent, we have to mark him absent. We were hoping he would come to take the exam, but he has many other responsibilities." Skipping Class 10 boards anywhere in South Asia triggers an obvious worry: does choosing cricket at 14 mean shutting the door on formal education? Not in this household. Before the 10th board exams began, Vaibhav’s father, Sanjiv Sooryavanshi, spoke with his home school principal, Adarsh Kumar, explaining that overlapping national and franchise commitments made sitting for the 2026 papers impossible and confirming that Vaibhav would appear for his Class 10 boards in the next cycle instead.

Across the subcontinent the Class 10 board exam is treated like an unbreakable rite of passage. It is that one test you never miss, even with a fever. And Sooryavanshi deferred his boards for pre-season IPL training and fulfilled elite cricket demands of full-time adult training schedules, years before he finished high school. How does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Academic Qualification Compare to His Cricket Records? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s CBSE mark sheet does remain on hold but his cricketing resume already looks like a decade-long career: Records held by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Achievement Age or Date First-Class Debut Played for Bihar vs Mumbai (Ranji Trophy) 12 years, 284 days (Jan 2024) Youngest IPL Debutant Debuted for Rajasthan Royals; hit 35-ball 100 14 years, 23 days (Apr 2025) Senior T20I Debut Youngest Indian men's international debutant 15 years, 99 days (Jul 2026) Bharat Icons Induction Honoured by Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India Nov 21, 2026 List A World Record 204* off 53 balls vs UAE (28 sixes; 52-ball 200) 15 years, 242 days (Nov 24, 2026)