Constitution Day 2025 School Activities and Celebration Ideas for Teachers and Students

Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Diwas, is celebrated every year on 26 November to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949. Schools across India organise special events to help students understand the significance of the Constitution, the role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and the values of equality, liberty, justice, and fraternity.

To make the day engaging, educational, and fun, teachers can plan a variety of classroom activities, competitions, assemblies, plays, exhibitions, and celebration events that inspire participation and learning.

Here are the best Constitution Day school activities and celebration ideas for 2025, perfect for students of all classes.

School Activity Ideas on Constitution Day for Students

Essay Ideas for Constitution Day (English and Hindi)

Essay Topics in English