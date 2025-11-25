Constitution Day 2025 School Activities and Celebration Ideas for Teachers and Students

Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Diwas, is celebrated every year on 26 November to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949. Schools across India organise special events to help students understand the significance of the Constitution, the role of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and the values of equality, liberty, justice, and fraternity.
To make the day engaging, educational, and fun, teachers can plan a variety of classroom activities, competitions, assemblies, plays, exhibitions, and celebration events that inspire participation and learning.
Here are the best Constitution Day school activities and celebration ideas for 2025, perfect for students of all classes.
School Activity Ideas on Constitution Day for Students
Essay Ideas for Constitution Day (English and Hindi)
Essay Topics in English
-
“Why Constitution Day Matters for Students”
-
“Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Drafting of the Indian Constitution”
-
“Fundamental Rights and Duties: The Heart of India’s Democracy”
-
“How the Indian Constitution Empowers Citizens”
-
“The Importance of the Preamble”
Essay Topics in Hindi
-
“संविधान दिवस का महत्व”
-
“डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर और भारतीय संविधान”
-
“मूल अधिकार और कर्तव्य”
-
“मेरा भारत, मेरा संविधान”
-
“हमारा नागरिक कर्तव्य”
Speech Ideas for Class 1 to 12 Children
Speech Topics for Classes 1 to 5
-
“What Is the Constitution?”
-
“Fundamental Rights in Simple Words”
-
“Dr. Ambedkar-The Constitution Maker”
-
“Why We Celebrate Constitution Day”
-
“My Duty as a Young Citizen”
Speech Topics for Classes 6 to 12
-
“How the Constitution Strengthens Indian Democracy”
-
“Fundamental Duties: A Guide for Responsible Citizenship”
-
“Journey of the Indian Constitution”
-
“Right to Equality and Its Importance”
-
“Students’ Role in Nation-Building”
Skit or Play Ideas for School Students
-
“The Drafting of the Indian Constitution”– A dramatic recreation of the Constituent Assembly.
-
“Fundamental Rights in Daily Life”– Short real-life situations depicting the right to equality, education, freedom, etc.
-
“Unity in Diversity”– Showcasing India’s cultural richness protected by the Constitution.
-
“Dr. Ambedkar’s Vision”– A biographical skit on Ambedkar’s leadership.
-
“We the People of India”– Students represent citizens taking ownership of the Constitution.
Fancy Dress Ideas for Students
-
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
-
Sarojini Naidu
-
Mahatma Gandhi
-
Rajendra Prasad
-
Freedom fighters
-
Judges, lawyers, or Parliament members
-
Students dressed as Fundamental Rights or Duties
-
Bharat Mata
-
Constitution Preamble scroll costume
Classroom Board Decoration Ideas
-
Preamble-Themed Bulletin Board
-
Fundamental Rights & Duties Wall Chart
-
Portrait Corner for Constitution Makers
-
Tricolour Art Display
-
Timeline of the Indian Constitution
-
“Know Your Constitution” Fact Board
-
Student-made calligraphy of the Preamble
-
3D Parliament House Model Display
Additional School Activities for Constitution Day
-
Preamble Reading Ceremony
-
Poster Making Competition
-
Slogan Writing on Rights & Duties
-
Constitution Quiz (with rapid-fire and buzzer rounds)
-
Storytelling Sessions on Democracy
-
Library Display of Books on Constitution and Ambedkar
-
Art and Craft Activities like bookmarks, tricolour badges, Preamble scrolls
-
Photography Contest on “Democracy Through My Eyes”
Celebration Activity Ideas for Constitution Day
Morning Assembly Celebration Ideas
-
Flag display with Constitution quotes
-
Thought of the Day on democracy
-
Special assembly speech by teachers / school leaders
-
Collective Preamble reading by all students
-
Musical performance on patriotic themes
School-wide Event Ideas for Students
-
Mini Constitution Exhibition showcasing the drafting journey
-
Live Quiz Show in the auditorium
-
Constitution Parade with students dressed as national leaders
-
Open Mic Session where students share thoughts on rights & duties
-
Debate Competition on topics like “Do Rights Come with Responsibilities?”
-
Theme-Based Art Gallery prepared by senior students
Interactive Celebration Ideas
-
Constitution Treasure Hunt: Students find clues based on rights, duties, articles, and famous leaders.
-
Role-Play Corners: Stations like “Supreme Court”, “Parliament”, “Constituent Assembly” where students enact various roles.
-
Democracy Wall: A large wall where students write:
“What India’s Constitution Means to Me”
-
Oath-Taking Wall: Students sign a pledge to follow fundamental duties.
Classroom Celebration Activities
-
Constitution-themed worksheets
-
Reading circles on values & rights
-
Short documentary screenings on Ambedkar and the Constitution
-
Group discussions on equality, diversity, and justice
-
Constitution-based puzzles, crosswords, and word searches
Celebrating Constitution Day in schools is a powerful way to help students connect with the democratic spirit of India. Whether through essays, speeches, colourful board decorations, creative skits, exhibitions, quizzes, or interactive celebrations, each activity encourages young learners to appreciate the importance of rights, duties, and the Constitution’s guiding principles.
With these engaging ideas, teachers can ensure that Constitution Day becomes not just an observance, but an inspiring and memorable learning experience for students of all age groups.
