T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Teams, Squads, Match Dates and Venue

The next ICC Men's T20 World Cup is almost here. It will be the 10th edition of this significant global cricket tournament. India and Sri Lanka will proudly co-host the event. The action starts in early 2026 and runs from February 6 to March 8. A massive 20 teams will compete for the title. Both host nations, India and Sri Lanka, qualify automatically. Many other top teams from the 2024 World Cup and regional qualifiers have also secured their spots. While the final squads are yet to be announced, we can expect the world's best players to participate. The ICC is still finalising the match schedule.
However, key venues like the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (likely the final host) and grounds in Colombo will feature prominently. In this article, we'll take a look at the confirmed dates, all 20 qualified teams, potential host venues, and the tournament format.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule, Match Date and Venue
The world's top T20 cricket teams will compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, an eagerly awaited global event set for just over a year from now. Marking the tournament's tenth edition, co-hosts India and Sri Lanka are gearing up to welcome 20 participating nations.
Match Dates
The tournament is scheduled to take place in early 2026. While the official fixtures are still pending, sources suggest the tournament is expected to commence on February 7 and conclude by March 8. This 31-day period will include all group stage matches, the Super Eights, the semi-finals, and the final.
Host Venues
Two cricketing nations will co-host the World Cup. Matches will be played in India and Sri Lanka. While the exact stadium list is awaited, venues such as the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and grounds in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Colombo are expected to host key games.
T20 World Cup 2026 Teams and Squads
A total of 20 teams will compete for the title. The list includes the two host nations, India and Sri Lanka, plus the top teams from the previous 2024 World Cup. The remaining spots are being filled through a series of regional qualification tournaments.
|
Team
|
Qualification Path
|
India
|
Tournament Hosts
|
Sri Lanka
|
Tournament Hosts
|
Afghanistan
|
Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
|
Australia
|
Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
|
Bangladesh
|
Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
|
England
|
Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
|
South Africa
|
Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
|
USA
|
Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
|
West Indies
|
Top 7 finish T20WC 2024
|
Ireland
|
ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings
|
New Zealand
|
ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings
|
Pakistan
|
ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings
|
Canada
|
Americas Qualifier
|
Italy
|
Europe Qualifier
|
Netherlands
|
Europe Qualifier
|
Namibia
|
Africa Qualifier
|
Zimbabwe
|
Africa Qualifier
|
Nepal
|
Asia/EAP Qualifier
|
Oman
|
Asia/EAP Qualifier
|
UAE
|
Asia/EAP Qualifier
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation