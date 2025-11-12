CAT 2025 Admit Card, Download Link Here
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Teams, Squads, Match Dates and Venue

By Kriti Barua
Nov 12, 2025, 11:26 IST

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to light up India and Sri Lanka from February 6 to March 8. A record 20 teams will compete for the title, including 10 automatic qualifiers and 10 nations via the Global Qualifiers. Key venues like the Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) and grounds in Colombo are expected to host matches. The official match schedule is eagerly awaited, promising world-class T20 cricket action.

The next ICC Men's T20 World Cup is almost here. It will be the 10th edition of this significant global cricket tournament. India and Sri Lanka will proudly co-host the event. The action starts in early 2026 and runs from February 6 to March 8. A massive 20 teams will compete for the title. Both host nations, India and Sri Lanka, qualify automatically. Many other top teams from the 2024 World Cup and regional qualifiers have also secured their spots. While the final squads are yet to be announced, we can expect the world's best players to participate. The ICC is still finalising the match schedule.

However, key venues like the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (likely the final host) and grounds in Colombo will feature prominently. In this article, we'll take a look at the confirmed dates, all 20 qualified teams, potential host venues, and the tournament format.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule, Match Date and Venue

The world's top T20 cricket teams will compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, an eagerly awaited global event set for just over a year from now. Marking the tournament's tenth edition, co-hosts India and Sri Lanka are gearing up to welcome 20 participating nations.

Match Dates

The tournament is scheduled to take place in early 2026. While the official fixtures are still pending, sources suggest the tournament is expected to commence on February 7 and conclude by March 8.  This 31-day period will include all group stage matches, the Super Eights, the semi-finals, and the final.

Host Venues

Two cricketing nations will co-host the World Cup. Matches will be played in India and Sri Lanka. While the exact stadium list is awaited, venues such as the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and grounds in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Colombo are expected to host key games.

T20 World Cup 2026 Teams and Squads

A total of 20 teams will compete for the title. The list includes the two host nations, India and Sri Lanka, plus the top teams from the previous 2024 World Cup. The remaining spots are being filled through a series of regional qualification tournaments.

Team

Qualification Path

India

Tournament Hosts

Sri Lanka

Tournament Hosts

Afghanistan

Top 7 finish T20WC 2024

Australia

Top 7 finish T20WC 2024

Bangladesh

Top 7 finish T20WC 2024

England

Top 7 finish T20WC 2024

South Africa

Top 7 finish T20WC 2024

USA

Top 7 finish T20WC 2024

West Indies

Top 7 finish T20WC 2024

Ireland

ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings

New Zealand

ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings

Pakistan

ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings

Canada

Americas Qualifier

Italy

Europe Qualifier

Netherlands

Europe Qualifier

Namibia

Africa Qualifier

Zimbabwe

Africa Qualifier

Nepal

Asia/EAP Qualifier

Oman

Asia/EAP Qualifier

UAE

Asia/EAP Qualifier

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

