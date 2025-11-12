T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Teams, Squads, Match Dates and Venue

The next ICC Men's T20 World Cup is almost here. It will be the 10th edition of this significant global cricket tournament. India and Sri Lanka will proudly co-host the event. The action starts in early 2026 and runs from February 6 to March 8. A massive 20 teams will compete for the title. Both host nations, India and Sri Lanka, qualify automatically. Many other top teams from the 2024 World Cup and regional qualifiers have also secured their spots. While the final squads are yet to be announced, we can expect the world's best players to participate. The ICC is still finalising the match schedule.

However, key venues like the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (likely the final host) and grounds in Colombo will feature prominently. In this article, we'll take a look at the confirmed dates, all 20 qualified teams, potential host venues, and the tournament format.