Microsoft Outage 2026: The global tech industry went into a tech meltdown on the day Microsoft and its applications went down. Imagine the number of people working through Microsoft, left with nothing to do but refresh their pages and emails.

A few days ago, on November 12, Microsoft services, including Outlook, Teams and Copilot, went down and stopped working due to a bug. Many people initially thought it was a cyberattack. But no, it was later confirmed that an internal technical issue was the cause.

Now, Microsoft has declared a "Code Red", its highest-priority internal response. This step has been taken after a major 24-hour global outage disrupted Microsoft 365 services on November 12–13, 2026.

The outage affected Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft platforms, causing problems for businesses, airlines, trading firms and government organisations across several countries.