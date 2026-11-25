NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: NHPC Limited, a Navratna PSU under the Government of India, has started a big recruitment drive for engineers. The company has released two notifications, and 250 Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer posts are open in total. Candidates need a valid GATE score to apply. The first notification offers 205 posts in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical disciplines. The second adds 45 posts in E&C, Environment, IT, Geology and Geophysics. The online application will begin on 27 November 2026, and the last date to apply is 26 December 2026. This article explains the key details of the NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 in simple words.

NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Here are the key details of the NHPC recruitment at a glance. Candidates should read them carefully before applying.