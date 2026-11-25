NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 250 Posts; Check Eligibility & Apply Online Date
NHPC Recruitment 2026: NHPC announced 250 Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer vacancies through GATE scores. Applications open 27 November 2026 and close 26 December 2026. Candidates need an engineering degree with 60% marks, a valid GATE score, and must be 30 or younger. Check this article for the detailed notification PDF and other details.
Key Points
- NHPC Limited announces 250 Trainee Engineer & Officer vacancies for 2026.
- A valid GATE-2025 or GATE-2026 score is mandatory for all applicants.
- Online applications open Nov 27, 2026; apply by Dec 26, 2026.
NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: NHPC Limited, a Navratna PSU under the Government of India, has started a big recruitment drive for engineers. The company has released two notifications, and 250 Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer posts are open in total. Candidates need a valid GATE score to apply. The first notification offers 205 posts in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical disciplines. The second adds 45 posts in E&C, Environment, IT, Geology and Geophysics. The online application will begin on 27 November 2026, and the last date to apply is 26 December 2026. This article explains the key details of the NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 in simple words.
NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Here are the key details of the NHPC recruitment at a glance. Candidates should read them carefully before applying.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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NHPC Limited (Navratna PSU, Government of India) & NHDC Limited (Joint Venture Subsidiary)
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Post Names
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Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer (E2 Grade)
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Advertisement Nos.
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• NH/Talent Acquisition/07/2026(NHPC & NHDC)
• NH/Talent Acquisition/09/2026(NHPC)
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Total Vacancies
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250
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Vacancies (Advt. No. 07/2026)
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205 Trainee Engineers (Civil: 64 | Electrical: 88 [NHPC 76 + NHDC 12] | Mechanical: 53 [NHPC 48 + NHDC 5])
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Disciplines (Advt. No. 07/2026)
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Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical
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Vacancies (Advt. No. 09/2026)
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45 Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer posts
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Disciplines (Advt. No. 09/2026)
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Electronics & Communication (E&C), Environment, Information Technology (IT), Geology, and Geophysicist
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Educational Qualification
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Full-time regular B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Sc. (Engineering) or relevant Post-Graduate Degree (for Geology / Geophysicist / Environment) with minimum 60% marks(50% for SC / ST / PwBD)
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Upper Age Limit(as on 26.12.2026)
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30 years(Age relaxation: 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC-NCL, 10–15 years for PwBD)
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Pay Scale
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₹50,000 – 3% – ₹1,60,000(IDA Pattern, E2 Grade; Approx. ₹16–17 LPA CTC)
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Selection Process & Weightage
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• Advt. No. 07/2026: Based on GATE-2025 or GATE-2026 Score
• Advt. No. 09/2026: Based on GATE-2026 Score only
• Evaluation Criteria: GATE Normalized Score (75%) + Group Discussion (5%) + Personal Interview (20%)
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Service Agreement Bond
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4 years (including 1-year training) — ₹4,00,000 + GST for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS; ₹2,00,000 + GST for SC/ST/PwBD
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Application Fee
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₹708(₹600 + 18% GST) for UR / EWS / OBC-NCL; Nil for SC / ST / PwBD / Female / Ex-Servicemen
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Notification Release Dates
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• Advt. No. 07/2026: 24 November 2026
• Advt. No. 09/2026: 25 November 2026
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Online Application Starts
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27 November 2026 (from 10:00 AM)
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Last Date to Apply Online
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26 December 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)
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Application Mode
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Online only (Separate applications required for NHPC and NHDC under Advt. 07/2026)
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Official Website
NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
NHPC has released the official notification PDFs for both advertisements. These documents are the most reliable source of information for this recruitment, so every candidate should read them fully before applying. Check the detailed notification PDF below:
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NHPS Civil, Electrical & Mechanical Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026
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NHPS Geography IT & Environment Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026
NHPC Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must check that they meet the education, GATE score and age conditions. The points below cover both advertisements.
Educational Qualification (Ad. No. 07/2026)
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These rules apply to the 205 Civil, Electrical and Mechanical posts.
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Candidates need a B.E., B.Tech or B.Sc. (Engineering) degree in the relevant discipline.
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General, EWS and OBC-NCL candidates need at least 60% marks or an equivalent grade.
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SC, ST and PwBD candidates need at least 50% marks or an equivalent grade.
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AMIE with 60% is also accepted for those enrolled up to 31 May 2013.
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The degree must be a full-time regular course.
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Final year students who are still appearing are not eligible.
GATE Score Required
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A valid GATE score in the matching paper is compulsory for every post.
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Civil Engineering needs the CE paper, Electrical needs EE, and Mechanical needs ME.
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Scores from other papers will not be accepted.
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A GATE-2025 or GATE-2026 score is valid for Ad. No. 07/2026.
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For the 45 posts under Ad. No. 09/2026, only a GATE-2026 score is valid, in the EC, ES, CS or GG paper as per the post.
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The minimum qualification for Ad. No. 09/2026 is B.E./B.Tech/M.Sc/MCA with 60%.
Age Limit
The age limit is the same for both advertisements.
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The maximum age is 30 years as on 26 December 2026, the last date of application.
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No minimum age is given in the notification.
Age Relaxation
Reserved categories get extra years of relaxation over the upper age limit.
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SC/ST candidates get 5 years.
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OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates get 3 years.
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General PwBD candidates get 10 years.
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OBC PwBD candidates get 13 years.
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SC/ST PwBD candidates get 15 years.
Nationality
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Only Indian nationals can apply.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com