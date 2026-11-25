WBSETCL JE Recruitment 2026: West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) has released a recruitment notification for 202 vacancies. The posts include Junior Engineer, Special Technical Assistant, Linesman, and Office Executive, among others. Candidates who want a stable career in the state's power sector can apply online on the official website, wbsetcl.in. The application process starts on November 25, 2026, and the last date to apply is December 15, 2026. Interested candidates should read the official notification carefully and check the eligibility criteria before they apply. This article covers the vacancy details, important dates, and the application process

WBSETCL Recruitment 2026 Highlights

WBSETCL has released its recruitment notification for 202 vacancies across five posts. The key details of the drive, such as the organisation, posts, vacancies, and application dates, are summarised in the table below for quick reference.