WBSETCL Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 202 JE Posts; Apply Online Begins, Check Eligibility & Other Details
WBSETCL Recruitment 2026: WBSETCL has invited online applications for 202 vacancies across five posts, including Junior Engineer, Special Technical Assistant, Linesman, and Office Executive. The application window runs from November 25 to December 15, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official website, wbsetcl.in.
WBSETCL JE Recruitment 2026: West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) has released a recruitment notification for 202 vacancies. The posts include Junior Engineer, Special Technical Assistant, Linesman, and Office Executive, among others. Candidates who want a stable career in the state's power sector can apply online on the official website, wbsetcl.in. The application process starts on November 25, 2026, and the last date to apply is December 15, 2026. Interested candidates should read the official notification carefully and check the eligibility criteria before they apply. This article covers the vacancy details, important dates, and the application process
WBSETCL Recruitment 2026 Highlights
WBSETCL has released its recruitment notification for 202 vacancies across five posts. The key details of the drive, such as the organisation, posts, vacancies, and application dates, are summarised in the table below for quick reference.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation Name
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West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL), Kolkata (A Government of West Bengal Enterprise)
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Recruitment Name
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WBSETCL Direct Recruitment 2026
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Posts Covered
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• Junior Engineer (Electrical) Grade-II(100)
• Special Technical Assistant(40)
• Linesman(40)
• Office Executive(20)
• Junior Surveyor(02)
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Total Vacancies
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202(across 5 cadres)
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Pay Scale / Level
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• Level-6(₹36,800 – ₹1,06,700): Junior Engineer (Electrical) Gr.-II, Special Technical Assistant, Junior Surveyor
• Level-4(₹29,000 – ₹84,500): Office Executive
• Level-3(₹23,400 – ₹68,900): Linesman (Basic + DA only during 3-month training period)
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Educational Qualification
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• JE (Electrical) Gr.-II: Full-time 3-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering
• Special Technical Assistant: Full-time 3-year Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication / Radio / Wireless Engineering
• Office Executive: Graduation (50% aggregate or 50% in HS) + NIELIT 'O' Level / 1-year Computer Diploma or BBA / BCA / B.Sc. (CS/Stats) / MCA
• Linesman: Madhyamik (10th) + 2-year NCVT ITI Certificate in Wireman or Electrician trade
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Age Limit(as on 01.01.2026)
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18 to 37 years for all posts (Upper age relaxed up to 45 years for PwBD, Exempted Category [EC], and eligible WBSETCL employees; plus applicable SC/ST/OBC relaxations)
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Application Fee
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Nil(No application fee for any category)
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Application Mode
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Online only (via WBSETCL Career Portal)
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Online Registration Starts
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25 November 2026 (from 11:00 AM)
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Last Date to Apply Online
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15 December 2026 (up to 11:55 PM)
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Selection Process
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Computer-Based Test (CBT), Personal Interview, Pre-Employment Medical Examination, and Police & Certificate Verification
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Service Bond & Probation
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• Other than Linesman: 1-year probation; 4-year minimum service bond
• Linesman: 3-month training; service bond executed at regular absorption
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Job Location
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West Bengal
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Official Website
WBSETCL JE Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The WBSETCL Recruitment 2026 notification PDF is available on the career section of the official website, wbsetcl.in. It contains the post-wise vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, selection process and other instructions for candidates. Applicants are advised to download the PDF from the direct link given below and read it carefully to avoid mistakes while filling in the online application form.
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WBSETCL Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
WBSETCL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Eligible candidates can apply online for WBSETCL Recruitment 2026 through the official website, wbsetcl.in. The application process began on November 25, 2026, and will close on December 15, 2026. Candidates should read the official notification carefully and confirm that they meet the eligibility criteria for their chosen post. They must then fill in the online application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee, if applicable. Applications submitted after the last date will not be accepted, so hurry.
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WBSETCL Recruitment 2026
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com