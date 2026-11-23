Nvidia's business ties with some of its biggest customers and suppliers are witnessing fresh scrutiny after the departure of its former CEO Jensen Huang. The issue is not just about leadership shift but also about the company's reliance on informal business arrangements and personal ties that Huang developed over more than three decades. The issue garnered attention after billionaire Elon Musk warned that numerous critical deals were based on personal trust and verbal assurances rather than official written contracts. Musk, whose companies SpaceX and Tesla are crucial buyers of Nvidia chips, said some of these deals could fall apart without Huang. What Are Jensen Huang's Handshake Deals? Handshake deals refer to business arrangements based largely on mutual trust, personal relationships and verbal commitments rather than formal written contracts.

Huang had often regarded this relationship-driven approach as one of Nvidia's biggest potential. One popular example is the company's nearly three-decade-long collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which manufactures Nvidia's advanced chips. Huang had earlier stated that the two companies had executed business worth tens, possibly hundreds, of billions of dollars without a formal deal. He sustained that mutual trust and a shared understanding had kept the partnership strong, even when one company occasionally secured better commercial terms than the other. However, Huang's departure has ignited questions about whether such ties can continue without his personal engagement. Why Is Elon Musk Concerned? Musk underscored the possible risks in a November 14 post on X, saying that many of Nvidia's key supply-chain arrangements were handshake agreements with Huang rather than written contracts.

His issue is that suppliers and customers may not sustain the same level of commitment once the person who established those relationships is no longer renowned the company. The issue is especially significant for Nvidia because uninterrupted access to upgraded chip manufacturing capacity is crucial to fulfilling growing demand from artificial intelligence companies and data-centre operators. What Is Nvidia Saying? Nvidia's interim chief executive Colette Kress has tried to reassure investors and business partners. During the company's earnings call, she stated it was business as usual and that Nvidia stayed engaged with its customers and suppliers. She also emphasised that the company's purchase commitments worth $390 billion, highlighting its ongoing supply-chain relationships. Can Nvidia Survive Without Jensen Huang?