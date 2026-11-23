Kashmir Winter Vacation 2026: Holidays For Classes 1 To 5 Likely From December 1 Amid Falling Temperatures
Jammu and Kashmir is considering winter vacations for students from nursery to Class 5 from December 1, 2026, amid falling temperatures. Education Minister Shamima Firdous said the government is examining the proposal, while school timings have already been revised across the Kashmir division. The final holiday announcement is awaited.
The Jammu and Kashmir government is considering announcing winter vacations for students from nursery to Class 5 from December 1, 2026, amid falling temperatures in the Kashmir Valley. Education Minister Shamima Firdous said the decision is being examined, keeping the health and safety of young children in mind.
Speaking to reporters on November 23, the minister said the government is considering a winter break for elementary-level students from December 1. However, the holidays have not been officially declared yet, and a formal notification is awaited.
“Our primary focus is the health of the children. Keeping in view the cold weather conditions, we are considering vacationing elementary level classes from nursery to 5th from December-01,” the minister said.
She also said the government has received mixed feedback from parents regarding the proposed winter break. While some parents support an early vacation, others believe it is too soon to close schools.
Kashmir Winter Holidays 2026: Which Classes May Get Holidays?
The government is considering winter vacations for students from nursery to Class 5, starting December 1, 2026.
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Details
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Information
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Region
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Kashmir Valley
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Classes
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Nursery to Class 5
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Proposed holiday date
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December 1, 2026
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Current status
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Under consideration
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Official confirmation
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Awaited
Parents and students should note that the proposed date is not a confirmed school holiday. The government is expected to take a final decision after assessing weather conditions and feedback from parents.
Kashmir School Timings Revised Amid Cold Weather
Meanwhile, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has already revised school timings across the Kashmir division due to cold weather conditions.
As per an official notification, dated November 16, schools for nursery to Class 8 will operate from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. Institutions conducting Classes 9 to 12 will function from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.
The revised timings apply to government and recognised private schools in both urban and rural areas of the Kashmir division. The new schedule came into effect on November 17, 2026.
Students and parents should wait for an official government or Directorate notification before treating December 1 as the confirmed start of winter vacations.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.