The Jammu and Kashmir government is considering announcing winter vacations for students from nursery to Class 5 from December 1, 2026, amid falling temperatures in the Kashmir Valley. Education Minister Shamima Firdous said the decision is being examined, keeping the health and safety of young children in mind.

Speaking to reporters on November 23, the minister said the government is considering a winter break for elementary-level students from December 1. However, the holidays have not been officially declared yet, and a formal notification is awaited.

“Our primary focus is the health of the children. Keeping in view the cold weather conditions, we are considering vacationing elementary level classes from nursery to 5th from December-01,” the minister said.

She also said the government has received mixed feedback from parents regarding the proposed winter break. While some parents support an early vacation, others believe it is too soon to close schools.