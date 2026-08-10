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KUHS Result 2026 OUT at kuhs.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 18:19 IST

KUHS Result 2026 OUT: Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) declared the semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- kuhs.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the KUHS result.

KUHS Result 2026 OUT
KUHS Result 2026 OUT

Key Points

  • Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) declared various UG and PG course results online.
  • Students can check and download results from kuhs.ac.in by entering their roll number.
  • Results were released between July 27 and August 04, 2026, for various examinations.

KUHS Result 2026: Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) has declared the KUHS results online for various Undergraduate (UG) courses. The university recently released the evaluation and supplementary results for various programs like BSc Nursing, Medical Super Speciality Degree (DM/MCh), BDS, BPT, BAMS, BSc Dialysis Technology, BSc Medical Biochemistry, BPharma, BSc Perfusion Technology, and MBBS. Kerala University of Health Science Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: kuhs.ac.in. Students can check and download their kuhs.ac.in results for the exams held in May June 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the KUHS result 2026 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.

Kerala University of Health Science Results 2026

Kerala University of Health Science released odd semester and Part 1 results for UG and PG programs like BPT, BAMS and BSc Nursing. The students can check their KUHS results on the official website of the University: kuhs.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the KUHS result.

Kerala University of Health Science Result 2026

Click here

Steps to Download KUHS Results 2026

Kerala University of Health Science has released the semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the KUHS results 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - kuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 5: The result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Check KUHS Results 2026

Check the direct link below to check and download the KUHS results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily check their results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course Name

Result Date

Result Link

Third Semester BSc Nursing Degree Regular/Supplementary Examination April 2026

August 10, 2026

 Click here 

Medical Super Specialty Degree (DM/MCh) Supplementary Examinations June 2026

August 07, 2026

 Click here 

Third Year BDS Degree Supplementary Examinations, July 2026

August 06, 2026

 Click here 

Fresh valuation Result of Sixth Semester BSc Nursing R/S November 2025

August 05, 2026

Click here

Fresh Evaluation Result of Second Year BPT Degree (R/S) Examinations, November 2025

August 04, 2026

Click here

Fresh valuation Result of First Year BPT Degree (R/S) Examinations, November 2025

August 04, 2026

Click here

Second Professional BAMS Degree (2012, 2016 & 2021 Scheme) Supplementary Examinations, June 2026

August 03, 2026

Click here

Third Year B.Sc. Dialysis Technology Degree Supplementary Examinations, June 2026 (2019 & 2020 Schemes)

August 03, 2026

Click here

Fourth Year B Sc Medical Biochemistry Supplementary Examinations, July 2026 (2014 & 2016 Schemes)

August 03, 2026

Click here

Rank List - Rank List of BPharm Degree in Ayurveda- 2021 Admission

August 01, 2026

Click here

Fresh Evaluation Result of Fourth Semester BSc Nursing Degree R/S Examination, Oct 2025

August 01, 2026

Click here

Fresh Evaluation Result of Second Semester BSc Nursing October 2025

August 01, 2026

Click here

Third Year B.Sc. Perfusion Technology Degree Supplementary Examinations, June 2026

July 30, 2026

Click here

First Year BPT Degree Supplementary Examinations, June 2026

July 30, 2026

Click here

Second Year B.Sc. Perfusion Technology Degree Supplementary Examinations, June 2026

July 30, 2026

Click here

Fresh Valuation Result of Second Professional MBBS Degree Supplementary (2019 Scheme) Examinations, December 2025

July 30, 2026

Click here

Fresh Valuation Result of Second Year BSc MLT Degree (R/S) Examinations, December 2025

July 29, 2026

Click here

Fresh Valuation Result of First Year BSc MLT Degree (R/S) Examinations, October 2025

July 28, 2026

Click here

Fresh Valuation Result of Fourth Year Pharm D Degree (R/S) Examinations, November 2025

July 28, 2026

Click here

Fresh Valuation Result of Third Year Pharm D Degree (R/S) Examinations, October 2025

July 28, 2026

Click here

Fresh Valuation Result of First Year Pharm D Degree Supplementary Examinations, February 2026

July 28, 2026

Click here

Fresh Valuation Result of Fourth Year BSc MLT Degree (R/S) Examinations, February 2026

July 28, 2026

Click here

Fresh Valuation Result of Second Year MPT Degree (R/S) Examinations, December 2025

July 28, 2026

Click here

Rank List - Second Year M.Sc. MLT Degree Regular Examinations (2023 Admission), June 2026

July 28, 2026

Click here

Fresh Valuation Result of Akhilesh B of First Semester B.Sc. Nursing Degree R/S Examination, April 2025

July 27, 2026

Click here

Fresh Valuation Result of Reshmi R Kamath of Final Professional BHMS Degree (2015 Scheme) Supplementary January 2026

July 27, 2026

Click here

Fresh Evaluation Result of First Year MSc Nursing Degree R/S Examinations, October 2025

July 27, 2026

Click here

Fresh Evaluation result of First Year Post Basic BSc Nursing Degree R/S Examinations, October 2025

July 27, 2026

Click here

Fresh Valuation Result of Second Professional BAMS Degree (2021 Scheme) Regular Examinations, December 2025

July 27, 2026

Click here

Details Mentioned on KUHS Marksheet 2026

KUHS has released the KUHS result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The KUHS Marksheet PDF will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Roll Number

  • Name of Course

  • Course Code

  • Subject Name

  • Subject Code

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Highlights of Kerala University of Health Science

Kerala University of Health Science is located in Thrissur, Kerala. The university was established in 2010 and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was named after the queen Rani Durgavati.

Kerala University of Health Science: Highlights

University Name

Kerala University of Health Science 

Established

2010

Location

Thrissur, Kerala

KUHS Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 18:17 IST

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FAQs

  • What details are mentioned in the KUHS Result 2026?
    +
    The KUHS result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the KUHS result.
  • How do I check my Kerala University of Health Science result 2026?
    +
    Kerala University of Health Science result 2026 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Kerala University of Health Science results on this page.
  • Is the KUHS Result 2026 declared for the BSc Nursing 7th semester?
    +
    Yes, KUHS has released the results of BSc Nursing 7th semester on its official website. The KUHS results 2026 have been released by the Controller of Examinations. 

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