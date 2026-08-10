KUHS Result 2026 OUT at kuhs.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Key Points Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) declared various UG and PG course results online.

Students can check and download results from kuhs.ac.in by entering their roll number.

Results were released between July 27 and August 04, 2026, for various examinations.

KUHS Result 2026: Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) has declared the KUHS results online for various Undergraduate (UG) courses. The university recently released the evaluation and supplementary results for various programs like BSc Nursing, Medical Super Speciality Degree (DM/MCh), BDS, BPT, BAMS, BSc Dialysis Technology, BSc Medical Biochemistry, BPharma, BSc Perfusion Technology, and MBBS. Kerala University of Health Science Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: kuhs.ac.in. Students can check and download their kuhs.ac.in results for the exams held in May June 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the KUHS result 2026 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number. Kerala University of Health Science Results 2026 Kerala University of Health Science released odd semester and Part 1 results for UG and PG programs like BPT, BAMS and BSc Nursing. The students can check their KUHS results on the official website of the University: kuhs.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the KUHS result.

Kerala University of Health Science Result 2026 Click here Steps to Download KUHS Results 2026 Kerala University of Health Science has released the semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the KUHS results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - kuhs.ac.in Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link available there. Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it. Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on ‘Get Result’. Step 5: The result PDF will appear; check the results and download it. Direct Links to Check KUHS Results 2026 Check the direct link below to check and download the KUHS results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily check their results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Details Mentioned on KUHS Marksheet 2026 KUHS has released the KUHS result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The KUHS Marksheet PDF will contain the following information. Student Name

Roll Number

Name of Course

Course Code

Subject Name

Subject Code

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date Highlights of Kerala University of Health Science Kerala University of Health Science is located in Thrissur, Kerala. The university was established in 2010 and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was named after the queen Rani Durgavati. Kerala University of Health Science: Highlights University Name Kerala University of Health Science Established 2010 Location Thrissur, Kerala KUHS Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed