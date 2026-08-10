KUHS Result 2026 OUT at kuhs.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF
KUHS Result 2026 OUT: Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) declared the semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- kuhs.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the KUHS result.
Key Points
- Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) declared various UG and PG course results online.
- Students can check and download results from kuhs.ac.in by entering their roll number.
- Results were released between July 27 and August 04, 2026, for various examinations.
KUHS Result 2026: Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) has declared the KUHS results online for various Undergraduate (UG) courses. The university recently released the evaluation and supplementary results for various programs like BSc Nursing, Medical Super Speciality Degree (DM/MCh), BDS, BPT, BAMS, BSc Dialysis Technology, BSc Medical Biochemistry, BPharma, BSc Perfusion Technology, and MBBS. Kerala University of Health Science Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: kuhs.ac.in. Students can check and download their kuhs.ac.in results for the exams held in May June 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the KUHS result 2026 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.
Kerala University of Health Science Results 2026
Kerala University of Health Science released odd semester and Part 1 results for UG and PG programs like BPT, BAMS and BSc Nursing. The students can check their KUHS results on the official website of the University: kuhs.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the KUHS result.
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Kerala University of Health Science Result 2026
Steps to Download KUHS Results 2026
Kerala University of Health Science has released the semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the KUHS results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - kuhs.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link available there.
Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on ‘Get Result’.
Step 5: The result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Check KUHS Results 2026
Check the direct link below to check and download the KUHS results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily check their results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course Name
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Result Date
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Result Link
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Third Semester BSc Nursing Degree Regular/Supplementary Examination April 2026
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August 10, 2026
|Click here
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Medical Super Specialty Degree (DM/MCh) Supplementary Examinations June 2026
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August 07, 2026
|Click here
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Third Year BDS Degree Supplementary Examinations, July 2026
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August 06, 2026
|Click here
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Fresh valuation Result of Sixth Semester BSc Nursing R/S November 2025
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August 05, 2026
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Fresh Evaluation Result of Second Year BPT Degree (R/S) Examinations, November 2025
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August 04, 2026
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Fresh valuation Result of First Year BPT Degree (R/S) Examinations, November 2025
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August 04, 2026
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Second Professional BAMS Degree (2012, 2016 & 2021 Scheme) Supplementary Examinations, June 2026
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August 03, 2026
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Third Year B.Sc. Dialysis Technology Degree Supplementary Examinations, June 2026 (2019 & 2020 Schemes)
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August 03, 2026
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Fourth Year B Sc Medical Biochemistry Supplementary Examinations, July 2026 (2014 & 2016 Schemes)
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August 03, 2026
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Rank List - Rank List of BPharm Degree in Ayurveda- 2021 Admission
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August 01, 2026
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Fresh Evaluation Result of Fourth Semester BSc Nursing Degree R/S Examination, Oct 2025
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August 01, 2026
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Fresh Evaluation Result of Second Semester BSc Nursing October 2025
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August 01, 2026
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Third Year B.Sc. Perfusion Technology Degree Supplementary Examinations, June 2026
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July 30, 2026
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First Year BPT Degree Supplementary Examinations, June 2026
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July 30, 2026
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Second Year B.Sc. Perfusion Technology Degree Supplementary Examinations, June 2026
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July 30, 2026
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Fresh Valuation Result of Second Professional MBBS Degree Supplementary (2019 Scheme) Examinations, December 2025
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July 30, 2026
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Fresh Valuation Result of Second Year BSc MLT Degree (R/S) Examinations, December 2025
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July 29, 2026
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Fresh Valuation Result of First Year BSc MLT Degree (R/S) Examinations, October 2025
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July 28, 2026
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Fresh Valuation Result of Fourth Year Pharm D Degree (R/S) Examinations, November 2025
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July 28, 2026
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Fresh Valuation Result of Third Year Pharm D Degree (R/S) Examinations, October 2025
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July 28, 2026
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Fresh Valuation Result of First Year Pharm D Degree Supplementary Examinations, February 2026
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July 28, 2026
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Fresh Valuation Result of Fourth Year BSc MLT Degree (R/S) Examinations, February 2026
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July 28, 2026
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Fresh Valuation Result of Second Year MPT Degree (R/S) Examinations, December 2025
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July 28, 2026
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Rank List - Second Year M.Sc. MLT Degree Regular Examinations (2023 Admission), June 2026
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July 28, 2026
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Fresh Valuation Result of Akhilesh B of First Semester B.Sc. Nursing Degree R/S Examination, April 2025
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July 27, 2026
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Fresh Valuation Result of Reshmi R Kamath of Final Professional BHMS Degree (2015 Scheme) Supplementary January 2026
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July 27, 2026
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Fresh Evaluation Result of First Year MSc Nursing Degree R/S Examinations, October 2025
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July 27, 2026
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Fresh Evaluation result of First Year Post Basic BSc Nursing Degree R/S Examinations, October 2025
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July 27, 2026
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Fresh Valuation Result of Second Professional BAMS Degree (2021 Scheme) Regular Examinations, December 2025
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July 27, 2026
Details Mentioned on KUHS Marksheet 2026
KUHS has released the KUHS result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The KUHS Marksheet PDF will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Roll Number
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Name of Course
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Course Code
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Subject Name
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Subject Code
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
Highlights of Kerala University of Health Science
Kerala University of Health Science is located in Thrissur, Kerala. The university was established in 2010 and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was named after the queen Rani Durgavati.
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Kerala University of Health Science: Highlights
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University Name
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Kerala University of Health Science
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Established
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2010
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Location
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Thrissur, Kerala
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KUHS Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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