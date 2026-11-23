Nvidia today declared that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board. The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr Huang after numerous discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA. In the process of taking its decision, the Board secured input from senior levels of the United States government.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.” Harvey Jones will remain as Board chair.