The Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra Shah has an educational connection with India. He visited India on Monday, November 23 and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss several bilateral issues.

Also known as Balen Shah, he is a PhD holder in Structural Engineering. However, his education journey also took him to India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru.

In this article, we will explore Balen Shah's educational qualifications, the college he attended in Bengaluru and other details about his journey.

Thank you Your excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jyu and the People of India. 🇳🇵❤️ 🇮🇳 @narendramodi https://t.co/23HbL7jfWQ — Balen Shah (@ShahBalen) November 23, 2026

Who is Balen Shah?

Balen Shah was born in Kathmandu on April 27, 1990. He developed an interest in music during his school days. Before entering politics, Shah established himself as a famous rapper in Nepal's underground music scene.