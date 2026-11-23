Nepal PM Balen Shah Studied in Bengaluru: Know Which College He Attended and His Education Journey
Balen Shah has an educational connection with India as he moved to Bengaluru for his higher studies. Check his college, educational qualifications, engineering degrees and complete academic journey.
The Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra Shah has an educational connection with India. He visited India on Monday, November 23 and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss several bilateral issues.
Also known as Balen Shah, he is a PhD holder in Structural Engineering. However, his education journey also took him to India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru.
In this article, we will explore Balen Shah's educational qualifications, the college he attended in Bengaluru and other details about his journey.
Thank you Your excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jyu and the People of India. 🇳🇵❤️ 🇮🇳 @narendramodi https://t.co/23HbL7jfWQ— Balen Shah (@ShahBalen) November 23, 2026
Who is Balen Shah?
Balen Shah was born in Kathmandu on April 27, 1990. He developed an interest in music during his school days. Before entering politics, Shah established himself as a famous rapper in Nepal's underground music scene.
His songs often focused on social injustice, corruption and issues affecting common people.
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Particulars
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Details
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Full Name
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Balendra Shah
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Popular Name
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Balen Shah
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Date of Birth
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April 27, 1990
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Age
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36 years
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Birthplace
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Kathmandu, Nepal
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Profession
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Politician, Structural Engineer and Rapper
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Current Position
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Prime Minister of Nepal
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Political Party
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Rastriya Swatantra Party
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Wife
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Sabina Kafle
Which College Did Balen Shah Attend in Bengaluru?
Balen Shah's education journey started with his higher secondary education at V.S Niketan School in Kathmandu. He then pursued a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Himalayan WhiteHouse International College in Kathmandu.
Shah then moved to Bengaluru to pursue his Master's degree from Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology. He studied at the institute from 2016 to 2018 and completed his M.Tech in Structural Engineering through Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU).
After completing his Master's degree, Shah continued his academic journey in Nepal. He pursued doctoral research in Structural Engineering at Kathmandu University.
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Education
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Institution
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Qualification
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Schooling
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V.S. Niketan, Kathmandu
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Higher Secondary Education
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Bachelor's Degree
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Himalayan WhiteHouse International College, Kathmandu
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B.E. in Civil Engineering
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Master's Degree
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Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru
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M.Tech in Structural Engineering
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Doctoral Studies
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Kathmandu University, Nepal
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PhD research in Structural Engineering
How Did Balend Shah Become Prime Minister of Nepal?
Balendra Shah entered national politics when he joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) in 2025, following the Gen Z protests of September 2025 that toppled the government led by K.P Sharma Oli.
In 2026, Shah contested for the parliament seat from the Jhapa-5 constituency against K.P Sharma Oli (former Prime Minister). Shah won the election with the RSP winning 182 seats in the 275 seat House of Representatives in Nepal.
After their electoral win, Shah was appointed as the PM and took his oath of office on March 27, 2026. He was the first Madheshi leader to be appointed the top executive of the country.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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