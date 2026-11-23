Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah visited India from November 22 to November 23, 2026, for his first bilateral visit to the country since assuming office. During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to establish an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Nepal, along with a startup incubator and an innovation hub. The announcements were made following bilateral talks between the two leaders at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on November 23. The initiatives aim to strengthen cooperation between India and Nepal in education, technology, research and entrepreneurship. Addressing the joint press statement, PM Modi said, “Friends, Nepal’s youth generation is full of talent, energy, and big dreams. India is fully committed to partnering in making their dreams a reality. To realise this resolve, we will establish a Start-up Incubator, an Innovation Hub and an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Nepal.”

India to Expand Scholarship Opportunities for Nepali Students The Prime Minister also announced plans to expand scholarship opportunities for Nepali students pursuing higher education in India, particularly in law and technology. “We will expand scholarship opportunities in Law and Technology in India for Nepali students,” PM Modi said. The two countries also agreed to explore the opening of branches or campuses of reputed Indian higher education institutions in Nepal, beginning with an IIT. The joint vision document further mentions adding scholarships and training opportunities in emerging disciplines, including artificial intelligence (AI). India will also assist Nepal in establishing a vocational training institute to provide skills relevant to manufacturing, services and entrepreneurship. Other Announcements During Nepal PM’s India Visit