PM Modi Announces IIT Campus in Nepal During PM Balendra Shah’s India Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an offshore IIT campus in Nepal during Nepal PM Balendra Shah’s India visit on November 23, 2026. The two countries also outlined plans for startup support, innovation hubs, expanded scholarships and vocational training.
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah visited India from November 22 to November 23, 2026, for his first bilateral visit to the country since assuming office. During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to establish an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Nepal, along with a startup incubator and an innovation hub.
The announcements were made following bilateral talks between the two leaders at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on November 23. The initiatives aim to strengthen cooperation between India and Nepal in education, technology, research and entrepreneurship.
Addressing the joint press statement, PM Modi said, “Friends, Nepal’s youth generation is full of talent, energy, and big dreams. India is fully committed to partnering in making their dreams a reality. To realise this resolve, we will establish a Start-up Incubator, an Innovation Hub and an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Nepal.”
India to Expand Scholarship Opportunities for Nepali Students
The Prime Minister also announced plans to expand scholarship opportunities for Nepali students pursuing higher education in India, particularly in law and technology.
“We will expand scholarship opportunities in Law and Technology in India for Nepali students,” PM Modi said.
The two countries also agreed to explore the opening of branches or campuses of reputed Indian higher education institutions in Nepal, beginning with an IIT. The joint vision document further mentions adding scholarships and training opportunities in emerging disciplines, including artificial intelligence (AI).
India will also assist Nepal in establishing a vocational training institute to provide skills relevant to manufacturing, services and entrepreneurship.
Other Announcements During Nepal PM’s India Visit
Apart from education and technology, the two countries discussed cooperation in infrastructure, energy, connectivity and development.
PM Modi announced a development cooperation package worth 24,000 crore Nepali rupees to support Nepal’s post-flood reconstruction and long-term development.
The leaders also discussed strengthening cross-border connectivity, energy cooperation and people-to-people relations. The visit included discussions on expanding cooperation in areas such as sports, culture and trade.
The announcements form part of the broader vision of building a stronger India-Nepal partnership, with a focus on youth development, education and economic cooperation.
The joint vision document also outlines plans to establish a Startup Centre of Excellence in Kathmandu and a Digital Nomads and Innovation Hub in Pokhara. Both countries will explore cooperation in artificial intelligence, including the development of a large language model for the Nepali language.
India will also support the establishment of a national cricket coaching and training academy in Nepal and provide opportunities for Nepali players to train at Indian national academies.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.