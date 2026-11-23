MP Police Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download ASI & Subedar Response PDF at esb.mp.gov.in
The MPESB has released the MP Police ASI and Subedar Answer Key 2026 on November 23 at esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the November 21 and 22 examination can download their response sheets and raise objections. Check all details here.
Key Points
- MP Police ASI & Subedar Answer Key 2026 released on November 23, 2026, by MPESB.
- Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key until November 26, 2026.
- The answer key is for the exam conducted from November 21-22, 2026, for 655 vacancies.
MP Police Answer Key 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MP Police Answer Key 2026 today November 23, 2026 for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and Subedar recruitment examination on its official website at esb.mp.gov.in. The exam was conducted from November 21 to November 22, 2026. Candidates who have taken part in the examination can now check their provisional answer keys and response sheets online. The answer key will help to compare the responses with the provided answers and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of the final result.
Along with the release of the answer key the objection facility has also been activated. Candidates who are not satisfied with a particular answer can raise their objection on or before November 26, 2026.
MP Police ASI Answer Key 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details related to the MP Police ASI and Subedar Answer Key 2026 in the table below
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
MP Police ASI & Subedar Examination 2026
|
Conducting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and Subedar
|
No of Vacancies
|
655
|
Answer Key Status
|
Released
|
Answer Key Date
|
November 23, 2026
|
Category
|
Answer Key
|
Official Website
|
esb.mp.gov.in
MP Police ASI & Subedar Answer Key 2026 PDF Download Link
The MPESB has activated the link to download the MP Police ASI and Subedar Answer Key 2026 on its official portal. Candidates can now check their response sheets and provisional answer keys by visiting the official website. Check the direct link to download the MP Police response sheet pdf in the table below
|
MP Police Answer Key 2026 Link
How to Download MP Police Answer Key 2026 PDF?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the MP Police Answer Key and response sheet
-
Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.
-
On the homepage look for the latest updates section
-
Now click on the link titled MP Police ASI and Subedar Answer Key 2026.
-
Enter your application number and other login details.
-
Submit the details to download the answer key and response sheet.
-
Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
Details Mentioned on MP Police Answer Key 2026
After downloading the answer key, candidates can check the details mentioned in the document. These include-
-
Candidate's name and roll number
-
Examination name and date
-
Question paper details
-
Candidate's recorded responses
-
Provisional correct answers
-
Question ID and answer options
How to Raise Objections Against MP Police Answer Key 2026?
Candidates who find any discrepancy in the provisional answer key can raise objections through the official MPESB website. They must review the questions and provide valid supporting documents or explanations wherever required.
For more detail please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.