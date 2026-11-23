MP Police Answer Key 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MP Police Answer Key 2026 today November 23, 2026 for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and Subedar recruitment examination on its official website at esb.mp.gov.in. The exam was conducted from November 21 to November 22, 2026. Candidates who have taken part in the examination can now check their provisional answer keys and response sheets online. The answer key will help to compare the responses with the provided answers and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of the final result.

Along with the release of the answer key the objection facility has also been activated. Candidates who are not satisfied with a particular answer can raise their objection on or before November 26, 2026.