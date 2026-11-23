The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has issued an important update regarding the Police Constable Recruitment Test (PCRT) 2026. According to the latest notice dated November 23, 2026, the board has announced a change in the exam schedule. The exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on November 19, 2026, has now been postponed to a new date. Candidates who had registered for this recruitment exam have now been rescheduled to December 9, 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the MP Police Constable Exam 2026 should take note of the revised exam schedule. The board has also mentioned that the admit card for this new exam date will be released soon on the official website, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in.

MP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 OUT

MPESB announced the new date for the MP Police Constable exam 2026 for 7500 posts on its official website in a PDF format. This notice includes information like the new exam date, admit card, and other related details. Candidates can check the complete notice from the official notice PDF link provided below:-