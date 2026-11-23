MP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Revised Exam Schedule for 7500 GD posts at esb.mp.gov.in
MPESB has released the new exam date for the MP Police Constable GD posts for the recruitment of 7500 posts. The exam scheduled on November 19, 2026 has been postponed to a new date. Check the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- MPESB postponed the Police Constable Exam 2026 from Nov 19 to Dec 9, 2026.
- The official notice regarding the exam schedule change was issued on Nov 23, 2026.
- Admit cards for the rescheduled exam will be released soon on esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has issued an important update regarding the Police Constable Recruitment Test (PCRT) 2026. According to the latest notice dated November 23, 2026, the board has announced a change in the exam schedule. The exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on November 19, 2026, has now been postponed to a new date. Candidates who had registered for this recruitment exam have now been rescheduled to December 9, 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the MP Police Constable Exam 2026 should take note of the revised exam schedule. The board has also mentioned that the admit card for this new exam date will be released soon on the official website, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in.
MP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 OUT
MPESB announced the new date for the MP Police Constable exam 2026 for 7500 posts on its official website in a PDF format. This notice includes information like the new exam date, admit card, and other related details. Candidates can check the complete notice from the official notice PDF link provided below:-
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MP Police Constable Exam Date 2026
Also check, MP Police Answer Key 2026 (OUT)
MP Police Constable New Exam Date 2026
The MPESB has released an exam date change notice on its official website, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in. The update is important for those candidates who have registered for the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 for 7500 posts. Earlier, the written exam was scheduled to start on November 19, 2026, which has now been postponed to a new date, i.e., December 9, 2026. The notice also mentioned that the board will release the admit card for the recruitment website on the official website soon and has also requested all the candidates to only rely on and check the official website, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in, for any latest update related to the recruitment exam.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.