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CMAT 2027 Applications: The National Testing Agency has commenced the CMAT 2026 online registration and application process. The schedule for the CMAT 2027 entrance exam has also been released by the conducting body. Candidates interested in appearing for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) for admission to management programmes in the country can visit the official website to complete the online registration and application process. CMAT 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2027. The last date for candidates to submit the CMAT application form without a late fee is December 20, 2026. A late fee of Rs. 500/- will be applicable for applications submitted from December 22 to 25, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for CMAT 2027 through the link on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates have also been provided with the direct link on this page to register and apply for the management entrance exam.

CMAT 2027 Schedule CMAT 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2027. The last date for candidates to apply for the exam is December 20, 2026 without a late fee. Check the complete exam schedule here. Activity / Event Schedule / Details Online Submission of Application Form November 23 to December 20, 2026 Last date of submission of application fees December 21, 2026 Late submission of online application form with late fee of Rs. 500/- Last submission of application form December 22 to 25, 2026 Last date for successful transaction with late fee December 25, 2026 Correction in Particulars in Application Form December 26 to 28, 2026 Announcement of the City of Examination January 21, 2027 Downloading of Admit Cards from NTA website February 4, 2027 Date of Examination February 11, 2027 Display of Recorded Responses and Provisional AnswerKeys on the Website for inviting challenge(s) from Interested candidates. February 19 to 21, 2027 Declaration of Result on the NTA website February 25, 2027 Helpline Number 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

Ready to take the next big leap in your management journey? The online application window for CMAT (Common Management Admission Test) -2027 is now open! Application Window is live between: 23 November 2026 to 20 December 2026 (up to 11:50 PM) Examination Date: 11 February 2027 Apply Now: https://t.co/9sasyyexZs CMAT (कॉमन मैनेजमेंट एडमिशन टेस्ट) के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन विंडो अब खुल चुकी है! आवेदन की तिथि: 23 नवंबर 2026 से 20 दिसंबर 2026 (रात 11:50 बजे तक) परीक्षा की तिथि: 11 फरवरी 2027 आवेदन करें: https://t.co/9sasyyexZs #CMAT2027 #NTA #ManagementEntrance #MBA #FutureLeaders — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 23, 2026 CMAT 2027 Application Fee The application fee has to be submitted online. After filling put the application form, candidates can select the mode of payment and submit the category-wise fee through the link provided.

Catrgory Fee Details General (UR) Male- ₹ 2500/- Female- ₹ 1250/- Gen-EWS*/ SC/ST/PwD /PwBD/OBC-(NCL) Male- ₹ 1250/- Female- ₹ 1250/- Third gender ₹ 1250/- CMAT 2027 Application Process The link for candidates to register and apply for CMAT 2027 is now available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply. Step 1: Registration Form Candidates can visit the official website and click on the CMAT 2027 registration link. Students need to have a valid email ID and mobile number when completing the online registration process. The application form will be available only after the registration is completed Step 2: Application Form After completing the registration, students can fill out the online application form. Candidates are required to enter details such as name, personal details, academic qualifications and contact information when filling the form. Students also need to select the exam city and other details in their application from