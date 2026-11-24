CMAT 2027 Online Registration Begins, Apply Until December 20 at cmat.nta.nic.in
NTA has opened online registration and application for the CMAT 2027 exam. The link to register and apply for the management entrance is available until December 20 on the official website
CMAT 2027 Applications: The National Testing Agency has commenced the CMAT 2026 online registration and application process. The schedule for the CMAT 2027 entrance exam has also been released by the conducting body. Candidates interested in appearing for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) for admission to management programmes in the country can visit the official website to complete the online registration and application process.
CMAT 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2027. The last date for candidates to submit the CMAT application form without a late fee is December 20, 2026. A late fee of Rs. 500/- will be applicable for applications submitted from December 22 to 25, 2026.
Eligible candidates can apply for CMAT 2027 through the link on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates have also been provided with the direct link on this page to register and apply for the management entrance exam.
CMAT 2027 Schedule
CMAT 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2027. The last date for candidates to apply for the exam is December 20, 2026 without a late fee. Check the complete exam schedule here.
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Activity / Event
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Schedule / Details
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Online Submission of Application Form
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November 23 to December 20, 2026
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Last date of submission of application fees
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December 21, 2026
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Late submission of online application form with late fee of Rs. 500/-
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Last submission of application form
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December 22 to 25, 2026
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Last date for successful transaction with late fee
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December 25, 2026
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Correction in Particulars in Application Form
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December 26 to 28, 2026
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Announcement of the City of Examination
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January 21, 2027
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Downloading of Admit Cards from NTA website
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February 4, 2027
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Date of Examination
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February 11, 2027
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Display of Recorded Responses and Provisional AnswerKeys on the Website for inviting challenge(s) from Interested candidates.
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February 19 to 21, 2027
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Declaration of Result on the NTA website
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February 25, 2027
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Helpline Number
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011-40759000 / 011-69227700
Ready to take the next big leap in your management journey? The online application window for CMAT (Common Management Admission Test) -2027 is now open! Application Window is live between: 23 November 2026 to 20 December 2026 (up to 11:50 PM) Examination Date: 11 February 2027 Apply Now: https://t.co/9sasyyexZs CMAT (कॉमन मैनेजमेंट एडमिशन टेस्ट) के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन विंडो अब खुल चुकी है! आवेदन की तिथि: 23 नवंबर 2026 से 20 दिसंबर 2026 (रात 11:50 बजे तक) परीक्षा की तिथि: 11 फरवरी 2027 आवेदन करें: https://t.co/9sasyyexZs #CMAT2027 #NTA #ManagementEntrance #MBA #FutureLeaders— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 23, 2026
CMAT 2027 Application Fee
The application fee has to be submitted online. After filling put the application form, candidates can select the mode of payment and submit the category-wise fee through the link provided.
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Catrgory
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Fee Details
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General (UR)
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Male- ₹ 2500/-
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Female- ₹ 1250/-
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Gen-EWS*/ SC/ST/PwD
/PwBD/OBC-(NCL)
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Male- ₹ 1250/-
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Female- ₹ 1250/-
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Third gender
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₹ 1250/-
CMAT 2027 Application Process
The link for candidates to register and apply for CMAT 2027 is now available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Registration Form
Candidates can visit the official website and click on the CMAT 2027 registration link. Students need to have a valid email ID and mobile number when completing the online registration process. The application form will be available only after the registration is completed
Step 2: Application Form
After completing the registration, students can fill out the online application form. Candidates are required to enter details such as name, personal details, academic qualifications and contact information when filling the form. Students also need to select the exam city and other details in their application from
Upload Scanned/ JPG/JPEG Images of the Candidate’s Photograph, Signature and disability/ UDID certificate
1. Photograph
2. Signature
3. Disability/UDID Certificate
Step 3: Fee Payment
After completing the application, the link for students to complete the fee payment will be displayed. The category-wise fee must be submitted as per the mode of payment selected. Candidates must make sure they have the fee payment details ready with them when applying.
Step 4: Confirmation Page
Once the fee payment process is completed, a confirmation page containing the details of the candidate, the exam and other information will be displayed. Students are advised to download and keep a copy of the confirmation page with them for reference.
Also Read: UGC NET 2026 Exam City Slip Release Date Postponed, Check Revised Date, Download PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.