NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check M.D. Emergency Medicine Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks Here
The Medical Counselling Committee has released NEET PG 2026 Round 2 seat allocation results, detailing opening and closing ranks for M.D. Emergency Medicine. This data helps aspirants understand cutoff trends for Round 3 registration, which begins on November 26, 2026.
NEET PG Round 2 Cutoff 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the results of NEET PG 2026 Round 2 seat allocation on its official website, mcc.nic.in, up to November 25, 2026 (10:00 PM), with the physical reporting process at the college being ongoing. As far as the candidates who are applying for M.D. Emergency Medicine specialization with respect to 50% All India Quota (AIQ), a relatively new field of clinical specialty, reviewing the ranks at Round 2 opens and closes provides an excellent measure of cutoff trends. Checking these college-wise ranks will help aspirants understand the prospects of NEET PG 2026 Round 3 registration that begins on November 26, 2026.
Check| NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check M.D. General Medicine Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks
NEET PG Round 2 2026: Overview
The table highlights NEET PG Round 2 counselling updates and details which can be accessed below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Counselling Authority
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Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
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Exam Name
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National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate
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Courses Offered
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MD, MS, DNB, and PG Diploma
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Counselling Round
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Round 2 (All India Quota)
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Mode of Counselling
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Online
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Round 2 Registration
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November 7 to November 14, 2026
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Round 2 Choice Filling & Locking
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November 10 to November 15, 2026
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Final Allotment Result
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November 20 to November 22, 2026 (Out)
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Official Website
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mcc.nic.in
Emergency Medicine Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks
The data highlights the opening and closing ranks in M.D. Emergency Medicine (All India Quota General Category) in Round 2. It ranged from AIR 5053 to 16206 for seats in these 25 government medical colleges.
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The most competitive ranks are for Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai which was at Rank 5053 (closed up to Rank 6448), followed with Thiruvananthapuram (5815 to 7353).
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Other medical colleges having closing rank below 8000 are ESIC Medical College, Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad (closing rank was 6519) and ESIC Medical College and PGIMSR, K. K. Nagar, Chennai (closing rank is 7137).
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Among 25 mentioned colleges, 22 colleges had same opening and closing rank, which means they had single-seated rank, while 3 colleges, namely Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai (opening and closing ranks 5053 to 6448), Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram (opening and closing ranks 5815 to 7353) and B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad (9685 to 11108) have multi-seated rank range.
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Institute
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai
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5053
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6448
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ESIC Medical College, Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad
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6519
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6519
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ESIC Medical College and PGIMSR, K. K. Nagar, Chennai
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7137
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7137
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Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
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5815
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7353
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Government Medical College, Amritsar
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8273
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8273
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Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer
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8295
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8295
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Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
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9276
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9276
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Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
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9769
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9769
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B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
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9685
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11108
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Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital, Coimbatore
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11307
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11307
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B. J. Government Medical College, Pune
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11905
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11905
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MGM Medical College, Indore
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12300
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12300
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Government Medical College, Kadapa
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12581
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12581
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Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Karnataka
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12626
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12626
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ESIC Medical College, Bengaluru
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12770
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12770
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Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Kolkata
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13043
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13043
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ESIC Medical College, Faridabad
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13235
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13235
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Government Sivagangai Medical College, Sivaganga
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13575
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13575
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LLRM Medical College, Meerut
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13808
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13808
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Guntur Medical College, Guntur
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13930
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13930
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Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
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13979
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13979
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Government Medical College, Anantapur
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14090
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14090
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Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior
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14830
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14830
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Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal
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15479
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15479
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Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
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16206
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16206
What is Opening and Closing Ranks in NEET PG 2026?
When appearing for admission through NEET PG 2026 counselling, candidates are always left confused as to what opening and closing ranks are and how important it is for admission to different medical colleges. A simple explanation to this is in NEET PG the starting rank is the highest All India Rank (nearst to AIR 1) that gained admission to a specific speciality and medical college in a given counselling session, thereby serving as the beginning of the particular seat allotment.
While the closing rank is the lowest All India Rank (farest from AIR 1) that was allotted in a specific round the last available seat for that particular course, college and category, effectively functioning as the cut-off point for that counselling session.
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