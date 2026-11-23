NEET PG Round 2 Cutoff 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the results of NEET PG 2026 Round 2 seat allocation on its official website, mcc.nic.in, up to November 25, 2026 (10:00 PM), with the physical reporting process at the college being ongoing. As far as the candidates who are applying for M.D. Emergency Medicine specialization with respect to 50% All India Quota (AIQ), a relatively new field of clinical specialty, reviewing the ranks at Round 2 opens and closes provides an excellent measure of cutoff trends. Checking these college-wise ranks will help aspirants understand the prospects of NEET PG 2026 Round 3 registration that begins on November 26, 2026. Check| NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check M.D. General Medicine Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks NEET PG Round 2 2026: Overview

The table highlights NEET PG Round 2 counselling updates and details which can be accessed below. Particulars Details Counselling Authority Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Exam Name National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate Courses Offered MD, MS, DNB, and PG Diploma Counselling Round Round 2 (All India Quota) Mode of Counselling Online Round 2 Registration November 7 to November 14, 2026 Round 2 Choice Filling & Locking November 10 to November 15, 2026 Final Allotment Result November 20 to November 22, 2026 (Out) Official Website mcc.nic.in Emergency Medicine Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks The data highlights the opening and closing ranks in M.D. Emergency Medicine (All India Quota General Category) in Round 2. It ranged from AIR 5053 to 16206 for seats in these 25 government medical colleges.

The most competitive ranks are for Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai which was at Rank 5053 (closed up to Rank 6448), followed with Thiruvananthapuram (5815 to 7353).

Other medical colleges having closing rank below 8000 are ESIC Medical College, Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad (closing rank was 6519) and ESIC Medical College and PGIMSR, K. K. Nagar, Chennai (closing rank is 7137).

Among 25 mentioned colleges, 22 colleges had same opening and closing rank, which means they had single-seated rank, while 3 colleges, namely Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai (opening and closing ranks 5053 to 6448), Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram (opening and closing ranks 5815 to 7353) and B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad (9685 to 11108) have multi-seated rank range. Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai 5053 6448 ESIC Medical College, Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad 6519 6519 ESIC Medical College and PGIMSR, K. K. Nagar, Chennai 7137 7137 Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram 5815 7353 Government Medical College, Amritsar 8273 8273 Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer 8295 8295 Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad 9276 9276 Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow 9769 9769 B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad 9685 11108 Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital, Coimbatore 11307 11307 B. J. Government Medical College, Pune 11905 11905 MGM Medical College, Indore 12300 12300 Government Medical College, Kadapa 12581 12581 Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Karnataka 12626 12626 ESIC Medical College, Bengaluru 12770 12770 Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Kolkata 13043 13043 ESIC Medical College, Faridabad 13235 13235 Government Sivagangai Medical College, Sivaganga 13575 13575 LLRM Medical College, Meerut 13808 13808 Guntur Medical College, Guntur 13930 13930 Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam 13979 13979 Government Medical College, Anantapur 14090 14090 Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior 14830 14830 Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal 15479 15479 Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati 16206 16206