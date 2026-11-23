NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check M.D. Dermatology Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks
Candidates appearing for NEET PG Round 2 counselling can check seat allotment opening and closing ranks for participating medical colleges. The ranks signify admission options for MD Dermatology which have been declared by MCC. The opening ranks ranged from AIR 56 to 7613. Check complete cutoff ranks provided below.
NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Candidates aiming to pursue M.D. in Dermatology in top medical colleges can check admission option based on NEET PG Round 2 results. The opening and closing ranks for general category ranges from AIR 56 to 7613 in participating medical institutes. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially declared the result for NEET PG 2026 Round 2 seat allotment on its official website, mcc.nic.in. The reporting time to allotted and accepted colleges is till 25th November 2026.
For those candidates who aspire for M.D. Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy, being one of the most popular specialities in 50% AIQ every year. Candidates can look into the opening and closing rank of college-wise M.D. Dermatology Round 2 for better analysis.
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NEET PG Round 2 2026: Overview
The NEET PG Round 2 counselling result was out on November 20, 2026, candidates can check counselling details from the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Counselling Authority
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Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
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Exam Name
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National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate
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Courses Offered
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MD, MS, DNB, and PG Diploma
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Counselling Round
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Round 2 (All India Quota)
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Mode of Counselling
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Online
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Round 2 Registration
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November 7 to November 14, 2026
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Round 2 Choice Filling & Locking
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November 10 to November 15, 2026
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Final Allotment Result
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November 20 to November 22, 2026 (Out)
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Official Website
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mcc.nic.in
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Dermatology Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks Under 2000+
The table highlights admission options in 40+ medical institutions based on the NEET PG Round 2 results. For admission to M.D. Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy / Dermatology (All India Quota General Category) in Round 2, the colleges opened seat allocation ranging from Rank 56 up to 3620.
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35 out of the 41 institutes closed at less than Rank 2000, starting with University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital, New Delhi (56) and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi (105-116) to LLRM Medical College, Meerut (1960).
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This indicates that getting seats in these renowned institutes demands securing top 1000. These 30 colleges have the same opening and closing ranks, which shows the availability of one seat that gets filled quickly.
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Candidates having a rank between 2000 and 3620 have been admitted to the other 6 colleges, which have higher rank ranges, such as Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati (1815-3620), Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, Belagavi (1730-2859), and Government Medical College, Jammu (1432-2577).
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Institute
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital, New Delhi
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56
|
56
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Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
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105
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116
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Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Mysuru
|
336
|
336
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Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
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341
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341
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Pt. B. D. Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak
|
371
|
371
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Grant Medical College, Mumbai
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397
|
397
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Stanley Medical College, Chennai
|
430
|
430
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SMS Medical College, Jaipur
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476
|
476
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Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
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585
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585
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ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Basaidarapur, New Delhi
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749
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1210
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B. J. Government Medical College, Pune
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765
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765
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Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
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785
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807
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Government Medical College, Thrissur
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856
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856
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Patna Medical College, Patna
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873
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873
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North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong
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881
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881
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Madras Medical College, Chennai
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949
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949
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Government Medical College, Surat
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1050
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1050
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MGM Medical College, Indore
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1069
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1069
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Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Postgraduate Institute, Pimpri
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1172
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1342
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Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
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1196
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1232
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R. N. T. Medical College, Udaipur
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1235
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1235
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Dr. S. N. Medical College, Jodhpur
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1251
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1613
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Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
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1265
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1349
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Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya
|
1353
|
1353
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Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner
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1356
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1356
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S. N. Medical College, Agra
|
1378
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1378
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Government Medical College, Jammu
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1432
|
2577
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Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shivamogga
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1510
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1510
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Government Medical College, Amritsar
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1536
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1536
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SCB Medical College, Cuttack
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1559
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1559
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Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute, Hubballi
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1635
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1635
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Government Medical College, Kota
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1672
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1672
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Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, Belagavi
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1730
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2859
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Guntur Medical College, Guntur
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1785
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1785
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Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
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1808
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1808
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Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
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1815
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3620
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Government Medical College, Nagpur
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1907
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1907
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Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool
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1948
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2347
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LLRM Medical College, Meerut
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1960
|
1960
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Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha
|
2105
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2105
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Burdwan Medical College, Burdwan
|
2116
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2116
Dermatology Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks Under 3000+
The table covers a total of 40 medical institutions and their opening and closing ranks during Round 2 admission. For M.D. Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy / Dermatology (All India Quota General Category) seats opened from Rank 2134 to Rank 7613.
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A total of 14 colleges closed up to Rank 3000, such as Shaikh-ul-Hind Maulana Mahmood Hasan Medical College, Saharanpur (opening and closing Rank 2134) to Motilal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj (2147 to 2553) to Dr. Vaishampayan Memorial Medical College, Solapur (2749).
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While another 14 colleges closed within the range of 3000 to 3999, such as Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda (2837 to 3152) to Midnapore Medical College, Midnapore (3730 to 3768).
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The remaining 12 colleges closed after the 4000 Rank, ranging from Rank 4052 of Jhargram Government Medical College and Hospital, Jhargram to Rank 7613 of NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa.
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Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
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Shaikh-ul-Hind Maulana Mahmood Hasan Medical College, Saharanpur
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2134
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2134
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Motilal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj
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2147
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2553
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Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla
|
2195
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2195
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Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Ballari
|
2219
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2219
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Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur
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2278
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2278
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Government Medical College, Aurangabad
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2525
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2525
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BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur
|
2544
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2544
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Government Erode Medical College and Hospital, Perundurai
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2565
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2565
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Government Medical College, Srinagar
|
2571
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2641
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M. P. Shah Medical College, Jamnagar
|
2681
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2681
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Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi
|
2698
|
2698
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Government Medical College, Kadapa
|
2728
|
2728
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Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla
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2745
|
2745
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Dr. Vaishampayan Memorial Medical College, Solapur
|
2749
|
2749
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Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda
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2837
|
3152
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Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur
|
3012
|
3012
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Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa
|
3021
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3021
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Government Medical College, Ongole
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3053
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3053
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Government Medical College, Bhavnagar
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3220
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3220
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Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Government Medical College, Kolhapur
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3332
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3332
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Government Medical College, Anantapur
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3439
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3439
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ACSR Government Medical College, Nellore
|
3526
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3526
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Shri Bhausaheb Hire Government Medical College, Dhule
|
3567
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3567
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Government Medical College, Miraj
|
3577
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3577
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Government Medical College, Nizamabad
|
3629
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3629
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Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad
|
3655
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3655
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Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
3691
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3691
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Midnapore Medical College, Midnapore
|
3730
|
3768
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Jhargram Government Medical College and Hospital, Jhargram
|
4052
|
4052
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Government Medical College and Super Facility Hospital, Azamgarh
|
4063
|
4063
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Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, Gaya
|
4179
|
4179
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Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
|
4227
|
4227
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Agartala Government Medical College, Agartala
|
4233
|
4233
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Tamralipto Government Medical College and Hospital, Tamluk
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4351
|
4351
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Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
|
4534
|
4534
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Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat
|
4586
|
4586
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Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
|
4608
|
4608
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Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
4681
|
4681
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Government Medical College, Karimnagar
|
4882
|
4882
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NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa
|
7613
|
7613
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.