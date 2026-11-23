NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Candidates aiming to pursue M.D. in Dermatology in top medical colleges can check admission option based on NEET PG Round 2 results. The opening and closing ranks for general category ranges from AIR 56 to 7613 in participating medical institutes. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially declared the result for NEET PG 2026 Round 2 seat allotment on its official website, mcc.nic.in. The reporting time to allotted and accepted colleges is till 25th November 2026.

For those candidates who aspire for M.D. Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy, being one of the most popular specialities in 50% AIQ every year. Candidates can look into the opening and closing rank of college-wise M.D. Dermatology Round 2 for better analysis.

Check| NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check M.D. General Medicine Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks