Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang could possibly return as the company's chief executive after retiring amid a major leadership controversy. A campaign by Silicon Valley executives, investors and employees is reportedly garnering support to persuade Nvidia's board to revisit his departure. However, his return is far from confirmed, with separate investigation and questions over corporate governance complicating the conflict. According to a Financial Times report published on November 15, Huang has deliberate upon the possibility of returning with close confidants. His supporters are assembling a group of influential technology executives to lobby Nvidia's board and demand support from the White House. Why Did Jensen Huang Leave Nvidia? Huang resigned as Nvidia's president, CEO and board member on November 12, 2026, after reports concerning alleged extramarital ties, including one involving a woman suspected by US officials of having connections to Chinese intelligence.

The allegations fuelled concerns about corporate oversight and potential national security consequences, especially regarding Nvidia's upgraded artificial intelligence chip exports to China. The spying allegations have not been separately confirmed. Nvidia's board has initiated separate investigation into the situation circling the controversy. Huang's departure fuels uncertainty at a company that has become primary to the global artificial intelligence industry. Who Is Supporting His Return? Numerous famous technology figures and investors have reportedly showcased support for Huang's reinstatement. Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk publicly supported a campaign to retrieve him, while other Silicon Valley executives have also issued support. Nvidia employees have reportedly urged for reconsideration of the decision, with an internal discussion igniting more than 1,600 comments. Major investors Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital and Gavin Baker of Atreides Management have also called for the board to keep the potential of Huang's return open.