Karnataka Launches AI Curriculum Covering Python & Generative AI Across 1,800 Govt High Schools

The Karnataka Department fo School Education and Literacy has officially rolled out the Artificial Intelligence (AI) education for Class IX students across 1800 government high schools for the 2026-27 academic year. Implemented under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), the initiative combined structured vocational and emerging technologies training directly into the secondary school curriculum. Announcingthe launch via its official social media platforms, the department has alos stated that the programe is designed to equip government school students with foundational digital literacy, computational thinking, and industry relevant problem solving skills.

Descriptive AI Curriculum to Be Introduced

Rather than limiting instructions to basic computer operations, the prescribed Class IX syllabus introduced students to modern artificial intelligence concepts through the hands-on modules and practical mathematical applications:-