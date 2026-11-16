Karnataka Launches AI Curriculum Covering Python & Generative AI Across 1,800 Govt High Schools
The Karnataka Department of School Education and Litreracy has launched AI education for Class 9 students across 1800 government schools under the NSQF, covering Python, NLP and Generative AI. Read complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- Karnataka launched AI education for Class IX students in 1800 govt schools by 2026-27.
- The curriculum covers generative AI, Python coding, and math applications for AI models.
- The program, under NSQF, aims to prepare students for high-demand tech careers.
The Karnataka Department fo School Education and Literacy has officially rolled out the Artificial Intelligence (AI) education for Class IX students across 1800 government high schools for the 2026-27 academic year. Implemented under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), the initiative combined structured vocational and emerging technologies training directly into the secondary school curriculum. Announcingthe launch via its official social media platforms, the department has alos stated that the programe is designed to equip government school students with foundational digital literacy, computational thinking, and industry relevant problem solving skills.
Descriptive AI Curriculum to Be Introduced
Rather than limiting instructions to basic computer operations, the prescribed Class IX syllabus introduced students to modern artificial intelligence concepts through the hands-on modules and practical mathematical applications:-
- Understanding how intelligent systems operate, along with the foundational exposure to modern generative AI tools.
- Learning core coding syntax in Python alongside data collection, organisation, and pattern analysis.
- Exploring how machines interpret visula inputs and process human language.
- Connecting classroom mathematics, specifically Statistics, Probability, Linear Algebra, and Claculus, to real world AI model optimization and predictive outcomes.
Also check, Kerala Digital Square Project: Computers in All Lower Primary Schools Under 100-Day Plan
Recruitment of Specialised Guest Faculty in Karnataka Government Schools
To make sure that there is seamless classroom delivery across all 1800 selected institutions, the education department has initiated the recruitment of qualified guest teachers and subject experts. Beyond conducting the structured theory and practical sessions, the appointed guest faculty will be responsible for maintaining student enrolment records, tracking daily classroom attendance, and conducting periodic academic assessments under the NSQF framework.
Key Takeaways for Students and Teachers of Karnataka Schools
Some of the important key takeaways for students and teachers of karnataka schools from launching the AI Curriculum covering python, generative AI are as follows:-
- By introducing these advanced subjects like the Python programming, NLP, and Generative AI across 1800 state-run high schools, Karnataka aims to give rural and semi-urban students early exposure to high-demand technology careers.
- Because the course is integrated under the NSQF vocational framework, students gain recognised skill-based competencies that complement their core secondary studies and prepare them for advanced STEM pathways in higher secondary classes.
Also check, UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 Out at upmsp.edu.in: Check District-Wise Allocation & Objection Deadline
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.