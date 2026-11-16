Odisha Police Constable 2026: Last date to Apply for 7268 Vacancy Tomorrow, Check Details Here
Odisha Police Constable Vacancy 2026 Last Date: OUSSSC will close the online registration process for 7,268 vacancies across on November 17, 2026. Check this article for the application process, eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, important dates and direct application link here.
Key Points
- OUSSSC is recruiting for 7,268 uniformed services posts.
- The application deadline for these posts is November 12, 2026.
- Posts include Constable, Firefighter, Driver; apply online at ousssc.odisha.gov.in.
Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) is all set to close the online application process for the Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination 2026 on November 17, 2026. Under this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill a total of 7,268 vacancies across seven posts including Constable (Civil), Constable (Communication), Constable OISF, Firefighter and Driver. Candidates who have not yet completed their application form can submit it through the official website at ousssc.odisha.gov.in. Applications would be accepted only through the online mode.
Odisha Police Constable Apply Online 2026 Direct Link
Interested candidates can visit the official website to complete the application form. Before applying applicants must check the detailed eligibility conditions, age limit and physical requirements. Check the direct link to apply for OUSSSC Recruitment 2026 and official notification below.
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Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Link
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Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
Odisha Police Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC)
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Examination Name
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Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination 2026
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Advertisement Number
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01-CRE-2026/OUSSSC
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No of Vacancies
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7,268
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Post Name
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Constable, Firefighter, Driver and Traffic Constable
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Application Start Date
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October 23, 2026
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Last Date to Submit Online Applications
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November 12, 2026
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Official Website
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ousssc.odisha.gov.in
Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the prescribed eligibility conditions for OUSSSC Constable Recruitment 2026.Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
Check the post wise eligibility requirement in the table below.
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Post Name
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Minimum Educational Qualification Required
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Constable (Civil)
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Candidates must have passed Higher Secondary (+2) pass or equivalent qualification
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Constable (Communication)
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Candidates must hold a Relevant Science qualification or eligible Engineering Diploma
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Constable (OISF)
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Candidates must be Class 10 (Matriculation) pass
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Firefighter
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Candidates must have Higher Secondary (+2) pass or equivalent qualification
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Traffic Constable
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Candidates must be Higher Secondary (+2) pass or equivalent qualification
2. Age Limit-
Candidates can check the age limit for different posts in the table below.
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Sl. No.
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Name of the post
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Age limit as on January 1, 2026 (Min-Max)
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1
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Constable (Civil)
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18-26 years
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2
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Constable (Communication)
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18-23 years
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3
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Constable OISF
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18-23 years
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4
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Firefighter
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18-25 years
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5
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Firefighting Driver
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18-25 years
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6
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Driver PMT
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18-23 years
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7
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Traffic Constable
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21-32 years
Steps to Apply Online for Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026?
Candidates must follow the simple steps listed below to complete the online application process-
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Go to the official website at ousssc.odisha.gov.in.
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On the homepage under the What’s New Section click on the link “Combined Uniformed Services (BELOW GRADUATE LEVEL) EXAMINATION- 2026”
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Complete the application using relevant details.
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Log in and fill the application form with personal and educational details.
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Upload required documents and complete the online fees payment.
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Review details once and then submit application forms.
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Download and save the application form for future references..
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.