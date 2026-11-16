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Odisha Police Constable 2026: Last date to Apply for 7268 Vacancy Tomorrow, Check Details Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 13:55 IST

Odisha Police Constable Vacancy 2026 Last Date: OUSSSC will close the online registration  process for 7,268 vacancies across on November 17, 2026. Check this article for the application process, eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, important dates and direct application link here.

Odisha Police Constable 2026: Last date to Apply for 7268 Vacancy Tomorrow, Check Details Here
Odisha Police Constable 2026: Last date to Apply for 7268 Vacancy Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Key Points

  • OUSSSC is recruiting for 7,268 uniformed services posts.
  • The application deadline for these posts is November 12, 2026.
  • Posts include Constable, Firefighter, Driver; apply online at ousssc.odisha.gov.in.

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) is all set to close the online application process for the Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination 2026 on November 17, 2026. Under this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill a total of 7,268 vacancies across seven posts including Constable (Civil), Constable (Communication), Constable OISF, Firefighter and Driver. Candidates who have not yet completed their application form can submit it through the official website at ousssc.odisha.gov.in. Applications would be accepted only through the online mode. 

Odisha Police Constable Apply Online 2026 Direct Link

Interested candidates can visit the official website to complete the application form. Before applying applicants must check the detailed eligibility conditions, age limit and physical requirements. Check the direct link to apply for OUSSSC Recruitment 2026 and official notification below.

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Link 

    Click Here

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Official Notice

    Click Here

Odisha Police Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below. 

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC)

Examination Name

Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination 2026

Advertisement Number

01-CRE-2026/OUSSSC

No of Vacancies

7,268

Post Name

Constable, Firefighter, Driver and Traffic Constable

Application Start Date

October 23, 2026

Last Date to Submit Online Applications

November 12, 2026

Mode of Application

Online

Official Website

ousssc.odisha.gov.in

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the prescribed eligibility conditions for OUSSSC Constable Recruitment 2026.Check details below.   

1. Educational Qualification

Check the post wise eligibility requirement in the table below.

Post Name

Minimum Educational Qualification Required

Constable (Civil)

Candidates must have passed Higher Secondary (+2) pass or equivalent qualification

Constable (Communication)

Candidates must hold a Relevant Science qualification or eligible Engineering Diploma

Constable (OISF)

Candidates must be Class 10 (Matriculation) pass

Firefighter

Candidates must have Higher Secondary (+2) pass or equivalent qualification

Traffic Constable

Candidates must be Higher Secondary (+2) pass or equivalent qualification

2. Age Limit- 

Candidates can check the age limit for different posts in the table below. 

Sl. No.

Name of the post

Age limit as on January 1, 2026 (Min-Max)

1

Constable (Civil)

18-26 years

2

Constable (Communication)

18-23 years

3

Constable OISF

18-23 years

4

Firefighter

18-25 years

5

Firefighting Driver

18-25 years

6

Driver PMT

18-23 years

7

Traffic Constable

21-32 years

Steps to Apply Online for Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026?

Candidates must follow the simple steps listed below to complete the online application process-

  • Go to the official website at ousssc.odisha.gov.in.

  • On the homepage under the What’s New Section click on the link “Combined Uniformed Services (BELOW GRADUATE LEVEL) EXAMINATION- 2026”

  • Complete the application using relevant details.

  • Log in and fill the application form with personal and educational details.

  • Upload required documents and complete the online fees payment.

  • Review details once and then submit application forms.

  • Download and save the application form for future references..




Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 13:55 IST
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