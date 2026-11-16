Odisha Police Constable 2026: Last date to Apply for 7268 Vacancy Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) is all set to close the online application process for the Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination 2026 on November 17, 2026. Under this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill a total of 7,268 vacancies across seven posts including Constable (Civil), Constable (Communication), Constable OISF, Firefighter and Driver. Candidates who have not yet completed their application form can submit it through the official website at ousssc.odisha.gov.in. Applications would be accepted only through the online mode.

Odisha Police Constable Apply Online 2026 Direct Link

Interested candidates can visit the official website to complete the application form. Before applying applicants must check the detailed eligibility conditions, age limit and physical requirements. Check the direct link to apply for OUSSSC Recruitment 2026 and official notification below.