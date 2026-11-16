JEE Main 2027 Paper 2 Syllabus: Check Subject-Wise Topics for B.Arch and B.Planning, Download PDF

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2027 syllabus for Paper 2, covering admission to undergraduate Architecture (B.Arch) and Planning (B.Planning) programmes. Candidates preparing for the January and April 2027 sessions can check the complete syllabus, subject-wise topics and examination structure through the official JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main Paper 2 examination is divided into two papers: Paper 2A for Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) and Paper 2B for Bachelor of Planning (B.Planning). Both papers include Mathematics and General Aptitude, while the third section differs according to the selected programme. B.Arch aspirants have to appear for a Drawing Test, whereas B.Planning candidates are assessed through Planning-Based Questions. JEE Main 2027 Paper 2 Syllabus: Key Highlights

Particulars Details Examination Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Paper Paper 2A and Paper 2B Paper 2A Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) Paper 2B Bachelor of Planning (B.Planning) Common Subjects Mathematics and General Aptitude B.Arch Third Section Drawing Test B.Planning Third Section Planning-Based Questions Examination Mode Computer-Based Test and offline drawing for B.Arch Official Website jeemain.nta.nic.in JEE Main 2027 Paper 2 Syllabus PDF Download Candidates can download the official JEE Main 2027 syllabus PDF from the National Testing Agency's website. The document contains the prescribed topics for Paper 1, Paper 2A and Paper 2B. JEE Main 2027 Official Syllabus Paper 2: Download PDF

JEE Main 2027 Paper 2A (B.Arch) Syllabus: Subject-Wise Topics The JEE Main Paper 2A examination is conducted for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture programmes. It consists of three parts: Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing Test. 1. Mathematics Syllabus for JEE Main Paper 2A Mathematics is a common section for both B.Arch and B.Planning candidates. The syllabus covers 14 units based on mathematical concepts and problem-solving skills. Unit No. Important Topics 1 Sets, Relations and Functions 2 Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations 3 Matrices and Determinants 4 Permutations and Combinations 5 Binomial Theorem and Its Simple Applications 6 Sequence and Series 7 Limit, Continuity and Differentiability 8 Integral Calculus 9 Differential Equations 10 Coordinate Geometry 11 Three-Dimensional Geometry 12 Vector Algebra 13 Statistics and Probability 14 Trigonometry

Unit 2: Three-Dimensional Perception Understanding scale and proportions of objects.

Knowledge of building forms and architectural elements.

Understanding colour, texture, harmony and contrast.

Designing and drawing geometrical or abstract shapes and patterns using pencils.

Transformation of two-dimensional and three-dimensional forms through rotation, union and subtraction.

Development of surfaces and volumes.

Generation of plans, elevations and three-dimensional views of objects.

Creating two-dimensional and three-dimensional compositions using given shapes and forms. 3. Drawing Test Syllabus for JEE Main Paper 2A The Drawing Test is an important component of the B.Arch examination. It evaluates candidates' drawing abilities, creativity, imagination and visualisation skills. The important topics include:

Sketching scenes and activities from memory.

Drawing urban landscapes, including public spaces, markets, festivals and street scenes.

Sketching monuments and recreational spaces.

Drawing natural landscapes such as riverfronts, gardens, jungles, trees and plants.

Representing rural life through sketches.

Understanding proportions, perspectives and spatial arrangements. Important: The Drawing Test is conducted on a drawing sheet. Candidates should carry the required drawing materials, including pencils, a geometry box, crayons and colour pencils, as specified in the official syllabus. Also Check: JEE Main 2027 Exam JEE Main Exam Pattern 2027 JEE Main 2027: 60-Day Preparation Strategy to Score 99 Percentile in January Session JEE Main 2027 Paper 2B (B.Planning) Syllabus: Subject-Wise Topics

The JEE Main Paper 2B examination is designed for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Planning programmes. It includes Mathematics, General Aptitude and Planning-based questions. 1. Mathematics Syllabus for JEE Main Paper 2B The Mathematics syllabus for Paper 2B is the same as that prescribed for Paper 2A. Candidates must prepare all 14 units, including: Sets, Relations and Functions Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations Matrices and Determinants Permutations and Combinations Binomial Theorem and Its Simple Applications Sequence and Series Limit, Continuity and Differentiability Integral Calculus Differential Equations Coordinate Geometry Three-Dimensional Geometry Vector Algebra Statistics and Probability Trigonometry Also Check: JEE Main 2027: Maths Syllabus 2. General Aptitude Test Syllabus for JEE Main Paper 2B

The General Aptitude section assesses candidates' ability to understand architectural concepts, visualise objects and solve analytical problems. Important topics include: Awareness of buildings, materials, objects and textures related to architecture

Visualisation of three-dimensional objects from two-dimensional drawings

Understanding different sides of three-dimensional objects

Analytical reasoning and mental ability

Numerical, verbal and visual reasoning

Understanding the scale and proportions of objects

Knowledge of colours, textures, harmony and contrast

Drawing geometrical and abstract shapes

Transformation of two-dimensional and three-dimensional forms

Development of surfaces and volumes

Preparation of plans, elevations and three-dimensional views Also Check: JEE Main 2027 Chemistry Syllabus: Check Physical, Organic and Inorganic Chemistry Topics

3. Planning Syllabus for JEE Main Paper 2B The Planning section is designed to assess candidates understanding of urban development, social sciences, general awareness and planning-related concepts. The syllabus is divided into three major units. Unit 1: General Awareness General knowledge and current awareness.

Knowledge of prominent cities.

Urban and regional development issues.

Government programmes and initiatives related to development.

Important developments in planning and infrastructure. Unit 2: Social Sciences Nationalism and the history of nationalism in India.

The pre-modern world and the 19th-century global economy.

Colonialism and colonial cities.

Industrialisation and its impact.

Resources and development.

Types of resources, agriculture, water and mineral resources.

Industries and the national economy.

Human settlements.

Power-sharing, federalism and political parties.

Democracy and the Constitution of India.

Economic development and economic sectors.

Globalisation and the concept of development.

Poverty, population structure and social inequality.

Social exclusion, urbanisation and rural development.

Unit 3: Thinking Skills Comprehension and unseen passages.

Map-reading skills.

Understanding scale, distance, direction and area.

Critical reasoning and analytical thinking.

Interpretation of charts, graphs and tables.

Basic concepts of statistics.

Quantitative reasoning. Also Check: JEE Main 2027 Syllabus Paper 1 and Paper 2 JEE Main 2027 : Best Books Difference Between JEE Main Paper 2A and Paper 2B Candidates should understand the difference between both papers before selecting their examination category. Particulars Paper 2A Paper 2B Course B.Arch B.Planning Mathematics Included Included General Aptitude Included Included Third Section Drawing Test Planning Third Section Assessment Drawing skills and creativity Planning knowledge and analytical skills Mode CBT and offline drawing CBT