JEE Main 2027 Paper 2 Syllabus: Check Subject-Wise Topics for B.Arch and B.Planning, Download PDF
JEE Main 2027 Paper 2 syllabus released by NTA. Check the complete subject-wise syllabus for B.Arch and B.Planning, including Mathematics, General Aptitude, Drawing Test and Planning topics. Download the official PDF.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2027 syllabus for Paper 2, covering admission to undergraduate Architecture (B.Arch) and Planning (B.Planning) programmes. Candidates preparing for the January and April 2027 sessions can check the complete syllabus, subject-wise topics and examination structure through the official JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main Paper 2 examination is divided into two papers: Paper 2A for Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) and Paper 2B for Bachelor of Planning (B.Planning). Both papers include Mathematics and General Aptitude, while the third section differs according to the selected programme. B.Arch aspirants have to appear for a Drawing Test, whereas B.Planning candidates are assessed through Planning-Based Questions.
JEE Main 2027 Paper 2 Syllabus: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Examination
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Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Paper
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Paper 2A and Paper 2B
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Paper 2A
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Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch)
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Paper 2B
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Bachelor of Planning (B.Planning)
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Common Subjects
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Mathematics and General Aptitude
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B.Arch Third Section
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Drawing Test
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B.Planning Third Section
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Planning-Based Questions
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Examination Mode
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Computer-Based Test and offline drawing for B.Arch
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Official Website
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jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2027 Paper 2 Syllabus PDF Download
Candidates can download the official JEE Main 2027 syllabus PDF from the National Testing Agency's website. The document contains the prescribed topics for Paper 1, Paper 2A and Paper 2B.
JEE Main 2027 Official Syllabus Paper 2: Download PDF
JEE Main 2027 Paper 2A (B.Arch) Syllabus: Subject-Wise Topics
The JEE Main Paper 2A examination is conducted for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture programmes. It consists of three parts: Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing Test.
1. Mathematics Syllabus for JEE Main Paper 2A
Mathematics is a common section for both B.Arch and B.Planning candidates. The syllabus covers 14 units based on mathematical concepts and problem-solving skills.
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Unit No.
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Important Topics
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1
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Sets, Relations and Functions
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2
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Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
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3
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Matrices and Determinants
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4
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Permutations and Combinations
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5
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Binomial Theorem and Its Simple Applications
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6
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Sequence and Series
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7
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Limit, Continuity and Differentiability
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8
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Integral Calculus
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9
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Differential Equations
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10
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Coordinate Geometry
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11
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Three-Dimensional Geometry
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12
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Vector Algebra
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13
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Statistics and Probability
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14
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Trigonometry
Candidates should focus on algebra, calculus, coordinate geometry, vectors and probability while preparing for the Mathematics section.
Also Check:
2. General Aptitude Test Syllabus for JEE Main Paper 2A
The General Aptitude section evaluates candidates' observation skills, analytical reasoning, visualisation and understanding of architectural concepts.
The syllabus is divided into two major units:
Unit 1: Awareness and Analytical Reasoning
- Awareness of famous personalities, buildings and architectural structures.
- Knowledge of materials, objects and textures related to architecture and the built environment.
- Visualisation of three-dimensional objects from two-dimensional drawings.
- Understanding different sides and views of three-dimensional objects.
- Analytical reasoning and mental ability.
- Visual, numerical and verbal reasoning.
Unit 2: Three-Dimensional Perception
- Understanding scale and proportions of objects.
- Knowledge of building forms and architectural elements.
- Understanding colour, texture, harmony and contrast.
- Designing and drawing geometrical or abstract shapes and patterns using pencils.
- Transformation of two-dimensional and three-dimensional forms through rotation, union and subtraction.
- Development of surfaces and volumes.
- Generation of plans, elevations and three-dimensional views of objects.
- Creating two-dimensional and three-dimensional compositions using given shapes and forms.
3. Drawing Test Syllabus for JEE Main Paper 2A
The Drawing Test is an important component of the B.Arch examination. It evaluates candidates' drawing abilities, creativity, imagination and visualisation skills.
The important topics include:
- Sketching scenes and activities from memory.
- Drawing urban landscapes, including public spaces, markets, festivals and street scenes.
- Sketching monuments and recreational spaces.
- Drawing natural landscapes such as riverfronts, gardens, jungles, trees and plants.
- Representing rural life through sketches.
- Understanding proportions, perspectives and spatial arrangements.
Important: The Drawing Test is conducted on a drawing sheet. Candidates should carry the required drawing materials, including pencils, a geometry box, crayons and colour pencils, as specified in the official syllabus.
Also Check:
|JEE Main 2027 Exam
|JEE Main Exam Pattern 2027
|JEE Main 2027: 60-Day Preparation Strategy to Score 99 Percentile in January Session
JEE Main 2027 Paper 2B (B.Planning) Syllabus: Subject-Wise Topics
The JEE Main Paper 2B examination is designed for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Planning programmes. It includes Mathematics, General Aptitude and Planning-based questions.
1. Mathematics Syllabus for JEE Main Paper 2B
The Mathematics syllabus for Paper 2B is the same as that prescribed for Paper 2A. Candidates must prepare all 14 units, including:
- Sets, Relations and Functions
- Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
- Matrices and Determinants
- Permutations and Combinations
- Binomial Theorem and Its Simple Applications
- Sequence and Series
- Limit, Continuity and Differentiability
- Integral Calculus
- Differential Equations
- Coordinate Geometry
- Three-Dimensional Geometry
- Vector Algebra
- Statistics and Probability
- Trigonometry
Also Check: JEE Main 2027: Maths Syllabus
2. General Aptitude Test Syllabus for JEE Main Paper 2B
The General Aptitude section assesses candidates' ability to understand architectural concepts, visualise objects and solve analytical problems.
Important topics include:
- Awareness of buildings, materials, objects and textures related to architecture
- Visualisation of three-dimensional objects from two-dimensional drawings
- Understanding different sides of three-dimensional objects
- Analytical reasoning and mental ability
- Numerical, verbal and visual reasoning
- Understanding the scale and proportions of objects
- Knowledge of colours, textures, harmony and contrast
- Drawing geometrical and abstract shapes
- Transformation of two-dimensional and three-dimensional forms
- Development of surfaces and volumes
- Preparation of plans, elevations and three-dimensional views
Also Check: JEE Main 2027 Chemistry Syllabus: Check Physical, Organic and Inorganic Chemistry Topics
3. Planning Syllabus for JEE Main Paper 2B
The Planning section is designed to assess candidates understanding of urban development, social sciences, general awareness and planning-related concepts.
The syllabus is divided into three major units.
Unit 1: General Awareness
- General knowledge and current awareness.
- Knowledge of prominent cities.
- Urban and regional development issues.
- Government programmes and initiatives related to development.
- Important developments in planning and infrastructure.
Unit 2: Social Sciences
- Nationalism and the history of nationalism in India.
- The pre-modern world and the 19th-century global economy.
- Colonialism and colonial cities.
- Industrialisation and its impact.
- Resources and development.
- Types of resources, agriculture, water and mineral resources.
- Industries and the national economy.
- Human settlements.
- Power-sharing, federalism and political parties.
- Democracy and the Constitution of India.
- Economic development and economic sectors.
- Globalisation and the concept of development.
- Poverty, population structure and social inequality.
- Social exclusion, urbanisation and rural development.
Unit 3: Thinking Skills
- Comprehension and unseen passages.
- Map-reading skills.
- Understanding scale, distance, direction and area.
- Critical reasoning and analytical thinking.
- Interpretation of charts, graphs and tables.
- Basic concepts of statistics.
- Quantitative reasoning.
Also Check:
|JEE Main 2027 Syllabus Paper 1 and Paper 2
|JEE Main 2027 : Best Books
Difference Between JEE Main Paper 2A and Paper 2B
Candidates should understand the difference between both papers before selecting their examination category.
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Particulars
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Paper 2A
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Paper 2B
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Course
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B.Arch
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B.Planning
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Mathematics
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Included
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Included
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General Aptitude
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Included
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Included
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Third Section
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Drawing Test
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Planning
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Third Section Assessment
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Drawing skills and creativity
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Planning knowledge and analytical skills
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Mode
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CBT and offline drawing
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CBT
Both papers share Mathematics and General Aptitude, but their third sections assess different skill sets. Candidates should select the paper according to their preferred undergraduate programme.
JEE Main 2027 Paper 2 Exam Pattern
The examination pattern is another important aspect candidates should understand while preparing for JEE Main 2027. Both Paper 2A and Paper 2B carry a total of 400 marks.
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Particulars
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Paper 2A (B.Arch)
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Paper 2B (B.Planning)
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Mathematics
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100 marks
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100 marks
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Aptitude Test
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200 marks
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200 marks
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Drawing/Planning
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100 marks
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100 marks
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Total Marks
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400
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400
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Duration
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3 Hours
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3 Hours
The Mathematics and Aptitude sections are conducted in computer-based mode. For B.Arch, the Drawing Test is conducted offline on an A4 drawing sheet, whereas the B.Planning paper is conducted entirely in computer-based mode. Candidates should refer to the official information bulletin for the detailed question structure and marking instructions.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.