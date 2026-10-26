JEE Main 2027 Exam Date: Check Session 1 and 2 Timetable; Download PDF Here

JEE Main 2027 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the examination schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027. As per the revised schedule, JEE Main Session 1 will be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027, while Session 2 is scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, 2027. Candidates preparing for the engineering entrance examination can check the session-wise timetable, application deadlines and other important dates on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has also released the information bulletin for JEE Main 2027, which candidates can refer to for examination guidelines and registration details. Also Read l JEE Main 2027 Syllabus Paper 1 and Paper 2 JEE Main 2027 Exam Date: Session 1 and 2 Timetable Candidates can check the examination dates and important events for both sessions below.

Event Session 1: January 2027 Session 2: April 2027 Application form release October 24, 2026 January 5, 2027 Last date to apply without late fee November 22, 2026 February 3, 2027 Application with late fee November 23-26, 2026 February 4-7, 2027 Application correction window November 27-29, 2026 February 8-10, 2027 Exam city intimation slip December 30, 2026 March 12, 2027 Admit card release January 13, 2027 March 25, 2027 JEE Main 2027 exam dates January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 April 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Also Read l JEE Mains 2027: Exam Date, Syllabus, Pattern, Eligibility, Application Process, Preparation Tips, Previous Year Cutoff JEE Main 2027 Exam Date Revised for Session 1 NTA has revised the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination schedule. The earlier schedule listed January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2027. Under the revised timetable, the examination will now be held on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027.

Candidates should update their preparation plans according to the revised dates and check their admit cards for the exact examination date, shift and centre details. The April session will be conducted from April 2 to 7, 2027, giving eligible candidates another opportunity to appear for the examination. JEE Main 2027 Exam Date Revised Session 1: Official Notice The JEE (Main) - 2027 Session I will be conducted as under: Papers Subject No. of Question Mode of Examination Timing of the Examination (IST) Section A Section B First Shift Second Shift Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) Mathematics 20* 05* Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM Physics 20* 05* Chemistry 20* 05* Total 75 Paper 2A (B.Arch.) Mathematics- Part I 20* 05* Computer Based Test (CBT) mode except Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon





-- Aptitude Test- Part II 50 Drawing Test- Part III 02 Total 77 Paper 2B (B. Planning) Mathematics- Part I 20* 05* Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon



-- Aptitude Test- Part II 50 Planning – Part III 25 Total 100

NOTE: *For Paper 1 and Part-I of Paper 2, each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. There will be negative marking for incorrect answers in both Section A and Section B. Also Read l JEE Main Eligibility Criteria 2027: Check Age Limit, Qualification, Number of Attempts JEE Main 2027 Timetable PDF: How to Download Candidates can access the official JEE Main 2027 information bulletin and examination schedule by following these steps: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in Open the latest public notices section Click on the link for the JEE Main 2027 information bulletin or examination schedule Open the PDF document Check the session-wise examination dates and registration deadlines Download and save the PDF for future reference