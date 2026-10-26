JEE Main 2027 Exam Date: Check Session 1 and 2 Timetable; Download PDF Here
JEE Main 2027 exam dates announced for Session 1 and 2. Check the revised January and April timetable, registration deadlines, admit card dates and official PDF link.
JEE Main 2027 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the examination schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027. As per the revised schedule, JEE Main Session 1 will be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027, while Session 2 is scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, 2027.
Candidates preparing for the engineering entrance examination can check the session-wise timetable, application deadlines and other important dates on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has also released the information bulletin for JEE Main 2027, which candidates can refer to for examination guidelines and registration details.
Also Read l JEE Main 2027 Syllabus Paper 1 and Paper 2
JEE Main 2027 Exam Date: Session 1 and 2 Timetable
Candidates can check the examination dates and important events for both sessions below.
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Event
|
Session 1: January 2027
|
Session 2: April 2027
|
Application form release
|
October 24, 2026
|
January 5, 2027
|
Last date to apply without late fee
|
November 22, 2026
|
February 3, 2027
|
Application with late fee
|
November 23-26, 2026
|
February 4-7, 2027
|
Application correction window
|
November 27-29, 2026
|
February 8-10, 2027
|
Exam city intimation slip
|
December 30, 2026
|
March 12, 2027
|
Admit card release
|
January 13, 2027
|
March 25, 2027
|
JEE Main 2027 exam dates
|
January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28
|
April 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7
Also Read l JEE Mains 2027: Exam Date, Syllabus, Pattern, Eligibility, Application Process, Preparation Tips, Previous Year Cutoff
JEE Main 2027 Exam Date Revised for Session 1
NTA has revised the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination schedule. The earlier schedule listed January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2027. Under the revised timetable, the examination will now be held on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027.
Candidates should update their preparation plans according to the revised dates and check their admit cards for the exact examination date, shift and centre details.
The April session will be conducted from April 2 to 7, 2027, giving eligible candidates another opportunity to appear for the examination.
JEE Main 2027 Exam Date Revised Session 1: Official Notice
The JEE (Main) - 2027 Session I will be conducted as under:
|
Papers
|
Subject
|
No. of Question
|
Mode of Examination
|
Timing of the Examination (IST)
|
Section A
|
Section B
|
First Shift
|
Second Shift
|
Paper 1
(B.E./B.Tech)
|
Mathematics
|
20*
|
05*
|
Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode
|
09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
|
03:00 PM to 06:00 PM
|
Physics
|
20*
|
05*
|
Chemistry
|
20*
|
05*
|
Total
|
75
|
Paper 2A
(B.Arch.)
|
Mathematics-
Part I
|
20*
|
05*
|
Computer Based Test (CBT) mode except Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size
|
09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
|
--
|
Aptitude Test-
Part II
|
50
|
Drawing Test-
Part III
|
02
|
Total
|
77
|
Paper 2B
(B. Planning)
|
Mathematics-
Part I
|
20*
|
05*
|
Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode
|
09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
|
--
|
Aptitude Test-
Part II
|
50
|
Planning –
Part III
|
25
|
Total
|
100
NOTE: *For Paper 1 and Part-I of Paper 2, each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. There will be negative marking for incorrect answers in both Section A and Section B.
Also Read l JEE Main Eligibility Criteria 2027: Check Age Limit, Qualification, Number of Attempts
JEE Main 2027 Timetable PDF: How to Download
Candidates can access the official JEE Main 2027 information bulletin and examination schedule by following these steps:
- Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Open the latest public notices section
- Click on the link for the JEE Main 2027 information bulletin or examination schedule
- Open the PDF document
- Check the session-wise examination dates and registration deadlines
- Download and save the PDF for future reference
JEE Main 2027 Online Application Form: Direct LINK
JEE Main 2027 Admit Card and Exam City Slip
NTA is scheduled to release the Session 1 exam city intimation slip on December 30, 2026, followed by the admit card on January 13, 2027. For Session 2, the city intimation slip is scheduled for March 12, 2027, and the admit card for March 25, 2027.
The city intimation slip informs candidates about their allotted examination city, while the admit card contains essential details such as the examination centre, reporting time and exam-day instructions. Candidates must download the admit card separately and follow all instructions issued by NTA.
Also Read:
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.