JNU Walls Display ‘Never Don’t Free’ Slogan After ‘Free Umar Khalid’ Graffiti
Fresh slogans, including “Never Don’t Free”, have appeared on JNU walls after graffiti supporting Umar Khalid triggered objections from ABVP. The controversy has escalated into a clash between ABVP and left-wing student groups, while the university investigates the incident.
The slogan controversy at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has escalated, with fresh messages appearing on campus walls after graffiti supporting former JNU scholar Umar Khalid triggered objections from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The developments have intensified tensions between ABVP and left-wing student organisations, with a clash reported between the groups.
The latest messages include “Never Don’t Free”, written alongside an earlier “Free Umar Khalid” slogan. Other political messages and posters have also appeared on the campus, adding to the ongoing controversy.
How the JNU Graffiti Controversy Started
The row began after slogans including “Free Umar Khalid” and “LONG LIVE NAXALBARI” appeared on the walls of JNU’s School of Social Sciences. The graffiti drew objections from the university’s ABVP unit, which accused left-wing student organisations of attempting to disturb the campus environment.
On October 24, ABVP demanded that the university administration identify those responsible for the writings and take appropriate action. The organisation also alleged that objectionable remarks had been written alongside a portrait of Veer Savarkar.
The university administration has taken note of the matter and is investigating the incident. The identities of those responsible for the graffiti have not been established.
New Slogans Add to Campus Tensions
The controversy intensified after fresh messages appeared on the same campus walls. The slogan “Never Don’t Free” was written alongside the earlier message supporting Khalid, while other writings included “Akhand Bharat” and “Stop Love Jihad”.
The exchange of political messages has become a point of confrontation between student organisations with opposing ideological positions. The reported clash between ABVP and left-wing student groups has further escalated the dispute.
ABVP has maintained that political differences should not be used to justify defacing university property or making objectionable remarks about public figures. It has called on the administration to identify those responsible and take action.
JNU Administration Investigates the Matter
The university administration is examining the graffiti controversy, although the investigation has yet to establish who wrote the slogans.
The incident has also drawn attention because similar controversies over political graffiti recently emerged at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, where slogans including “Free Kashmir” and “Free Sharjeel Imam” were reportedly spotted on campus walls.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.