JNU Walls Display ‘Never Don’t Free’ Slogan After ‘Free Umar Khalid’ Graffiti

The slogan controversy at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has escalated, with fresh messages appearing on campus walls after graffiti supporting former JNU scholar Umar Khalid triggered objections from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The developments have intensified tensions between ABVP and left-wing student organisations, with a clash reported between the groups. The latest messages include “Never Don’t Free”, written alongside an earlier “Free Umar Khalid” slogan. Other political messages and posters have also appeared on the campus, adding to the ongoing controversy. How the JNU Graffiti Controversy Started The row began after slogans including “Free Umar Khalid” and “LONG LIVE NAXALBARI” appeared on the walls of JNU’s School of Social Sciences. The graffiti drew objections from the university’s ABVP unit, which accused left-wing student organisations of attempting to disturb the campus environment.

On October 24, ABVP demanded that the university administration identify those responsible for the writings and take appropriate action. The organisation also alleged that objectionable remarks had been written alongside a portrait of Veer Savarkar. The university administration has taken note of the matter and is investigating the incident. The identities of those responsible for the graffiti have not been established. New Slogans Add to Campus Tensions The controversy intensified after fresh messages appeared on the same campus walls. The slogan “Never Don’t Free” was written alongside the earlier message supporting Khalid, while other writings included “Akhand Bharat” and “Stop Love Jihad”. The exchange of political messages has become a point of confrontation between student organisations with opposing ideological positions. The reported clash between ABVP and left-wing student groups has further escalated the dispute.