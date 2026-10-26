BITS Pilani Revises UG Curriculum to Focus on AI, Practical Industry Training & Mental Health
BITS Pilani: BITS Pilani overhauled its undergraduate curriculum across Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses to integrate Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and Data Science. Backed by a ₹50+ crore lab modernization investment and expanded research programs (UROP), the revision also introduces a mandatory 30-point "Points of Experience" framework for student mental health and wellbeing.
BITS Pilani: The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani has revolutionized its UG academics model on its Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses, crafting a forward-thinking educational model that is designed specifically to meet the needs of the constantly changing artificial intelligence age. Developed in the context of matching higher technical education to disruptive industry changes, the revamped curriculum includes revolutionary subjects including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Software Construction, Quantum Information and Computation, Astronomy, and Materials Chemistry within degree programs.
Besides the innovative advancement of the academic curriculum, BITS Pilani also offers unparalleled academic flexibility in the form of wide-ranging interdisciplinary electives to give engineering students freedom to explore their interests beyond disciplinary constraints. To facilitate hands-on learning, problem-solving, design thinking, and entrepreneurial activities, the institute has committed an infrastructure investment of over ₹50 crore towards improving its undergraduate laboratory facilities across all its campuses, thus augmenting its Practice School industrial immersion programs. Understanding the significance of mental toughness and overall development of its students along with tough academics, BITS Pilani has incorporated a revolutionary mandatory non-academic assessment mechanism called the Points of Experience Model.
BITS Pilani UG Curriculum: Overview of Changes
Below is the overview of the changes related to the BITS Pilani UG curriculum:
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Parameter
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Previous Framework
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Revised AI-Era Curriculum
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Focus Areas
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Disciplinary core engineering & sciences
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Interdisciplinary AI, Data Science, Quantum Computing & Materials Chemistry
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Wellbeing Component
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Optional extracurricular participation
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Mandatory 30 Points of Experience (~60 hours) in fitness, creative arts & mental health
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Credit System for Wellness
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Not credit-bound / voluntary
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Tracked via experience points rather than academic grade credits
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Infrastructure Investment
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Standard lab upgrades
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₹50+ Crore dedicated to UG lab modernization across campuses
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Elective Flexibility
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Standard department/open electives
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Expanded cross-discipline minors, design thinking & entrepreneurial projects
Research and Practical Knowledge Enhancement at BITS Pilani
The restructured syllabus emphasizes the significance of research and project work through the program of Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program (UROP), Advanced UROP and Super UROP. Moreover, the institution has started using its Practice School program for mentoring by industries and helping entrepreneurial minded students.
This step will help the students to implement the theoretical knowledge gained in classrooms practically and understand the scope of their innovative thoughts. BITS Pilani has also spent over Rs 50 crores this year on undergraduate laboratories of its campuses at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.
AI, Data Science and Other Emerging Subjects Included
These new areas include artificial intelligence, data science, software engineering, quantum computing and information, astronomy, and materials chemistry. There will be more chances for the students to take elective courses in other areas of study which can lie outside their field. This is done in order to help the students explore various fields along with their basic studies.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.