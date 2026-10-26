BITS Pilani Revises UG Curriculum to Focus on AI, Practical Industry Training & Mental Health

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BITS Pilani: The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani has revolutionized its UG academics model on its Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses, crafting a forward-thinking educational model that is designed specifically to meet the needs of the constantly changing artificial intelligence age. Developed in the context of matching higher technical education to disruptive industry changes, the revamped curriculum includes revolutionary subjects including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Software Construction, Quantum Information and Computation, Astronomy, and Materials Chemistry within degree programs. Besides the innovative advancement of the academic curriculum, BITS Pilani also offers unparalleled academic flexibility in the form of wide-ranging interdisciplinary electives to give engineering students freedom to explore their interests beyond disciplinary constraints. To facilitate hands-on learning, problem-solving, design thinking, and entrepreneurial activities, the institute has committed an infrastructure investment of over ₹50 crore towards improving its undergraduate laboratory facilities across all its campuses, thus augmenting its Practice School industrial immersion programs. Understanding the significance of mental toughness and overall development of its students along with tough academics, BITS Pilani has incorporated a revolutionary mandatory non-academic assessment mechanism called the Points of Experience Model.

BITS Pilani UG Curriculum: Overview of Changes Below is the overview of the changes related to the BITS Pilani UG curriculum: Parameter Previous Framework Revised AI-Era Curriculum Focus Areas Disciplinary core engineering & sciences Interdisciplinary AI, Data Science, Quantum Computing & Materials Chemistry Wellbeing Component Optional extracurricular participation Mandatory 30 Points of Experience (~60 hours) in fitness, creative arts & mental health Credit System for Wellness Not credit-bound / voluntary Tracked via experience points rather than academic grade credits Infrastructure Investment Standard lab upgrades ₹50+ Crore dedicated to UG lab modernization across campuses Elective Flexibility Standard department/open electives Expanded cross-discipline minors, design thinking & entrepreneurial projects