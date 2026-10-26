JEE Main 2027 Test Centres Cut to 310 as NTA Removes 13 Cities and Introduces 3 New Centres
JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) reduced JEE Main 2027 test cities from 323 to 310 across India and abroad. The revised roster drops ten domestic and six foreign centres while adding Kalahandi, Sundargarh, and Mohali. Candidates must select four preferred test cities strictly from the updated 310-city network.
JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already officially modified the examination city list for the upcoming JEE Main 2027 admission exam. The modification includes a reduction in the total number of the examination centre network from 323 to 310 cities in India and abroad. As per the latest administrative notice published at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, the modified list contains 301 domestic examination centres along with nine overseas testing venues in various Indian states and union territories. The process has been implemented in view of an operational audit for optimal management of the infrastructure logistics, efficient technical monitoring and strict standard testing day protocols for all operational computer-based testing centres.
In this regard, the NTA has reduced ten domestic cities including examination centres in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal, while has also discontinued the use of six foreign testing venues in Singapore, Malaysia, Nigeria, Indonesia, US and Germany. At the same time, NTA has added three new domestic examination centres including Kalahandi, Sundargarh in Odisha and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) in Punjab.
JEE Main 2027 vs 2026 Exam Centres: Overview
Below are the overview of the JEE Main 2027 vs 2026 Exam Centres:
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Particulars
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JEE Main 2026
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JEE Main 2027
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Change / Difference
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Total Exam City Entries
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323
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310
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Net reduction of 13 entries
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Domestic Exam Cities (India)
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308
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301
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7 dropped (10 removed, 3 added)
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International Exam Cities (Abroad)
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15
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9
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6 foreign locations removed
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Official Information Portal
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jeemain.nta.nic.in
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jeemain.nta.nic.in
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Updated in 2027 Bulletin
JEE Main 2027: List of 13 Cities Removed
NTA removed several domestic districts as well as multiple foreign test destinations:
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Removed Domestic Test Cities (India):
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Andhra Pradesh: Adoni and Tadpatri
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Haryana: Hissar
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Karnataka: Ballari and Chikkaballapur
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Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa
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Odisha: Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara
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Telangana: Suryapet
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West Bengal: Asansol
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Removed International Test Cities (Abroad):
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Singapore (Singapore)
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Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)
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Lagos (Nigeria)
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West Java (Indonesia)
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Washington DC (United States)
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Munich (Germany)
New Exam Cities Added for JEE Main 2027
For efficient regional connectivity, NTA has incorporated three additional domestic hubs in its schedule:
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Kalahandi (Odisha)
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Sundargarh (Odisha) - With city code OR14 (formerly used by Kendrapara)
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Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) (Punjab)
JEE Main 2027: Key Advisory for Candidates
JEE Main 2027 Online Registration aspirants are required to go through the list of the live cities' codes and select four preferred test centres from the updated list of 310 cities only. Aspirants planning to select any of the 13 centers that have been excluded now need to select centers from neighboring districts in their native states.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.