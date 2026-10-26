JEE Main 2027 Test Centres Cut to 310 as NTA Removes 13 Cities and Introduces 3 New Centres

JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already officially modified the examination city list for the upcoming JEE Main 2027 admission exam. The modification includes a reduction in the total number of the examination centre network from 323 to 310 cities in India and abroad. As per the latest administrative notice published at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, the modified list contains 301 domestic examination centres along with nine overseas testing venues in various Indian states and union territories. The process has been implemented in view of an operational audit for optimal management of the infrastructure logistics, efficient technical monitoring and strict standard testing day protocols for all operational computer-based testing centres.

In this regard, the NTA has reduced ten domestic cities including examination centres in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal, while has also discontinued the use of six foreign testing venues in Singapore, Malaysia, Nigeria, Indonesia, US and Germany. At the same time, NTA has added three new domestic examination centres including Kalahandi, Sundargarh in Odisha and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) in Punjab.