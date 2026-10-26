IMD Weather Today: Cyclone Arnab Puts Andhra Pradesh And Odisha On High Alert; Check State-Wise Forecast And Safety Advisories
IMD Weather Today: Cyclone Arnab is expected to approach the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds. Check IMD alerts, affected states and safety advisories.
IMD Weather Today: It is Monday, and a small break from all the festivities until the Diwali holidays arrive. While everyone must be running to schools, colleges and universities, it is important for you to check the weather in your area.
India is in a transitional weather phase from now onwards. The mornings are becoming misty in the north, giving a sign of winter's arrival. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned about a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal.
The cyclone in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, 2026.
This cyclone, named ARNAB, has prompted heightened preparedness along the eastern coastline of India.
The weather department has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The warnings also include strong winds and potential flooding.
Parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and neighbouring inland states may also receive rain. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is expected to experience largely clear and warm weather today.
IMD Weather Forecast: Cyclone Map
IMD Weather Forecast For Costallines
Weather Today In Andhra Pradesh: Coastal Districts Face Heavy Rain and Strong Winds
Coastal Andhra Pradesh will be the most affected area in the cyclone warning. It is expected to face heavy to extremely heavy rainfall as the developing cyclone approaches.
There are warnings and concerns about flooding, waterlogging and damage caused by strong winds between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam.
Residents should monitor IMD advisories and follow local safety instructions.
Weather Today In Odisha: Heavy Rainfall Warning and Emergency Preparedness
The other affected area will be Odisha, expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall as the cyclone approaches the eastern coast.
Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada and Malkangiri are under a red warning.
Residents should follow district-specific advisories regarding flooding, travel disruptions, school closures and evacuation arrangements.
Weather Today In Yanam, Telangana and Other Areas That May Be Affected
- Yanam: May experience heavy rainfall and strong winds due to its proximity to the forecast landfall zone.
- Telangana: Could receive rainfall and thunderstorms as the system moves inland.
- Central and Eastern India: Parts of these regions may experience rain and thunderstorms.
- Tamil Nadu and Kerala: May receive additional rainfall associated with the active northeast monsoon.
Delhi Weather Today, October 26, 2026: Clear Skies Expected
Delhi-NCR, including Noida, is expected to experience clear skies and warm conditions on October 26. The morning observation recorded around 17°C according to IMD station. The morning also came with mist in the region. Daytime temperatures in Noida are forecast to reach approximately 31–32°C, while nighttime temperatures may fall to around 17°C. Residents should check local air-quality readings before outdoor activities.
IMD Rain Map Today
State Wise Weather Forecast And IMD Alerts
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Region
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State / UT
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Today's Weather Summary
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Temperature Range (Low / High)
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IMD Alert Status
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South & East Coast
|
Andhra Pradesh
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Coastal districts experiencing heavy rain and strong gale winds as Cyclone Arnab approaches.
|
24°C–30°C
|
Orange / Red Alert
|
South & East Coast
|
Kerala
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Torrential, extremely heavy rainfall across southern and central districts due to monsoon activity.
|
23°C–28°C
|
Red Alert
|
South & East Coast
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Widespread heavy downpours with significant waterlogging in Chennai and coastal zones.
|
24°C–29°C
|
Orange Alert
|
South & East Coast
|
Odisha
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Overcast skies with light to moderate rainfall starting along southern coastal belts.
|
23°C–31°C
|
Yellow Alert
|
South & East Coast
|
West Bengal
|
High humidity with increasing cloud cover; isolated light rain along the coast.
|
24°C–32°C
|
No Alert
|
North & Central
|
Delhi-NCR
|
Clear, bright and sunny skies. Air quality remains in the Moderate to Poor range.
|
17°C–32°C
|
No Alert
|
North & Central
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Entirely dry and sunny across both western and eastern regions.
|
18°C–32°C
|
No Alert
|
North & Central
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Warm days with pleasant, clear nights. Dry weather dominates.
|
19°C–33°C
|
No Alert
|
North & Central
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Sunny morning, but southern districts will see heavy clouding by late tonight.
|
20°C–31°C
|
No Alert
|
West
|
Rajasthan
|
Hot, sunny and dry conditions with high UV index levels.
|
21°C–36°C
|
No Alert
|
West
|
Gujarat
|
Dry, warm and sunny weather continues across the state.
|
22°C–35°C
|
No Alert
|
Himalayan Belt
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Clear and sunny, turning very cold at night, with sub-zero temperatures on the peaks.
|
5°C–19°C
|
No Alert
|
Himalayan Belt
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Bright, sunny and crisp autumn conditions across the valleys.
|
8°C–22°C
|
No Alert
|
Himalayan Belt
|
Uttarakhand
|
Clear skies with cold nighttime temperatures at higher altitudes.
|
10°C–24°C
|
No Alert
|
North-East
|
Assam & Meghalaya
|
Partly cloudy skies with localised, light transitional showers.
|
19°C–30°C
|
No Alert
Cyclone Advisory: Safety Measures for Fishermen, Travellers and Residents
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For Fishermen: Avoid venturing into affected areas of the Bay of Bengal until the IMD declares conditions safe.
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For Travellers: Check train, flight and road updates before travelling, as heavy rainfall and strong winds may cause delays, cancellations and temporary closures.
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For Coastal Residents: Secure loose outdoor objects, keep mobile phones charged, and stock essential medicines and drinking water.
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For Vulnerable Areas: Identify the nearest designated cyclone shelter and follow evacuation instructions issued by local authorities.
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Follow Official Updates: Monitor the latest IMD bulletins and state disaster management advisories. Avoid relying on unverified social media reports for information about the cyclone's track, landfall or evacuation orders. (For More Information: Check IMD Officials)
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