IMD Weather Today: Cyclone Arnab Puts Andhra Pradesh And Odisha On High Alert; Check State-Wise Forecast And Safety Advisories

IMD Weather Today: It is Monday, and a small break from all the festivities until the Diwali holidays arrive. While everyone must be running to schools, colleges and universities, it is important for you to check the weather in your area.

India is in a transitional weather phase from now onwards. The mornings are becoming misty in the north, giving a sign of winter's arrival. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned about a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, 2026.

This cyclone, named ARNAB, has prompted heightened preparedness along the eastern coastline of India.

The weather department has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The warnings also include strong winds and potential flooding.