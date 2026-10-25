School Assembly News Headlines (October 26, 2026): JEE Main Registration, ‘Free Umar Khalid’, NEET PG and Other News
School Assembly News Headlines, October 26: JEE Main Registration, ‘Free Umar Khalid’, NEET PG, Stay Updated With Important News Headlines of National, International & Sports. Read complete news here for school assembly.
School Assembly News Headlines Today: News on International issues, local, and school events help children see the world from a wider point of view. By considering the relationship between different news events and how they are impacted in our day to day lives, students can engage in critical thinking. Here in this article we have gathered all the important new headlines for students for their school assembly.
Students who don’t get enough time to read a newspaper or watch news on television can just go through these news headlines and get the idea of what is going on in and around the world. The news headlines are gathered from all the reliable sources. The news keeps us updated on what's happening in India and worldwide. When one stays informed they become more thoughtful and responsible.
Also Read l School Holiday October 26, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Updates, IMD Alerts
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- Delhi Records Lowest Minimum Temperature of the Month at 17°C
- Odisha, Andhra Pradesh Intensify Preparations as Cyclone Threat Looms
- OSSSC Opens Recruitment Drive for 7,268 Below-Graduate Posts
- Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh Receives One-Year Extension
- Jaishankar Says Terrorism Cannot Be Justified as an Instrument of Statecraft
- Two Firearms and 10 Live Cartridges Recovered in Tiger Shroff Firing Case; Suspect Detained
- JNU Graffiti Row: ‘Free Umar Khalid’, ‘Long Live Naxalbari’ Slogans Appear on Campus Walls; ABVP Seeks Action
- Kerala Student Politics: University VC Says Violence Must Be Curbed, Not Politics
International News Headlines for School Assembly
- France Tightens Security Ahead of Large-Scale Public Demonstrations
- Saudi Arabia Reports Interception of Missiles and Drones Launched by Iran-Backed Houthis
- Egypt Urges Diplomatic Dialogue Amid Rising Tensions Involving Saudi Arabia
- Starlink Internet Services in Ukraine Reportedly Return to Normal Speeds
- French Protest Groups Call for More Demonstrations as Macron Faces Key Decisions
- Election Polls in Israel Show Eisenkot Leading Netanyahu, but Political Deadlock Remains Possible
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
- India Defeat New Zealand by Four Wickets to Take 2-0 T20I Series Lead
- PV Sindhu Advances to French Open Badminton Final After Thrilling Semi-Final Win
- India Set New Benchmark at Asian Para Games 2026 With 114-Medal Haul
- Nitesh Kumar Clinches Gold in Men’s SL3 Badminton at Asian Para Games
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- NEET PG 2026 Counselling Round 1 Final Allotment Result Out, Reporting From Oct 26
- Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Check Selection List, Reporting Deadline
- BSEB Matric and Inter Exam 2028 Registration Deadline Extended
- JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Apply by November 22
- GRID India Internship 2026: 15 Vacancies, Rs 50,000 Stipend; Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Apply
- IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2026: Goldman Sachs, BCG Among Top Recruiters
10 School Assembly Quiz Questions
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Which country did India defeat to take a 2-0 lead in the T20I series?
Answer: NewZealand
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Who won the men’s SL3 badminton gold at the Asian Para Games 2026?
Answer: Nitesh
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Which Indian badminton player reached the French Open final?
Answer: Sindhu
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How many medals did India win at the Asian Para Games 2026?
Answer: 114
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Which city recorded a minimum temperature of 17°C?
Answer: Delhi
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Which state is preparing for the expected cyclone landfall along with Andhra Pradesh?
Answer: Odisha
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Who is India’s Defence Secretary who received a one-year extension?
Answer: Rajesh
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Which organisation announced recruitment for 7,268 below-graduate posts?
Answer: OSSSC
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Who spoke against terrorism being used as an instrument of statecraft?
Answer: Jaishankar
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Which country reportedly saw Starlink internet speeds return to normal?
Answer: Ukraine
Thought of the day:
Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.