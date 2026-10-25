Punjab vs Karnataka: Area, Population, Geography, Agriculture and Key Differences

Punjab vs Karnataka: Punjab & Karnataka are the two important state of India, where Punjab is located in the northwestern part of India, while Karnataka is located in the Southern part of India.

Despite being 2000+ km distance between Punjab & Karnatak, they have different geographical features, climate, agricultural practices, and economic activities, but they both play an important role in growing India's GDP rate.

On one side, Punjab is known for contributing to India's food security, and on other side, Karnataka is known for its diverse agriculture product, coffee plantation, and Information Technology (IT) hub.

Although these two states are different in many ways, they both play an important role in India’s economy.

So, let’s explore the differences between Punjab & Karnataka in detail.