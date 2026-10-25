Punjab vs Karnataka: Area, Population, Geography, Agriculture and Key Differences
Punjab vs Karnataka: Compare area, population, capital, rivers, geography, agriculture, climate and technology.
Punjab vs Karnataka: Punjab & Karnataka are the two important state of India, where Punjab is located in the northwestern part of India, while Karnataka is located in the Southern part of India.
Despite being 2000+ km distance between Punjab & Karnatak, they have different geographical features, climate, agricultural practices, and economic activities, but they both play an important role in growing India's GDP rate.
On one side, Punjab is known for contributing to India's food security, and on other side, Karnataka is known for its diverse agriculture product, coffee plantation, and Information Technology (IT) hub.
Although these two states are different in many ways, they both play an important role in India’s economy.
So, let’s explore the differences between Punjab & Karnataka in detail.
Punjab vs Karnataka: Quick Comparison
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Feature
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Punjab
|
Karnataka
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Location
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Northwestern India
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Southern India
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Capital
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Chandigarh
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Bengaluru
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Geographical area
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50,362 sq km
|
1,91,791 sq km
|
Population (Census 2011)
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2,77,43,338
|
6,10,95,297
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Number of districts
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23
|
31
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Literacy rate (Census 2011)
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75.84%
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75.36%
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Major geographical region
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Northern plains and Shivalik foothills
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Deccan Plateau, Western Ghats and coastal plains
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Important rivers
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Sutlej, Beas and Ravi
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Krishna, Cauvery, Tungabhadra and Sharavathi
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Major crops
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Wheat, rice, cotton and maize
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Ragi, jowar, rice, maize, pulses and coffee
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Major agricultural strength
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Wheat production and food-grain procurement
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Diverse crops, coffee, horticulture and plantation agriculture
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Technology and industry
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Agricultural machinery, manufacturing and IT services
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Information technology, biotechnology, manufacturing and agricultural technology
Geographical Features of Punjab
Punjab is located in the Northwestern part of India, and this state has a total area of 50,362 square km.
The Punjab name comes from the Persian words Punj which means five, and Arab which means water, and combining these two, it means “Land of Five Rivers”.
The five rivers which are associated with Punjab region were:
1. Sutlej
2. Beas
3. Ravi
4. Chenab
5. Jhelum
There are mainly five big rivers that actually flow between India and Pakistan, which are part of the huge Indus River System. To manage this water, both countries signed a very big agreement called the Indus Waters Treaty in the year 1960.
Major geographical features of Punjab
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Fertile plains: Much of Punjab consists of flat, fertile plains that support agriculture.
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Rivers: The Sutlej, Beas and Ravi are important for the state's water resources.
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Soil: Alluvial soil supports the cultivation of wheat, rice and other crops.
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Climate: Punjab experiences hot summers, cold winters and seasonal monsoon rainfall.
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Location: The state shares an international border with Pakistan and borders several Indian states and Union Territories.
Geographical Features of Karnataka
Karnataka is located in the Southern part of India & this state has a total area of 1,91,791 square km, which is almost 3 times larger than Punjab State in terms of area.
Karnataka is mainly lies on Deccan Plateau, and it includes mountain ranges, coastal plains, forest and dry interior.
Major geographical features of Karnataka
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Western Ghats: These mountain ranges are known for their forests, biodiversity and heavy rainfall in many areas.
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Deccan Plateau: A large part of Karnataka lies on the plateau, where rainfall and soil conditions vary.
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Coastal plains: The western part of the state lies along the Arabian Sea.
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Major rivers: The Krishna, Cauvery, Tungabhadra and Sharavathi are among the important rivers of Karnataka.
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Climate: Karnataka has coastal, humid, semi-arid and dry climatic regions.
The difference in landforms and rainfall allows Karnataka to grow many types of crops, including millets, pulses, coffee, spices and fruits.
Punjab vs Karnataka: Agriculture
Agriculture is the most common practice in both states, but the crops grown in both Punjab & karnataka are different because both regions have different geographical features, different climatic conditions, rainfalls, and different farming methods.
Agriculture in Punjab
Punjab is known for its wheat production, and this state is also contributing toward India’s Food security.
Major crops grown in Punjab include:
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Wheat
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Rice
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Maize
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Cotton
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Sugarcane
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Mustard and other oilseeds
Punjab’s farmers mainly used tractors, combined harvesters and others agricultural machinery. But due to heavy use of groundwater for the cultivation of wheat and rice have created environmental concerns.
Agriculture in Karnataka
Karnataka is known for diverse agricultural system because it has different soil types, rainfall pattern, and geographical landscapes.
Major crops grown in Karnataka include:
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Ragi (finger millet)
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Jowar (sorghum)
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Rice
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Maize
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Pulses
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Groundnut
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Cotton
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Sugarcane
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Coffee
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Coconut and arecanut
Karnataka is particularly important for coffee cultivation. The districts of Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan are well known for coffee plantations.
The state also produces fruits, vegetables, spices and other horticultural crops.
Punjab vs Karnataka: Agricultural Technology
Technology helps farmers improve productivity, reduce labour and manage water resources. However, the needs of farmers in Punjab and Karnataka are different.
|
Feature
|
Punjab
|
Karnataka
|
Farming machinery
|
Tractors, combine harvesters and seed drills
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Machinery suited to food grains, commercial crops and plantations
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Irrigation
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Canal irrigation and tube wells
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Canals, reservoirs, bore wells, drip irrigation and sprinklers
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Important farming methods
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Mechanised wheat and rice cultivation
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Crop-specific farming, horticulture and plantation management
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Major technological need
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Water conservation and crop diversification
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Efficient irrigation and climate-resilient farming
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Main challenge
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Groundwater depletion and crop-residue management
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Drought, irregular rainfall and uneven water availability
Punjab vs Karnataka: Which State Is Larger?
Karnataka is larger than Punjab in terms of geographical area.
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Comparison
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Punjab
|
Karnataka
|
Area
|
50,362 sq km
|
1,91,791 sq km
|
Approximate size difference
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—
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About 3.8 times Punjab's area
Karnataka has a wider range of geographical features, including mountains, plateaus and coastal areas. Punjab is smaller and is largely characterised by fertile plains.
Which State Is More Important for Competitive Exams?
Both states are important for competitive examinations such as UPSC, SSC, state PSC, railway recruitment examinations and other GK-based tests.
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Exam topic
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Punjab
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Karnataka
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Geography
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Fertile plains, rivers and alluvial soil
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Deccan Plateau, Western Ghats and coastal plains
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Agriculture
|
Green Revolution, wheat and rice
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Coffee, millets, pulses and horticulture
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Environment
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Groundwater depletion and crop-residue burning
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Biodiversity, forests and drought
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Economy
|
Agriculture and food security
|
IT industry, manufacturing and agriculture
|
Technology
|
Farm mechanisation
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IT, biotechnology and agricultural innovation
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.