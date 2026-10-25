IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2026: Goldman Sachs, BCG Among Top Recruiters
IIM Ahmedabad summer placements 2026-27: Over 85 roles offered in the first cluster for the PGP Class of 2028. Check top recruiters, sectors and upcoming placement dates.
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2026-27: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) has completed the first cluster of its summer placement process for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) batch of 2028, with recruiters offering more than 85 roles across consulting, investment banking, financial advisory, private equity and other sectors.
The first cluster was conducted on October 23, 2026, in a hybrid format, allowing companies to participate both online and in person. The recruitment process covered six cohorts, bringing together organisations from consulting, finance and related fields.
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Top Recruiters at IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements
Several leading consulting firms, investment banks and financial services organisations participated in the first cluster of the IIM Ahmedabad summer placement process.
In the consulting segment, recruiters included Accenture Strategy, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), McKinsey & Company, EY-Parthenon, Kearney, Oliver Wyman, Roland Berger and Strategy &, among others.
The investment banking and markets cohort featured major financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Barclays, Citibank, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank.
Private equity and investment management firms participating in the process included Blackstone, Ares Management, Gaja Capital, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Catamaran and Aquilon Capital. American Express, Cranmore Partners and Synergy Consulting were among the recruiters in the cards and financial advisory cohort.
Six Cohorts Covered in the First Cluster
The first cluster was organised into six recruitment cohorts, covering different professional and financial sectors.
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Recruitment cohort
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Sector covered
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Advisory consulting
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Business and strategic advisory
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Cards and financial advisory
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Financial services and advisory
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Investment banking and markets
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Banking and financial markets
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Management consulting
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Business strategy and management
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Private equity, venture capital, asset management and hedge funds
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Investment and asset management
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Transformation and operations consulting
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Business transformation and operations
The cohort-based structure allows recruiters to participate according to their respective industry segments. The first cluster also included international opportunities, with roles associated with EY-Parthenon in Singapore and Goldman Sachs and HSBC in Hong Kong.
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