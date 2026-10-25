IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2026: Goldman Sachs, BCG Among Top Recruiters

IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2026-27: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) has completed the first cluster of its summer placement process for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) batch of 2028, with recruiters offering more than 85 roles across consulting, investment banking, financial advisory, private equity and other sectors.

The first cluster was conducted on October 23, 2026, in a hybrid format, allowing companies to participate both online and in person. The recruitment process covered six cohorts, bringing together organisations from consulting, finance and related fields.

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Top Recruiters at IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements

Several leading consulting firms, investment banks and financial services organisations participated in the first cluster of the IIM Ahmedabad summer placement process.