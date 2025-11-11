Himachal Pradesh is blessed with abundant water resources. It is home to five major river basins fed by numerous tributaries. India, as a whole, boasts many significant rivers. The largest river in India by discharge volume is the Brahmaputra. The longest river is the Ganga (or the Ganges). The widest river in India is also the Brahmaputra. Rivers are often given special names due to their importance. For instance, the Ganga is known as Mother Ganga, and the Narmada is called the Lifeline of Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, one specific river is known as the Lifeline of Himachal Pradesh.

Do you know which river is known as the Lifeline of Himachal Pradesh? This vital river is the state's largest by water volume. It's an essential source of hydropower generation. In this article, we'll take a look at the significance of this majestic river and why it holds such a special place in the hearts of the people of Himachal Pradesh.