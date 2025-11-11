Himachal Pradesh is blessed with abundant water resources. It is home to five major river basins fed by numerous tributaries. India, as a whole, boasts many significant rivers. The largest river in India by discharge volume is the Brahmaputra. The longest river is the Ganga (or the Ganges). The widest river in India is also the Brahmaputra. Rivers are often given special names due to their importance. For instance, the Ganga is known as Mother Ganga, and the Narmada is called the Lifeline of Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, one specific river is known as the Lifeline of Himachal Pradesh.
Do you know which river is known as the Lifeline of Himachal Pradesh? This vital river is the state's largest by water volume. It's an essential source of hydropower generation. In this article, we'll take a look at the significance of this majestic river and why it holds such a special place in the hearts of the people of Himachal Pradesh.
Which River Is Known As The Lifeline Of Himachal?
The Beas River, known as the Lifeline of Himachal Pradesh, is a tributary of the Sutlej River (Sanskrit: Vipasha). The Beas River starts high up at Beas Kund, a place near the famous Rohtang Pass in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. It flows south through the beautiful valleys of the Kullu and Mandi districts.
The river continues its journey through the Kangra district. After flowing through Himachal Pradesh for about 470 kilometres, it enters the plains of the Punjab state. The Beas River finally empties into the Sutlej River at Harike in Punjab, forming part of the larger Indus River System. It is vital for both irrigation and creating electric power (hydropower) in these two states.
10 Lesser-Known Facts About the Beas River
- In 326 BC, the Beas River marked the easternmost border of Alexander the Great's invasion of India, where his troops refused to march.
- Its ancient name in the Rigveda, a holy Hindu text, was Arjikiya, and the Sanskrit name was Vipasha, meaning the "unfettered" or "released" river.
- The modern name 'Beas' is believed to be a misnomer for Vyasa, after the sage Veda Vyasa, who is said to have created the river from the Beas Kund lake.
- It is the main river that flows through the famous Kullu Valley, shaping its landscape and making the land fertile for apple orchards.
- The Beas receives numerous small rivers, but its major tributaries include the Parvati, Uhl, Sainj, and Tirthan, all of which are important for their own valleys.
- The Pong Dam (also called the Beas Dam) in the Kangra district has harnessed the river, creating a large reservoir and a primary source of hydroelectricity.
- The water of the Beas is allocated to India under the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan.
- Its confluence with the Sutlej River at Harike is a Ramsar Wetland Site, a globally significant spot for migratory birds.
- Due to its glacial source and mountainous course, the river's basin is prone to climate-related disasters such as flash floods and landslides.
- The river takes a sharp turn near Mandi, a central cultural hub in Himachal Pradesh, often called the "Varanasi of the Hills".
