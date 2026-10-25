List of Indian Players With Most Centuries in Women’s ODI ft. Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur has overtaken Mithali Raj in the list of Indian women cricketers with the most centuries in WODIs. Check the full list of Indian players with most tons.
Hitting a century in ODI cricket is itself regarded as a significant achievement. Over the years, several Indian women cricketers have dominated the format with their consistent performances.
Recently, during the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd ODI in Vadodara, Harmanpreet Kaur struck her 8th ODI century, overtaking Mithali Raj in the list of Indian women batters with the most ODI hundreds.
In this article, we will check the list of Indian women cricketers with the most ODI centuries, along with other details.
𝙃.𝙐.𝙉.𝘿.𝙍.𝙀.𝘿 of the finest quality 💯 Harmanpreet Kaur compiles an excellent 8️⃣th ODI century ✨ Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ECnfLgdfi7 #TeamIndia | #INDvZIM | @mflone_ | @ImHarmanpreet https://t.co/BPEAKH9yrc— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 25, 2026
List Most ODI Centuries for India Women
Smriti Mandhana tops the list with a significant margin of 14 centuries to her name so far. She is followed by Harmanpreet Kaur, who now has 8 centuries, and former India captain Mithali Raj, who finished her career with 7 ODI hundreds.
Below is the list of Indian women cricketers with the most ODI centuries.
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Runs
|
Average
|
Hundreds
|
Best Score
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
122*
|
5,443
|
47.33
|
14
|
136
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
166*
|
4,662
|
38.21
|
8
|
171*
|
Mithali Raj
|
232
|
7,805
|
50.68
|
7
|
125*
|
Pratika Rawal
|
29*
|
1,350
|
51.92
|
3
|
154
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
62
|
1,810
|
34.15
|
3
|
127*
|
Punam Raut
|
73
|
2,299
|
34.83
|
3
|
109*
|
MD Thirushkamini
|
39
|
825
|
25.78
|
2
|
113*
|
Jaya Sharma
|
77
|
2,091
|
30.75
|
2
|
138*
|
Reshma Gandhi
|
2
|
122
|
–
|
1
|
104*
|
Anagha Deshpande
|
30
|
304
|
19.00
|
1
|
106
|
Harleen Deol
|
38
|
1,064
|
32.24
|
1
|
115
|
Karuna Jain
|
44
|
987
|
29.02
|
1
|
103
|
Deepti Sharma
|
126*
|
2,857
|
37.10
|
1
|
188
|
Anjum Chopra
|
127
|
2,856
|
31.38
|
1
|
100
Source: Cricinfo
Which player has scored the most centuries in women's ODIs for India?
Smriti Mandhana, the star left-handed batter and captain of the Indian women's team, holds the record for the most ODI centuries for India Women. She has scored 14 centuries in 122 matches. She is followed by Harmanpreet Kaur, who has now scored 8 ODI centuries
Which player has the most centuries in WODIs?
Australia's former captain Meg Lanning holds the record for the most centuries in women's ODI cricket, with 15 hundreds to her name. She retired from international cricket in 2023.
Indian Women's Players with the Most ODI Centuries
1. Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana has 14 ODI centuries to her name, including 35 half-centuries. The left-handed batter has scored 5,443 runs in 120 matches played. Recently appointed as the captain, she is one of the brightest prospects of the Indian side now.
2. Harmanpreet Kaur
The recent centurion in this list, Harmanpreet Kaur has overtaken Mithali Raj with 8 ODI centuries to her name. In 2026, she led the Indian side to its first-ever T20 World Cup title. Despite a few out-of-form performances, she remains a key player in the Indian women's team.
3. Mithali Raj
One of the most renowned names in Indian women's cricket history, Mithali Raj is third on the list with 7 centuries to her name. She featured in 232 ODIs for India, scoring 7,805 runs, including 64 half-centuries and 7 centuries.
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