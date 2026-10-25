List of Indian Players With Most Centuries in Women’s ODI ft. Harmanpreet Kaur

Hitting a century in ODI cricket is itself regarded as a significant achievement. Over the years, several Indian women cricketers have dominated the format with their consistent performances. Recently, during the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd ODI in Vadodara, Harmanpreet Kaur struck her 8th ODI century, overtaking Mithali Raj in the list of Indian women batters with the most ODI hundreds. In this article, we will check the list of Indian women cricketers with the most ODI centuries, along with other details. 𝙃.𝙐.𝙉.𝘿.𝙍.𝙀.𝘿 of the finest quality 💯 Harmanpreet Kaur compiles an excellent 8️⃣th ODI century ✨ Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ECnfLgdfi7 #TeamIndia | #INDvZIM | @mflone_ | @ImHarmanpreet https://t.co/BPEAKH9yrc — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 25, 2026 List Most ODI Centuries for India Women

Smriti Mandhana tops the list with a significant margin of 14 centuries to her name so far. She is followed by Harmanpreet Kaur, who now has 8 centuries, and former India captain Mithali Raj, who finished her career with 7 ODI hundreds. Below is the list of Indian women cricketers with the most ODI centuries. Player Matches Runs Average Hundreds Best Score Smriti Mandhana 122* 5,443 47.33 14 136 Harmanpreet Kaur 166* 4,662 38.21 8 171* Mithali Raj 232 7,805 50.68 7 125* Pratika Rawal 29* 1,350 51.92 3 154 Jemimah Rodrigues 62 1,810 34.15 3 127* Punam Raut 73 2,299 34.83 3 109* MD Thirushkamini 39 825 25.78 2 113* Jaya Sharma 77 2,091 30.75 2 138* Reshma Gandhi 2 122 – 1 104* Anagha Deshpande 30 304 19.00 1 106 Harleen Deol 38 1,064 32.24 1 115 Karuna Jain 44 987 29.02 1 103 Deepti Sharma 126* 2,857 37.10 1 188 Anjum Chopra 127 2,856 31.38 1 100

Source: Cricinfo Which player has scored the most centuries in women's ODIs for India? Smriti Mandhana, the star left-handed batter and captain of the Indian women's team, holds the record for the most ODI centuries for India Women. She has scored 14 centuries in 122 matches. She is followed by Harmanpreet Kaur, who has now scored 8 ODI centuries Which player has the most centuries in WODIs? Australia's former captain Meg Lanning holds the record for the most centuries in women's ODI cricket, with 15 hundreds to her name. She retired from international cricket in 2023. Indian Women's Players with the Most ODI Centuries 1. Smriti Mandhana Smriti Mandhana has 14 ODI centuries to her name, including 35 half-centuries. The left-handed batter has scored 5,443 runs in 120 matches played. Recently appointed as the captain, she is one of the brightest prospects of the Indian side now.