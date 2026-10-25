National Geographic Reveal the Best Places in the World to Visit in 2027: Top 25 Destinations List

Are you planning a holiday in 2027? There are several best places in the World to visit which are attractive for their historic landmark, natural beauty, cultural festivals, and variety of food collections. Recently, National Geographic revealed the top 25 best places in the world to visit in 2027, and these destinations are across six continents. Among these 25 destinations to visit, Jaipur, India, is also in the list due to its royal architecture, traditional crafts, and world-famous Jaipur Literature Festival. Here is the complete list of the 25 destinations, followed by details of five places worth exploring. Top 25 Best Places to Visit in 2027 No. Destination Country/Region Main Attraction 1 Vestland Norway Fjords, glaciers and waterfalls 2 Penang Malaysia Rainforests, heritage and food 3 Luxor Egypt Ancient temples and solar eclipse 4 Madison, Wisconsin USA Lakes, cycling trails and markets 5 Puerto Rico Caribbean territory Beaches, music and cultural traditions 6 Dumfries and Galloway Scotland, UK Dark skies and hiking trails 7 Niigata Japan Art festivals and traditional food 8 Chengdu China Giant pandas and ancient history 9 Pacific Coast Highway California, USA Coastal road trips and artistic towns 10 Jaipur India Palaces, crafts and literature festival 11 Grenada Caribbean Spices, wellness and carnival 12 Salvador Brazil Afro-Brazilian culture and festivals 13 Cape Froward Chile Remote wilderness and hiking 14 Santander Spain Art museums and beaches 15 Normandy France Historic landmarks and cultural events 16 Southern Ozarks USA Mountain biking and outdoor adventures 17 Halifax, Nova Scotia Canada Indigenous heritage and maritime history 18 Transcaucasian Trail Armenia Long-distance hiking 19 Melbourne Australia Food, arts and sports 20 Leipzig Germany Music festivals and classical heritage 21 Baltimore, Maryland USA Railway history and waterfront attractions 22 Malawi Africa Wildlife safaris and Lake Malawi 23 Maya Ka'an Mexico Indigenous Maya culture and eco-tourism 24 Tricity Poland Coastal heritage and cultural events 25 Kuélap, Chachapoyas Peru Ancient ruins and archaeological discoveries

Source: National Geographic Note: Catalina Island, California, was also highlighted separately as the Readers' Choice winner in the article. Top 5 Destinations to Visit in 2027 1. Jaipur, India In the top 25 list, National Geographic also marked Jaipur also as a Best Places in the World to Visit in 2027. Jaipur which is the capital of Rajasthan is also known as Pink City of India. It has famous pink sandstone building, royal palaces, & traditional handicrafts. This city will celebrate its 300th anniversary in 2027 The Jaipur Literature Festival which is scheduled in January 2027 from 14 to 18 January, where writers, thinkers, and readers will be together at same stage. There visitors can also explore Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, and Jantar Mantar, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Local markets such as Johari Bazaar offer jewellery, textiles and traditional crafts.

2. Luxor, Egypt Luxor which is also known for its ancient historical significance including Egyptian temples, royal tombs and archaeological treasures. On August 2, 2027, a total solar eclipse is expected to attract visitors from all around the world, who will visit Luxor in Egypt. People can also explore the famous places includingKarnak Temple, Luxor Temple and the Valley of the Kings. Hot-air balloon rides are also unique to visit for the best views of the Nile Valley and surrounding historical sites. 3. Niigata, Japan Niigata is famous for its snowy landscapes, rice-growing regions and traditional food culture. In 2027, the Echigo Tsumari Art Triennale will bring outdoor art installations to villages, rice fields and abandoned buildings, where visitors can explore and learn about all the traditional significance of Japan .

Visitors can also explore sake breweries and enjoy local dishes made with seasonal ingredients. 4. Vestland, Norway Vestland of Norway offers dramatic fjords, towering cliffs, glaciers and waterfalls. All nature lovers can visit Hardangerfjord, Folgefonna National Park and the famous Trolltunga rock formation to view the natural beauty of Vestland. The historic city of Bergen is another highlight, known for its waterfront buildings and cultural heritage. 5. Chengdu, China Chengdu of China which is widely known for its giant pandas and spicy Sichuan cuisine, visitors can come here to explore the China traditions. This place also provides access for the archaeological discoveries of the ancient Shu kingdom. The Sanxingdui Museum displays remarkable artefacts, including bronze figures and gold objects. Visitors can also explore Chengdu's traditional teahouses and enjoy its famous hot pot.