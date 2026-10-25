National Geographic Reveal the Best Places in the World to Visit in 2027: Top 25 Destinations List
Explore the 25 best places to visit in 2027, including Jaipur, India, Norway, Japan, Egypt and more. Discover top attractions, cultural events and travel experiences.
Are you planning a holiday in 2027? There are several best places in the World to visit which are attractive for their historic landmark, natural beauty, cultural festivals, and variety of food collections.
Recently, National Geographic revealed the top 25 best places in the world to visit in 2027, and these destinations are across six continents.
Among these 25 destinations to visit, Jaipur, India, is also in the list due to its royal architecture, traditional crafts, and world-famous Jaipur Literature Festival.
Here is the complete list of the 25 destinations, followed by details of five places worth exploring.
Top 25 Best Places to Visit in 2027
|
No.
|
Destination
|
Country/Region
|
Main Attraction
|
1
|
Vestland
|
Norway
|
Fjords, glaciers and waterfalls
|
2
|
Penang
|
Malaysia
|
Rainforests, heritage and food
|
3
|
Luxor
|
Egypt
|
Ancient temples and solar eclipse
|
4
|
Madison, Wisconsin
|
USA
|
Lakes, cycling trails and markets
|
5
|
Puerto Rico
|
Caribbean territory
|
Beaches, music and cultural traditions
|
6
|
Dumfries and Galloway
|
Scotland, UK
|
Dark skies and hiking trails
|
7
|
Niigata
|
Japan
|
Art festivals and traditional food
|
8
|
Chengdu
|
China
|
Giant pandas and ancient history
|
9
|
Pacific Coast Highway
|
California, USA
|
Coastal road trips and artistic towns
|
10
|
Jaipur
|
India
|
Palaces, crafts and literature festival
|
11
|
Grenada
|
Caribbean
|
Spices, wellness and carnival
|
12
|
Salvador
|
Brazil
|
Afro-Brazilian culture and festivals
|
13
|
Cape Froward
|
Chile
|
Remote wilderness and hiking
|
14
|
Santander
|
Spain
|
Art museums and beaches
|
15
|
Normandy
|
France
|
Historic landmarks and cultural events
|
16
|
Southern Ozarks
|
USA
|
Mountain biking and outdoor adventures
|
17
|
Halifax, Nova Scotia
|
Canada
|
Indigenous heritage and maritime history
|
18
|
Transcaucasian Trail
|
Armenia
|
Long-distance hiking
|
19
|
Melbourne
|
Australia
|
Food, arts and sports
|
20
|
Leipzig
|
Germany
|
Music festivals and classical heritage
|
21
|
Baltimore, Maryland
|
USA
|
Railway history and waterfront attractions
|
22
|
Malawi
|
Africa
|
Wildlife safaris and Lake Malawi
|
23
|
Maya Ka'an
|
Mexico
|
Indigenous Maya culture and eco-tourism
|
24
|
Tricity
|
Poland
|
Coastal heritage and cultural events
|
25
|
Kuélap, Chachapoyas
|
Peru
|
Ancient ruins and archaeological discoveries
Source: National Geographic
Note: Catalina Island, California, was also highlighted separately as the Readers' Choice winner in the article.
Top 5 Destinations to Visit in 2027
1. Jaipur, India
In the top 25 list, National Geographic also marked Jaipur also as a Best Places in the World to Visit in 2027.
Jaipur which is the capital of Rajasthan is also known as Pink City of India. It has famous pink sandstone building, royal palaces, & traditional handicrafts.
This city will celebrate its 300th anniversary in 2027
The Jaipur Literature Festival which is scheduled in January 2027 from 14 to 18 January, where writers, thinkers, and readers will be together at same stage.
There visitors can also explore Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, and Jantar Mantar, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Local markets such as Johari Bazaar offer jewellery, textiles and traditional crafts.
2. Luxor, Egypt
Luxor which is also known for its ancient historical significance including Egyptian temples, royal tombs and archaeological treasures.
On August 2, 2027, a total solar eclipse is expected to attract visitors from all around the world, who will visit Luxor in Egypt.
People can also explore the famous places includingKarnak Temple, Luxor Temple and the Valley of the Kings.
Hot-air balloon rides are also unique to visit for the best views of the Nile Valley and surrounding historical sites.
3. Niigata, Japan
Niigata is famous for its snowy landscapes, rice-growing regions and traditional food culture.
In 2027, the Echigo Tsumari Art Triennale will bring outdoor art installations to villages, rice fields and abandoned buildings, where visitors can explore and learn about all the traditional significance of Japan .
Visitors can also explore sake breweries and enjoy local dishes made with seasonal ingredients.
4. Vestland, Norway
Vestland of Norway offers dramatic fjords, towering cliffs, glaciers and waterfalls.
All nature lovers can visit Hardangerfjord, Folgefonna National Park and the famous Trolltunga rock formation to view the natural beauty of Vestland.
The historic city of Bergen is another highlight, known for its waterfront buildings and cultural heritage.
5. Chengdu, China
Chengdu of China which is widely known for its giant pandas and spicy Sichuan cuisine, visitors can come here to explore the China traditions.
This place also provides access for the archaeological discoveries of the ancient Shu kingdom.
The Sanxingdui Museum displays remarkable artefacts, including bronze figures and gold objects. Visitors can also explore Chengdu's traditional teahouses and enjoy its famous hot pot.
Conclusion
The best places to visit in 2027 offer something for every traveller, from nature and adventure to history, food and cultural festivals. Jaipur stands out for Indian travellers seeking royal architecture, colourful markets and a major international literary event. Before planning a trip, check visa requirements, travel costs and confirmed event schedules.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.