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National Geographic Reveal the Best Places in the World to Visit in 2027: Top 25 Destinations List

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 17:52 IST

Explore the 25 best places to visit in 2027, including Jaipur, India, Norway, Japan, Egypt and more. Discover top attractions, cultural events and travel experiences.

National Geographic Reveal the Best Places in the World to Visit in 2027: Top 25 Destinations List
National Geographic Reveal the Best Places in the World to Visit in 2027: Top 25 Destinations List

Are you planning a holiday in 2027? There are several best places in the World to visit which are attractive for their historic landmark, natural beauty, cultural festivals, and variety of food collections.

Recently, National Geographic revealed the top 25 best places in the world to visit in 2027, and these destinations are across six continents.

Among these 25 destinations to visit, Jaipur, India, is also in the list due to its royal architecture, traditional crafts, and world-famous Jaipur Literature Festival.

Here is the complete list of the 25 destinations, followed by details of five places worth exploring.

Top 25 Best Places to Visit in 2027

No.

Destination

Country/Region

Main Attraction

1

Vestland

Norway

Fjords, glaciers and waterfalls

2

Penang

Malaysia

Rainforests, heritage and food

3

Luxor

Egypt

Ancient temples and solar eclipse

4

Madison, Wisconsin

USA

Lakes, cycling trails and markets

5

Puerto Rico

Caribbean territory

Beaches, music and cultural traditions

6

Dumfries and Galloway

Scotland, UK

Dark skies and hiking trails

7

Niigata

Japan

Art festivals and traditional food

8

Chengdu

China

Giant pandas and ancient history

9

Pacific Coast Highway

California, USA

Coastal road trips and artistic towns

10

Jaipur

India

Palaces, crafts and literature festival

11

Grenada

Caribbean

Spices, wellness and carnival

12

Salvador

Brazil

Afro-Brazilian culture and festivals

13

Cape Froward

Chile

Remote wilderness and hiking

14

Santander

Spain

Art museums and beaches

15

Normandy

France

Historic landmarks and cultural events

16

Southern Ozarks

USA

Mountain biking and outdoor adventures

17

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Canada

Indigenous heritage and maritime history

18

Transcaucasian Trail

Armenia

Long-distance hiking

19

Melbourne

Australia

Food, arts and sports

20

Leipzig

Germany

Music festivals and classical heritage

21

Baltimore, Maryland

USA

Railway history and waterfront attractions

22

Malawi

Africa

Wildlife safaris and Lake Malawi

23

Maya Ka'an

Mexico

Indigenous Maya culture and eco-tourism

24

Tricity

Poland

Coastal heritage and cultural events

25

Kuélap, Chachapoyas

Peru

Ancient ruins and archaeological discoveries

Source: National Geographic

Note: Catalina Island, California, was also highlighted separately as the Readers' Choice winner in the article.

Top 5 Destinations to Visit in 2027

1. Jaipur, India

jaipur-hawa-mahal

In the top 25 list, National Geographic also marked Jaipur also as a Best Places in the World to Visit in 2027.

Jaipur which is the capital of Rajasthan is also known as Pink City of India. It has famous pink sandstone building, royal palaces, & traditional handicrafts.

This city will celebrate its 300th anniversary in 2027

The Jaipur Literature Festival which is scheduled in January 2027 from 14 to 18 January, where writers, thinkers, and readers will be together at same stage.

There visitors can also explore Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, and Jantar Mantar, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.  

Local markets such as Johari Bazaar offer jewellery, textiles and traditional crafts.

2. Luxor, Egypt

Luxor

Luxor which is also known for its ancient historical significance including Egyptian temples, royal tombs and archaeological treasures. 

On August 2, 2027, a total solar eclipse is expected to attract visitors from all around the world, who will visit Luxor in Egypt.

People can also explore the famous places includingKarnak Temple, Luxor Temple and the Valley of the Kings. 

Hot-air balloon rides are also unique to visit for the best views of the Nile Valley and surrounding historical sites.

3. Niigata, Japan

niaagata

Niigata is famous for its snowy landscapes, rice-growing regions and traditional food culture.

In 2027, the Echigo Tsumari Art Triennale will bring outdoor art installations to villages, rice fields and abandoned buildings, where visitors can explore and learn about all the traditional significance of Japan .

Visitors can also explore sake breweries and enjoy local dishes made with seasonal ingredients.

4. Vestland, Norway

Vestland, Norway

Vestland of Norway offers dramatic fjords, towering cliffs, glaciers and waterfalls. 

All nature lovers can visit Hardangerfjord, Folgefonna National Park and the famous Trolltunga rock formation to view the natural beauty of Vestland.

The historic city of Bergen is another highlight, known for its waterfront buildings and cultural heritage.

5. Chengdu, China

Chengdu China

Chengdu of China which is widely known for its giant pandas and spicy Sichuan cuisine, visitors can come here to explore the China traditions.

This place also provides access for the archaeological discoveries of the ancient Shu kingdom.

The Sanxingdui Museum displays remarkable artefacts, including bronze figures and gold objects. Visitors can also explore Chengdu's traditional teahouses and enjoy its famous hot pot.

Conclusion

The best places to visit in 2027 offer something for every traveller, from nature and adventure to history, food and cultural festivals. Jaipur stands out for Indian travellers seeking royal architecture, colourful markets and a major international literary event. Before planning a trip, check visa requirements, travel costs and confirmed event schedules.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Oct 25, 2026, 17:52 IST
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