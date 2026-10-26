AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Admit Card Out, Download PDF at aiimsexams.nic.in

AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Admit Card OUT: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit cards for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2027. According to the schedule, the admit cards are available on the official examination portal. Candidates appearing for the exam on November 1, 2026 must log in to the portal to download the admit card.

AIIMS INICET 2027 admit card is available for download on the candidate login. To download the admit cards, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their login ID and password. Candidates are also advised to keep a copy of the INICET January 2027 admit card with them when reporting to the centre on the exam day.

Candidates can log in to the examination portal - aiimsexams.ac.in to download the admit card. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the admit card.