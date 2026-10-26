AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Admit Card Out, Download PDF at aiimsexams.nic.in
AIIMS INI CET January 2027 admit card has been released online today, October 26, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exam on November 1, 2026 must visit the website aiimsexams.ac.in and login with their Unique ID and Password to download the admit card PDF.
AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Admit Card OUT: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit cards for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2027. According to the schedule, the admit cards are available on the official examination portal. Candidates appearing for the exam on November 1, 2026 must log in to the portal to download the admit card.
AIIMS INICET 2027 admit card is available for download on the candidate login. To download the admit cards, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their login ID and password. Candidates are also advised to keep a copy of the INICET January 2027 admit card with them when reporting to the centre on the exam day.
Candidates can log in to the examination portal - aiimsexams.ac.in to download the admit card. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the admit card.
AIIMS INICET January 2027 Admit Card Direct Link aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Highlights
|
Name of Exam
|
Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2027
|
Conducting Body
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Admissions
|
PG courses
|
Exam date
|
November 1, 2026
|
Admit Card Date
|
October 26, 2026
|
Website
|
aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS INICET 2027 January Session: Important Dates
AIIMS INI CET January 2027 examination will be conducted in a single session. Candidates can check the dates related to the exam below
|
Registration Start Date
|
September 16, 2026
|
Last Date
|
October 13, 2026
|
Exam City Intimation Slip
|
October 20, 2026
|
Admit Card
|
October 26, 2026
|
Exam Date
|
November 1, 2026
How to Download the AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Admit Card
The link for candidates to download the AIIMS INI CET January 2027 session admit card has been released at aiimsexams.ac.in. Students who have applied for the PG entrance exam can check the steps to download the hall ticket here:
1. Visit the AIIMS Examinations Portal.
2. Click on the Academic Courses tab and select INI-CET (MD/MS/MCh/DM/DNB).
3. Log in using the Registration ID, EUCode (Examination Unique Code), and Password.
4. Click on the link for the INI-CET January 2027 Admit Card.
5. Save and print a clear copy of the hall ticket to carry to the examination centre.
Details Mentioned on AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Admit Card
The AIIMS INI CET January 2027 admit card is available for download on the official website. Candidates must cross-check all relevant information before downloading the admit card.
-
Candidate name
-
Roll number
-
Name of exam
-
Exam centre
-
Reporting time to centre
-
Exam duration
-
Subjects appearing
-
Instructions for candidates
Also Read: JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Apply by November 22
IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2026: Goldman Sachs, BCG Among Top Recruiters
NEET PG 2026 Counselling Round 1 Final Allotment Result Out, Reporting From Oct 26
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Check Selection List, Reporting Deadline
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.