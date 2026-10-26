CEE Kerala Opens Online Application for DNB Post MBBS 2026; Check Important Dates & Steps to Apply

CEE Kerala DNB 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has declared the commencement of the online application process for Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Post MBBS Courses admissions for the year 2026. MBBS graduates aspiring for admissions into different specializations under the various hospitals and healthcare facilities in Kerala can apply for the same by submitting their applications online via the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Online application process will begin on October 23, 2026, and candidates will be provided a small timeframe to submit their applications, with the last date to be October 27, 2026 at 12:00 noon.

The process of filling the application form is a five-step sequential process. Candidates need to first register through a mobile number and email id to get an application number and password. After completing the initial registration, candidates need to log into the website and enter their personal and educational details, make payment of registration fee online and upload a scanned copy of photograph, signature and qualifying certificate. Lastly, candidates have to select their preferences and print the acknowledgement page generated.