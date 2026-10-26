CEE Kerala Opens Online Application for DNB Post MBBS 2026; Check Important Dates & Steps to Apply
CEE Kerala DNB 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, opened online registrations for DNB (Post MBBS) 2026 admissions from October 23 to October 27, 2026 (12:00 PM). Eligible NEET-PG qualified graduates can apply at cee.kerala.gov.in through a five-step process: candidate registration, form submission, fee payment, document upload, and specialty option selection.
CEE Kerala DNB 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has declared the commencement of the online application process for Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Post MBBS Courses admissions for the year 2026. MBBS graduates aspiring for admissions into different specializations under the various hospitals and healthcare facilities in Kerala can apply for the same by submitting their applications online via the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Online application process will begin on October 23, 2026, and candidates will be provided a small timeframe to submit their applications, with the last date to be October 27, 2026 at 12:00 noon.
The process of filling the application form is a five-step sequential process. Candidates need to first register through a mobile number and email id to get an application number and password. After completing the initial registration, candidates need to log into the website and enter their personal and educational details, make payment of registration fee online and upload a scanned copy of photograph, signature and qualifying certificate. Lastly, candidates have to select their preferences and print the acknowledgement page generated.
Steps to Apply for DNB Post MBBS Course 2026
To apply for the CEE Kerala DNB Post MBBS Course 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Go to the CEE Kerala website and fill in your basic details, valid email address, and phone number to create your login details.
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Login to your candidate account to fill in the personal information along with NEET PG eligibility details and MBBS qualifications information.
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Make sure to pay the required non-refundable application fees through the online facility using methods such as Net banking, credit/debit card, or UPI.
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Upload scanned photographs, candidate signature, and mandatory category or medical qualification certificates as applicable to your application form.
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Choose and order the specialties and institutions you prefer within the ongoing counseling period.
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Verify all the filled details in your application form, submit the final application form, and print out the confirmation page.
CEE Kerala DNB Post MBBS 2026: Important Dates & Overview
Below are the important dates related to the CEE Kerala DNB Post MBBS 2026:
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Event
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Official Date / Schedule
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Conducting Authority
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Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala
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Course Offered
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DNB (Post MBBS) 2026
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Mode of Application
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Online via Official Portal
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Application Start Date
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October 23, 2026
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Application Closing Date & Time
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October 27, 2026 (12:00 PM)
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Official Website
CEE Kerala: Key Prerequisites for Applicants
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Login Details: Once registered, candidates are able to login into their accounts through the "Candidate Login" page by entering their Application Number and Password.
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Recovery Option: Candidates who have forgotten their login details are provided links on the portal titled "Forgot Application Number" and "Forgot Password".
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Deadline Warning: The portal is set to shut down at precisely 12:00 PM on October 27, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.