NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Reporting to Colleges Begins Today, Check List of Documents, Steps to Download Allotment Letter

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NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee released the final allotment result for Round 1 NEET PG counselling on October 24, 2026. Those who have participated in the first round of counselling can check their allotment status through the PDF given on the official website. Candidates allotted seats in the first counselling round need to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in and download the allotment letter. Before this, however, students satisfied with their allotment can select the Freeze option, while those who wish to upgrade to further counselling rounds must select the Float option. After this, candidates who will be reporting to the colleges based on the NEET PG Round 1 Final allotment result must have all necessary documents ready with them for reporting. Students can report to the colleges for admissions from October 26 to November 2, 2026.

NEET PG Round 1 Allotment: Options to Select Before Reporting From this year, MCC has introduced a few changes with regard to the counselling and reporting process for admissions to postgraduate medical courses. Now that the final allotment result for NEET PG Round 1 counselling has been released, students need to select one of these options and proceed with further counselling requirements. Freeze No Upgradation: Candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seats and do not want to upgrade in the next round (i.e. Round 1 to Round 2 or Round 2 to Round 3) will fall under this category. Candidates who want to join the allotted seat will have to visit the allotted institute physically for joining. Float Want to Upgrade: Candidates who have been allotted a seat but want to upgrade in the next round (i.e. Round 1 to Round 2 or Round 2 to Round 3) will fall under this category. They have to give their willingness for upgradation and upload the required documents for online document verification by the allotted Institute. (There is no need to visit the allotted institute physically.

NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Reporting: List of Documents Required When reporting to the allotted colleges for admissions, candidates are required to carry with them originals and photocopies of all relevant documents for verification and admissions. The list of documents required is provided below. NEET PG Admit Card

NEET PG Scorecard/Rank Letter

Seat Allotment Letter

MBBS Degree/Provisional Certificate, all professional marksheets

Internship Completion Certificate

Medical Registration Certificate (NMC/State Council)

Valid photo ID

Date of Birth proof

Passport-size photographs

SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS, PwBD Certificate

Domicile and NRI/sponsorship documents]

Fee payment receipts/demand drafts

Service bonds

Medical fitness certificates

TC/migration certificates NEET PG 2026 Admission: Steps to Download Allotment Letter