NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Reporting to Colleges Begins Today, Check List of Documents, Steps to Download Allotment Letter
NEET PG Counselling reporting to colleges under the first counselling round begins today. Candudates reporting to the colleges for admissions must carry with them the documents for admissions.
NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee released the final allotment result for Round 1 NEET PG counselling on October 24, 2026. Those who have participated in the first round of counselling can check their allotment status through the PDF given on the official website.
Candidates allotted seats in the first counselling round need to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in and download the allotment letter. Before this, however, students satisfied with their allotment can select the Freeze option, while those who wish to upgrade to further counselling rounds must select the Float option. After this, candidates who will be reporting to the colleges based on the NEET PG Round 1 Final allotment result must have all necessary documents ready with them for reporting. Students can report to the colleges for admissions from October 26 to November 2, 2026.
NEET PG Round 1 Allotment: Options to Select Before Reporting
From this year, MCC has introduced a few changes with regard to the counselling and reporting process for admissions to postgraduate medical courses. Now that the final allotment result for NEET PG Round 1 counselling has been released, students need to select one of these options and proceed with further counselling requirements.
Freeze No Upgradation: Candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seats and do not want to upgrade in the next round (i.e. Round 1 to Round 2 or Round 2 to Round 3) will fall under this category. Candidates who want to join the allotted seat will have to visit the allotted institute physically for joining.
Float Want to Upgrade: Candidates who have been allotted a seat but want to upgrade in the next round (i.e. Round 1 to Round 2 or Round 2 to Round 3) will fall under this category. They have to give their willingness for upgradation and upload the required documents for online document verification by the allotted Institute. (There is no need to visit the allotted institute physically.
NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Reporting: List of Documents Required
When reporting to the allotted colleges for admissions, candidates are required to carry with them originals and photocopies of all relevant documents for verification and admissions. The list of documents required is provided below.
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NEET PG Admit Card
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NEET PG Scorecard/Rank Letter
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Seat Allotment Letter
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MBBS Degree/Provisional Certificate, all professional marksheets
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Internship Completion Certificate
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Medical Registration Certificate (NMC/State Council)
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Valid photo ID
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Date of Birth proof
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Passport-size photographs
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SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS, PwBD Certificate
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Domicile and NRI/sponsorship documents]
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Fee payment receipts/demand drafts
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Service bonds
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Medical fitness certificates
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TC/migration certificates
NEET PG 2026 Admission: Steps to Download Allotment Letter
Candidates allotted seats in the first round of NEET PG counselling need to have their allotment letter and other documents with them for reporting. The allotment letter is available for download on the candidate login. Follow the steps provided below to download the NEET PG Round 1 allotment letter.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling
Step 2: Click on Candidate Login
Step 3: Enter the login ID and Password
Step 4: Click on the allotment letter link
Step 5: The NEET PG Round 1 allotment letter will be displayed
Step 6: Download for further reference
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Counselling Fee
Check the category-wise fee details for candidates allotted seats in the first round of NEET PG counselling
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Quota / Institution Type
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Category
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Non-Refundable Fee
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Refundable Security Deposit
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Total Payable
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50% AIQ / Central Universities
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General
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₹1,000
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₹25,000
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₹26,000
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50% AIQ / Central Universities
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SC / ST / OBC
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₹500
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₹10,000
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₹10,500
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Deemed Universities
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All Categories
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₹5,000
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₹2,00,000
|
₹2,05,000
Also Read: AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Admit Card Out Today, Download PDF at aiimsexams.nic.in
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.