AP LAWCET/AP PGLCET 2026 Second Phase Registration Begins Today, Apply at cap.apcfss.in

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AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2026: The second-phase registration process for AP LAWCET and PGLCET counselling has commenced today, October 26, 2026. Candidates have until October 28, 2026, to complete the registration process for the second phase of counselling. Candidates participating in the second round of counselling are required to visit the official counselling portal to complete the registration process. As per the schedule issued, the window for students to submit their choices for the second round of AP LAWCET and PGLCET counselling 2026 will be available from October 28 to 31, 2026. The verification of uploaded certificates will be done until 29, 2026. Candidates are hence advised to keep scanned copies of all relevant documents ready with them when completing the online registration and application process.

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET Second Phase Registration 2026 - Click Here AP LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2026 Registration Process Candidates participating in the second round of LAWCET counselling can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration process Step 1: Visit the official website of AP CET counselling Step 2: Click on LAWCET 2026 Step 3: Click on registration Step 4: Enter all relevant details Step 5: Fill out the application form Step 6: Upload scanned copies of required documents Step 7: Submit the application fee Step 8: Save and click on submit AP LAWCET 2026 Second Round Counselling Schedule The window for candidates to submit their choices will be available from October 28, 2026. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the second round of counselling here Registration of students October 26 to 28, 2026 Online Certificate Verification October 26 to 29, 2026 Exercise of web options October 28 to 30, 2026 Change of Web options October 31, 2026 Seat Allotment November 4, 2026 Reporting of students to college allotted November 5 to 7, 2026