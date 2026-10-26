AP LAWCET/AP PGLCET 2026 Second Phase Registration Begins Today, Apply at cap.apcfss.in
AP LAWCET, PGLCET counselling 2026second phase registration window opens today. Candidates can complete the application and upload relevant documents until October 28, 2026, at cap.apcfss.in
AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2026: The second-phase registration process for AP LAWCET and PGLCET counselling has commenced today, October 26, 2026. Candidates have until October 28, 2026, to complete the registration process for the second phase of counselling. Candidates participating in the second round of counselling are required to visit the official counselling portal to complete the registration process.
As per the schedule issued, the window for students to submit their choices for the second round of AP LAWCET and PGLCET counselling 2026 will be available from October 28 to 31, 2026. The verification of uploaded certificates will be done until 29, 2026. Candidates are hence advised to keep scanned copies of all relevant documents ready with them when completing the online registration and application process.
AP LAWCET/ PGLCET Second Phase Registration 2026 - Click Here
AP LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2026 Registration Process
Candidates participating in the second round of LAWCET counselling can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration process
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP CET counselling
Step 2: Click on LAWCET 2026
Step 3: Click on registration
Step 4: Enter all relevant details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Upload scanned copies of required documents
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
AP LAWCET 2026 Second Round Counselling Schedule
The window for candidates to submit their choices will be available from October 28, 2026. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the second round of counselling here
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Registration of students
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October 26 to 28, 2026
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Online Certificate Verification
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October 26 to 29, 2026
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Exercise of web options
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October 28 to 30, 2026
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Change of Web options
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October 31, 2026
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Seat Allotment
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November 4, 2026
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Reporting of students to college
allotted
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November 5 to 7, 2026
AP LAWCET Counselling 2026 Documents to be Uploaded
When registering and filling out the online application form, candidates are required to upload scanned copies of all relevant documents. Check the complete list below,
1) Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).
2) Intermediate Certificate (Intermediate or its equivalent). 3) Degree Provisional / Original Certificate
4) Degree Marks Memos
5) Study Certificates from 9th Class to Degree / Qualifying examination.
6) EWS certificate valid for the year 2026-27 from Mee-Seva or GramaSachivalayam for OC candidates who claim reservation under the EWS category
7) Residence Certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding the qualifying examination (Degree Examination) in case where the candidate has no institutionalised education.
8) Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from Tahsildar in respect of Non-Local Candidates.
9) Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC, issued by the competent authority.
10) Income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after 01.01.2023 or White Ration card (candidate name and either of the parent’s names have to be reflected in the ration card) in case of candidates who claim tuition fee reimbursement.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.