AP TET Answer Key 2026 at tet2dsc.apcfss.in: Download In-Service Teachers Response Sheet PDF Link shortly
AP TET Answer Key 2026 will be released anytime soon by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (CSE AP) for the AP Special TET (In-Service Teachers) 2026 on its official website. The AP Special Teacher Eligibility Test for in-service teacher posts was held from October 11 to October 15, 2026. Check all details here.
AP TET Answer Key 2026: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (CSE AP), is expected to release the AP Special TET (In-Service Teachers) Answer Key 2026 on its official website. The authority has conducted the written exam for the AP Special Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-August 2026) for in-service teacher posts from October 11 to October 15, 2026. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam will be able to download their individual response sheets and the master question papers directly from the official portal at- aptet.apcfss.in.
AP TET Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Once released, candidates can download the AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 through the official website-aptet.apcfss.in. Along with the provisional answer key, candidates will be able to download the response sheet after using their login credentials. Once released, candidates can download the answer key directly through the link given below-
|AP TET Answer Key 2026
|Download Link (Active Soon)
AP TET Answer Key 2026: Raise Objections Remember Key Points
Once released, candidates can check the AP Special TET (In-Service Teachers) Answer Key 2026 and can avail the facility of raising objections, if any. Candidates should note that the authority will be providing an opportunity to raise objections against the questions asked in the examination. However candidates will have to raise their objections in a time frame manner as released by the APTET.
- Use Login Credentials to the Commission’s website tet2dsc.apcfss.in
- Submit representation through the link displayed on the home page.
- No representation shall be accepted under any circumstances after the deadline.
How to Download AP Special TET Answer Key 2026?
- Once released, candidates who appeared in the AP Special TET (In-Service Teachers) exam can follow these steps to download their response sheets and keys-
- Visit the official AP TET website at aptet.apcfss.in.
- Locate and click on the link for “AP Special TET Initial Key & Response Sheet 2026” on the home page.
- Provide your Login credentials including Candidate ID / Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth to the link.
- Select your respective examination paper and shift.
- The Answer Key and your individual Response Sheet will appear in PDF format.
- Download the same for future reference.
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