AP TET Answer Key 2026 at tet2dsc.apcfss.in: Download In-Service Teachers Response Sheet PDF Link shortly

AP TET Answer Key 2026: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (CSE AP), is expected to release the AP Special TET (In-Service Teachers) Answer Key 2026 on its official website. The authority has conducted the written exam for the AP Special Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-August 2026) for in-service teacher posts from October 11 to October 15, 2026. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam will be able to download their individual response sheets and the master question papers directly from the official portal at- aptet.apcfss.in.

AP TET Answer Key 2026 Download Link

Once released, candidates can download the AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 through the official website-aptet.apcfss.in. Along with the provisional answer key, candidates will be able to download the response sheet after using their login credentials. Once released, candidates can download the answer key directly through the link given below-