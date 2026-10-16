In a discovery that has astounded scientists worldwide, a large ancient lost city that is over 3,400 years old has been uncovered in the Egyptian desert and the shrinking waters of the river Tigris.

Officially named The Rise of Aten, this amazing city was created by one of the greatest pharaohs in history, Amenhotep III. As archaeology usually involves hard work of excavation, the natural changes have made things easy for the discovery of these golden cities.

The amazing sites, which range from the well-preserved mud-brick houses in Luxor to the richly cuneiform ruins of Zakhiku in Iraq, are not just pieces of rock but windows into the past through which the day-to-day lives of the people of the 18th dynasty can be seen.

What Makes the Lost Golden City of Luxor so Significant?

Often referred to by experts as the Egyptian Pompeii, the discovery by Dr. Zahi Hawass in late 2021 has reached a new peak of interest in 2024-2025 when secondary excavation layers are analysed. Unlike the Valley of the Kings, which focused on the dead, this city focuses on the living.