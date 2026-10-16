EPFO ECR Deadline September 2026 Extended to October 31: How Employers Can File PF Return Online
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation extended the September 2026 Electronic Challan-cum-Return filing and payment deadline from October 15 to October 31, 2026. This decision gives relief to establishments updating payroll systems following the revised wage ceiling.
EPFO ECR deadline extension 2026: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation issued an official circular on October 13th 2026 to announce the extension of ECR filing deadline. The last date for filing the Electronic Challan cum Return and remitting statutory Provident Fund contributions for September 2026 has been pushed to October.
Employers now have until October 31st 2026 instead of the routine October 15 deadline to fill EPFO ECR.
Relief as per Paragraph 28(3) of the EPF Scheme 1952 deals with the technical delay that arose due to changes made in the payroll system following an increase in the monthly wage limit from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 on September 17, 2026.
Reasons behind EPFO ECR Deadline Extention to October 31 2026
This change is due to the mid month update of the payroll of the workers throughout India. There was an increase in the EPF limit by the Ministry of Labour on 17th September 2026 which raised the statutory limit to ₹25000 per month.
Since this change occurred midway into the salary period there were numerous technical problems faced by several employers regarding EPF, EPS, and EDLI calculations.
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Key Parameter
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Previous EPFO ECR Standard
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Revised EPFO ECR Update (September 2026)
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ECR Due Date
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October 15, 2026
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October 31, 2026
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Applicable Month
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September 2026 wage month
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September 2026 wage month only
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Statutory Wage Limit
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₹15,000 per month
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₹25,000 per month
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Legal Provision
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Paragraph 28(3)
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Paragraph 28(3),
EPF Scheme 1952
What Is EPFO ECR and How Do Employers Fill It Online?
An ECR is basically a document containing electronic challans and returns that are to be submitted to the EPFO Employer portal every month by registered establishments. This includes all particulars about the salaries and deductions made by each member.
Submittal of this particular document helps in the maintenance of service records as well as interest credits in the employees' account.
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Use your credentials to log in to the Employer Unified Portal and go to the ‘ECR Statement Upload’ page within the Payments menu item.
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Download the pre filled ECR text file template. Make updates to individual salary breakup through your payroll system, and check the text format.
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Upload the text file to the portal. Then confirm the summary statement that gets generated and authorize the automatic challan generation process.
Also Read - New EPF Scheme Withdrawal Rules 2026: 3-Day Settlement, Limits, and Online Claim
This extension offers critical operational breathing room for payroll teams adapting to the elevated ₹25,000 wage cap. Establishments should complete member data reconciliation promptly and upload returns before October 31, 2026, to prevent late payment interest or damages under statutory rules.
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