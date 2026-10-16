EPFO ECR deadline extension 2026: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation issued an official circular on October 13th 2026 to announce the extension of ECR filing deadline. The last date for filing the Electronic Challan cum Return and remitting statutory Provident Fund contributions for September 2026 has been pushed to October.

Employers now have until October 31st 2026 instead of the routine October 15 deadline to fill EPFO ECR.

Relief as per Paragraph 28(3) of the EPF Scheme 1952 deals with the technical delay that arose due to changes made in the payroll system following an increase in the monthly wage limit from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 on September 17, 2026.

Reasons behind EPFO ECR Deadline Extention to October 31 2026

This change is due to the mid month update of the payroll of the workers throughout India. There was an increase in the EPF limit by the Ministry of Labour on 17th September 2026 which raised the statutory limit to ₹25000 per month.