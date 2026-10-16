Karnataka PGCET 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Check Allotment Status at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KEA has released the allotment result for modified options for PGCET 2026. Candidates can login with the CET number, date of birth to check the allotment status
Karnataka Examination Authority has released the PGCET allotment of seats pursuant to modified option entries. The last date for students to enter choices for the second round of Karnataka PGCET 2026 allotment was October 15, 2026. Candidates who have entered their options by the given deadline can visit the official website to check their allotment status.
Since the seat allotment result has been released, KEA will issue the schedule for further steps of admissions, including seat acceptance, fee payment and reporting to the allotted college
Karnataka PGCET Round 2 allotment result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To check the allotment status, students can visit the official website and log in with their CET number, date of birth nd captcha.
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Allotment Result - Click Here
Steps to Check Karnataka PGCET 2026 Allotment Result Round 2
The link for students to check their allotment status for PGCET 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority
Step 2: Click on PGCET 2026 Admission
Step 3: Click on the Allotment result link
Step 4: Log in with the CET number, Date of birth and CAPTCHA
Step 5: The allotment result will be displayed
Step 6: Check the allotment status
Step 7: Download for further reference
The schedule for remaining admission procedures will be released online soon. Candidates allotted seats need to select their choices and submit the admission fee through the link provided. After submitting the admission fee, candidates need to log in and download the confirmation slip and report to the allotted colleges for admission. Candidates allotted seats are also required to carry with them originals and photocopies of all relevant documents. The documents will be verified before the final admissions are completed.
After the admissions are completed, the seat vacancy list will be released. In case of remaining seats, further counselling rounds will be conducted. Candidates unable to secure a seat can participate in the next counselling round.
Also Read: Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Candidates without Seats can Participate in Stray Vacancy Round, Caution Fee Payment Deadline Extended
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.