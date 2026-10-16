Karnataka PGCET 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Check Allotment Status at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Examination Authority has released the PGCET allotment of seats pursuant to modified option entries. The last date for students to enter choices for the second round of Karnataka PGCET 2026 allotment was October 15, 2026. Candidates who have entered their options by the given deadline can visit the official website to check their allotment status.

Since the seat allotment result has been released, KEA will issue the schedule for further steps of admissions, including seat acceptance, fee payment and reporting to the allotted college

Karnataka PGCET Round 2 allotment result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To check the allotment status, students can visit the official website and log in with their CET number, date of birth nd captcha.