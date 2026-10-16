Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Candidates without Seats can Participate in Stray Vacancy Round, Caution Fee Payment Deadline Extended
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026 online stray vacancy caution fee deposit deadline extended. Candidates unable to secure a seat can submit fresh choices for stray vacancy allotment as per caution fee submitted.
As per the official notification issued by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, candidates without medical or dental seats so far can also participate in the Karnataka UGNEET online stray vacancy round.
To participate in the stray vacancy round, candidates are required to submit the caution deposit fee as mentioned. Considering that new candidates are being allowed to participate in the Karnataka NEET UG online stray vacancy round, the window for students to pay the caution deposit has also been extended. As per the new dates, the last date for students to submit the caution deposit fee is October 19, 2026. The link will remain active until 11 AM on said date. Along with the online fee deposit window, the timeline for students to register and enter options for the stray vacancy round has also been extended until 1 PM on October 19, 2026.
Official Notification - Click Here
Stray vacancy application - Click Here
Stray vacancy round caution deposit link - Click Here
#UGNEET-26: ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಮತ್ತು ದಂತ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಸೀಟು ಹೊಂದಿಲ್ಲದ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೂ ಕಾಷನ್ ಡೆಪಾಸಿಟ್ ಕಟ್ಟಿ ಸ್ಟ್ರೇ ವೇಕೆನ್ಸಿ ಸುತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಕೋರಿಕೆ ಮೇರೆಗೆ ಈ ತೀರ್ಮಾನ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಸಲುವಾಗಿ ಕಾಷನ್ ಡೆಪಾಸಿಟ್ ಕಟ್ಟಲು ಅ.19ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 11 ಗಂಟೆವರೆಗೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಆಪ್ಷನ್ಸ್ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲು ಅ.19ರಂದು ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 1ಗಂಟೆವರೆಗೂ ಸಮಯ ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. -ಹೆಚ್.ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ ಐಎಎಸ್ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ @CMofKarnataka @basavarajrayar2 @S_PrakashPatil— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) October 15, 2026
Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Fee
Candidates must submit the caution fee as per the categories mentioned. The detailed fee structure is given below
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Interested in Medical seats for
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PAY
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Candidate gets the eligibility to enter options
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'G' Seats
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Rs. 1,00,000/-
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Allowed to enter only Medical 'G' Seat options; and Allowed to enter 'G', 'P','N','Q' All type of Dental seats
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'P' Seats
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Rs. 12,00,117/-
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Allowed to enter 'G' and 'P' Medical Seat options and 'P' seats in Private University options. (Candidate has to pay the balance fee after announcement of results)
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'N'/'Q' Seats
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Rs. 25,00,000/-
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Allowed to enter all type of medical seat options (Candidate has to pay the balance fee after announcement of results)
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Dental Caution Deposit
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Interested in Dental seats
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Rs.1,00,000/-
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Allowed to enter all type of seat options (Candidate has to pay the balance fee after announcement of results)
Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Fresh Option Entry
The window for students to enter fresh options for stray vacancy allotment has been extended until 1 PM on October 19, 2026. Candidates entering fresh options must check the instructions provided.
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Candidates interested in participating in the stray vacancy round must enter fresh options as per the medical course fee paid. The options entered in the previous rounds will not be considered.
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Seats vacant after the third round seat allotment are available on the official website.
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Candidates must enter the seats they are interested in as per the fee deposited,, even if the seats are not shown in the seat matrix, since the seats which may get cancelled/forfeited will also be considered for allotment in the Stray Vacancy Round.
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Candidates admitted to college and pursuing their studies can participate in this round in consultation with parents and only if interested. Seats held by such candidates will get cancelled automatically upon selection of a seat in this round and will not be eligible to continue in the college allotted in earlier rounds.
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Candidates allotted seats in this round are to compulsorily report to the allotted colleges on pr before the last date given. If the candidate fails to report to the allotted college, they will not have any seat in their favour, and the fee will not be refunded.
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Original documents from the college where they have taken admission must be submitted to the newly allotted colleges within the specified time.
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Newly registered candidates should download the verification slip from the KEA Website and then enter their options in order of priority to be eligible to participate in the Stray Vacancy Round with other eligible candidates.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.