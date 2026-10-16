Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Candidates without Seats can Participate in Stray Vacancy Round, Caution Fee Payment Deadline Extended

As per the official notification issued by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, candidates without medical or dental seats so far can also participate in the Karnataka UGNEET online stray vacancy round.

To participate in the stray vacancy round, candidates are required to submit the caution deposit fee as mentioned. Considering that new candidates are being allowed to participate in the Karnataka NEET UG online stray vacancy round, the window for students to pay the caution deposit has also been extended. As per the new dates, the last date for students to submit the caution deposit fee is October 19, 2026. The link will remain active until 11 AM on said date. Along with the online fee deposit window, the timeline for students to register and enter options for the stray vacancy round has also been extended until 1 PM on October 19, 2026.