Jharkhand to get Four New Medical Colleges in Jamtara, Khunti, Dhanbad and Giridih

Jharkhand's Jamtara District will get a new medical college with 100 MBBS seats under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. As per media reports, a Letter of Intent was handed over to the agency in the presence of the Jharkhand State Health Minister, Dr Irfan Ansari.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajoy Kumar Singh mentioned that the government will provide an existing hospital to the agency to upgrade its current 100-bed facility into a 420-bed hospital. The agency will also establish a medical college with an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats.

Medical Colleges to be Set Up in Four Districts

Apart from the medical college in Jamtara, colleges will also be established in Khunti, Dhanbad and Giridih districts under the PPP Model. The health minister has mentioned that four medical colleges have been proposed, first in Jamtara, followed by one in Giridih, Dhanbad and Khunti each. He further added that the sites for all four medical colleges have been selected and the tender has also been floated for the same.