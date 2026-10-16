Jharkhand to get Four New Medical Colleges in Jamtara, Khunti, Dhanbad and Giridih
Approval for new medical colleges given for Jharkhand's Jamtara, Khunti, Dhanbad and Giridih districts. First medical college in Jamtara with 100 medical seats to be established under the public-private partnership (PPP) model
Jharkhand's Jamtara District will get a new medical college with 100 MBBS seats under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. As per media reports, a Letter of Intent was handed over to the agency in the presence of the Jharkhand State Health Minister, Dr Irfan Ansari.
Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajoy Kumar Singh mentioned that the government will provide an existing hospital to the agency to upgrade its current 100-bed facility into a 420-bed hospital. The agency will also establish a medical college with an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats.
Medical Colleges to be Set Up in Four Districts
Apart from the medical college in Jamtara, colleges will also be established in Khunti, Dhanbad and Giridih districts under the PPP Model. The health minister has mentioned that four medical colleges have been proposed, first in Jamtara, followed by one in Giridih, Dhanbad and Khunti each. He further added that the sites for all four medical colleges have been selected and the tender has also been floated for the same.
डावलमेंट मै कोई कंप्रोमाइज नहीं— Dr. Irfan Ansari (@IrfanAnsariMLA) October 15, 2026
As per reports, a governing body meeting of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences was also held under the chairmanship of Ansari, discussing several proposals aimed at improving the functioning of the institute, which were also approved during the meeting.
The proposals discussed and approved included the introduction of 10 new departments such as Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Cardiac Anaesthesia, Neuroanaesthesia and Medical Genetics. Ansari also mentioned that RIMS was facing a shortage of specialist courses and the government has decided to increase the number of specialist seats from the existing 11 to 150 and postgraduate seats from 176 to 250.
The proposals will be forwarded to the state cabinet for consideration. The minister also added that security at RIMS will be strengthened by inducting retired army personnel.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.