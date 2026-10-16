BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026 at centralselectionboard.com, Direct Link To Download Forester Hall Ticket

BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026: The Central Selection Board, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is all set to release the BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026 today i.e. on October 16, 2026 on its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card for the posts of Forester and Forest Guard posts after using their login credentials. The Forester and Forest Guard written exam is scheduled to be held on November 01, 2026 across five BTC districts. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their admit cards through the link available at the official website-https://www.centralselectionboard.com.

BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Once released, candidates will be able to download the BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026 for the Forester-l and Forest

Guard posts under Forest Department through the official website-https://www.centralselectionboard.com. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-