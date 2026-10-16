BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026 at centralselectionboard.com, Direct Link To Download Forester Hall Ticket
BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026 will be released today i.e. on October 16, by the Central Selection Board, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on its official website. The Forester and Forest Guard written exam is scheduled to be held on November 01, 2026 across five BTC districts. Check all details here.
BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026: The Central Selection Board, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is all set to release the BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026 today i.e. on October 16, 2026 on its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card for the posts of Forester and Forest Guard posts after using their login credentials. The Forester and Forest Guard written exam is scheduled to be held on November 01, 2026 across five BTC districts. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their admit cards through the link available at the official website-https://www.centralselectionboard.com.
BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Once released, candidates will be able to download the BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026 for the Forester-l and Forest
Guard posts under Forest Department through the official website-https://www.centralselectionboard.com. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026 Direct Link
|Direct Link
BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
The written examination for Forester-I and Forest Guard posts under the Forest Department is scheduled to be held on November 01, 2026. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Event
|Details
|Name of organisation
|Central Selection Board, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)
|Posts Name
|Forester and Forest Guard
|dvertisement No.
|CSB/BTC/09/2026/21
|Exam Date
|November 01, 2026
|Admit Card Download Date
|October 16, 2026
|Official Website
|centralselectionboard.com
How to Download BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026?
The candidates can download the BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026 from the website-https://www.centralselectionboard.com. The steps to download the call letter are provided here:
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Step 1: Go to the official website of Central Selection Board, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)-https://www.centralselectionboard.com
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Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'Download the Admission Letter for BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026’ on the home page.
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Step 3: Enter your details to the link on the home page.
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Step 4: Download BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026 and save the same for future reference.
BTC Forest Guard Admit Card 2026 Exam Day Instructions
Candidates set to appear in the Forester and Forest Guard written exam are advised to download the hall ticket and follow all the guidelines mentioned on the same. You must follow the crucial instructions during appearing in the exam for your better performance. Below are the set of guidelines you should keep in mind-
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Reach the center at least 60 minutes before reporting time.
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Please carry a printed hall ticket and one valid ID proof.
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Avoid electronics equipment including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or study materials.
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Follow instructions of the invigilators strictly.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.