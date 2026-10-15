Punjab School Holiday October 16, 2026: Will Schools Be Closed Today? Check Government Employee Rules
Punjab Holiday October 16, 2026: Check whether schools, colleges and government offices will remain closed today and know the rules for government employees.
The Punjab government has announced a holiday on October 16, 2026, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji. However, the holiday status is important to understand as it does not automatically mean that all schools, colleges and private institutions will remain closed.
According to reports, October 16 has been designated as a Restricted Holiday (RH) for government employees. This means eligible employees can avail the holiday as per the applicable rules.
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Punjab Holiday October 16: What Is the Rule for Government Employees?
Government employees in Punjab can avail themselves of the October 16 holiday as a restricted holiday. Unlike a gazetted or public holiday, a restricted holiday does not necessarily result in the closure of all government offices and institutions.
The Punjab government's 2026 holiday notification separately lists public holidays and other categories of holidays.
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Are Schools Closed in Punjab on October 16?
Schools in Punjab are not automatically closed on October 16 due to the restricted holiday. There has been no statewide order confirming the closure of schools and colleges for the day.
Schools and other educational institutions may continue to operate as usual unless their respective management or the competent education authorities issue a separate holiday order. Parents and students are advised to check their school's official circular or communication for confirmation.
This distinction is important because a restricted holiday for government employees does not necessarily translate into a holiday for students.
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Punjab Holidays in October 2026
The official Punjab holiday calendar includes Maharaj Agrasen Jayanti on October 11, Dussehra on October 20 and Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 26 among the October holidays.
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Date
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Occasion
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Holiday Status
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October 11, 2026
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Maharaj Agrasen Jayanti
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Public Holiday
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October 16, 2026
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Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji's Birthday
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Restricted Holiday
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October 20, 2026
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Dussehra
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Public Holiday
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October 26, 2026
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Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
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Public Holiday
Also Read l Punjab School Holiday in October 2026
Students should note that October 16 is not a confirmed statewide school holiday. Any school closure on the day will depend on a separate announcement from the concerned authorities or individual school management.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.