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Punjab School Holiday October 16, 2026: Will Schools Be Closed Today? Check Government Employee Rules

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 09:31 IST

Punjab Holiday October 16, 2026: Check whether schools, colleges and government offices will remain closed today and know the rules for government employees.

Punjab School Holiday October 16, 2026: Will Schools Be Closed Today? Check Government Employee Rules
Punjab School Holiday October 16, 2026: Will Schools Be Closed Today? Check Government Employee Rules
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The Punjab government has announced a holiday on October 16, 2026, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji. However, the holiday status is important to understand as it does not automatically mean that all schools, colleges and private institutions will remain closed.

According to reports, October 16 has been designated as a Restricted Holiday (RH) for government employees. This means eligible employees can avail the holiday as per the applicable rules. 

Also Read l Board Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE

Punjab Holiday October 16: What Is the Rule for Government Employees?

Government employees in Punjab can avail themselves of the October 16 holiday as a restricted holiday. Unlike a gazetted or public holiday, a restricted holiday does not necessarily result in the closure of all government offices and institutions.

The Punjab government's 2026 holiday notification separately lists public holidays and other categories of holidays.

Also Read l Dussehra 2026 School Holiday: Check State Wise School Closure List and More

Are Schools Closed in Punjab on October 16?

Schools in Punjab are not automatically closed on October 16 due to the restricted holiday. There has been no statewide order confirming the closure of schools and colleges for the day.

Schools and other educational institutions may continue to operate as usual unless their respective management or the competent education authorities issue a separate holiday order. Parents and students are advised to check their school's official circular or communication for confirmation.

This distinction is important because a restricted holiday for government employees does not necessarily translate into a holiday for students.

Also Read l School Holidays in October 2026: Check State-wise School Closure

Punjab Holidays in October 2026

The official Punjab holiday calendar includes Maharaj Agrasen Jayanti on October 11, Dussehra on October 20 and Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 26 among the October holidays. 

Date

Occasion

Holiday Status

October 11, 2026

Maharaj Agrasen Jayanti

Public Holiday

October 16, 2026

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji's Birthday

Restricted Holiday

October 20, 2026

Dussehra

Public Holiday

October 26, 2026

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Public Holiday

Also Read l Punjab School Holiday in October 2026

Students should note that October 16 is not a confirmed statewide school holiday. Any school closure on the day will depend on a separate announcement from the concerned authorities or individual school management.

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Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 10:31 IST
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