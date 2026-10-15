Punjab School Holiday October 16, 2026: Will Schools Be Closed Today? Check Government Employee Rules

The Punjab government has announced a holiday on October 16, 2026, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji. However, the holiday status is important to understand as it does not automatically mean that all schools, colleges and private institutions will remain closed.

According to reports, October 16 has been designated as a Restricted Holiday (RH) for government employees. This means eligible employees can avail the holiday as per the applicable rules.

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Punjab Holiday October 16: What Is the Rule for Government Employees?

Government employees in Punjab can avail themselves of the October 16 holiday as a restricted holiday. Unlike a gazetted or public holiday, a restricted holiday does not necessarily result in the closure of all government offices and institutions.