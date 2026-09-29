Punjab School Holidays in October 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
Punjab School Holidays October 2026: Check Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti and Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti school holidays.
Punjab School Holidays October 2026: Schools in Punjab will observe several holidays in October 2026 on account of national and state-specific occasions. According to the Punjab government’s 2026 holiday list, important holidays during the month include Gandhi Jayanti, Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, Dussehra and Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.
With October featuring multiple festival holidays along with Sundays, students and parents can check the Punjab school holiday list below to plan their schedules. However, the exact number of days schools remain closed may vary depending on the school’s academic calendar and applicable government orders.
Also Check: School Holidays in October 2026: Check State-wise School Closure
Punjab Bandh on October 15: Timings, Reason, and Impact on Public Services
Punjab is observing a bandh today, October 15, from 6 AM to 5 PM following the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, with protesters demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. While emergency services and hospitals remain fully operational, the shutdown is expected to cause localized disruptions to bus routes, road traffic, and commercial markets in several districts. Because there is no official statewide mandate closing institutions, banks, government offices, and schools are not observing a blanket holiday and are expected to run on their regular schedules; however, residents are advised to check local transport advisories and confirm with their specific bank branches before traveling.
Punjab School Holidays in October 2026
The key holiday dates in Punjab during October 2026 are:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion
|
October 2, 2026
|
Friday
|
Gandhi Jayanti
|
October 4, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly holiday
|
October 11, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti
|
October 18, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly holiday
|
October 20, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Dussehra/Vijaya Dashami
|
October 25, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly holiday
|
October 26, 2026
|
Monday
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
Is October 2 a Holiday for Punjab Schools?
Yes. October 2, 2026, is Gandhi Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The day is listed as a gazetted holiday in Punjab and falls on a Friday in 2026.
Students can therefore expect schools to remain closed on October 2, subject to their respective school calendars.
Punjab Schools Closed on Dussehra 2026
Dussehra will be observed on October 20, 2026, which falls on a Tuesday. The occasion is included in Punjab’s list of state holidays for 2026.
Dussehra is one of the major festival holidays in October and may be accompanied by additional school-level closures depending on the academic calendar.
Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti Holiday in Punjab
Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti falls on October 11, 2026, which is a Sunday. It is included in Punjab’s 2026 holiday list.
Since the occasion falls on a Sunday, students should check their school's calendar to determine whether any separate compensatory holiday or additional closure has been announced.
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Holiday
Another important holiday in October is Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 26, 2026. The date falls on a Monday and is listed as a holiday in Punjab.Schools are expected to remain closed on the occasion as per the applicable holiday schedule.
Punjab School Holiday Calendar October 2026: What Students Should Know
The October holiday schedule provides students with several breaks during the month. Apart from festival and state holidays, Sundays will also be weekly holidays for most schools.
However, not every holiday listed in a general government calendar necessarily means an additional closure for every individual school. CBSE, ICSE and other private schools may follow their own academic calendars, while government schools generally follow the applicable state education department schedule.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.