Punjab School Holidays in October 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates

Punjab School Holidays October 2026: Schools in Punjab will observe several holidays in October 2026 on account of national and state-specific occasions. According to the Punjab government’s 2026 holiday list, important holidays during the month include Gandhi Jayanti, Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, Dussehra and Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. With October featuring multiple festival holidays along with Sundays, students and parents can check the Punjab school holiday list below to plan their schedules. However, the exact number of days schools remain closed may vary depending on the school’s academic calendar and applicable government orders. Also Check: School Holidays in October 2026: Check State-wise School Closure Punjab Bandh on October 15: Timings, Reason, and Impact on Public Services Punjab is observing a bandh today, October 15, from 6 AM to 5 PM following the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, with protesters demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. While emergency services and hospitals remain fully operational, the shutdown is expected to cause localized disruptions to bus routes, road traffic, and commercial markets in several districts. Because there is no official statewide mandate closing institutions, banks, government offices, and schools are not observing a blanket holiday and are expected to run on their regular schedules; however, residents are advised to check local transport advisories and confirm with their specific bank branches before traveling.

Punjab School Holidays in October 2026 The key holiday dates in Punjab during October 2026 are: Date Day Occasion October 2, 2026 Friday Gandhi Jayanti October 4, 2026 Sunday Weekly holiday October 11, 2026 Sunday Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti October 18, 2026 Sunday Weekly holiday October 20, 2026 Tuesday Dussehra/Vijaya Dashami October 25, 2026 Sunday Weekly holiday October 26, 2026 Monday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Is October 2 a Holiday for Punjab Schools? Yes. October 2, 2026, is Gandhi Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The day is listed as a gazetted holiday in Punjab and falls on a Friday in 2026. Students can therefore expect schools to remain closed on October 2, subject to their respective school calendars.