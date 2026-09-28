Telangana School Holiday in October 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates

Telangana School Holiday in October 2026: Schools across Telangana are set to observe an extended break in October 2026, with up to 16 days of holidays scheduled throughout the month. Owing to a significant lineup of major state festivals, including Gandhi Jayanti, Bathukamma, and Vijayadashami (Dasara), the Telangana Department of School Education has finalised a complete holiday calendar. Students and parents can review the detailed holiday schedule, and official reopening timelines below to plan accordingly. Check: School Holidays in October 2026 Telangana School Holidays 2026: Latest Update on School Reopening Date Schools across Telangana are scheduled to reopen on October 23, 2026 after the 13 day Dasara holiday break from October 10 to October 22. The school education department has not announced any confirmed extension of the vacation. Reports circulating on social media about an extension of the holidays have been dismissed, and government, aided and private schools are expected to resume regular classes as scheduled. Students and parents should check their respective schools for any specific instructions or changes.

Telangana School Holidays: Dasara Holidays 2026 The Dasara holidays have started for schools across Telangana, giving students a break from regular classes to celebrate the festival with their families. Dasara, also known as Dussehra or Vijaydashami is one of the major festivals celebrated in the state. During this period, schools remain closed for the scheduled holiday break. Parents and students are advised to check the respective schools for the exact reopening date. Telangana School & College Holiday Schedule (October 2026) Check out the table below to check Telangana School Holiday Schedule in October 2026 Dates Occasion / Reason Applicable To Status October 2, 2026 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti All Schools & Colleges Official State Holiday October 4, 2026 Weekly Holiday All Institutions Regular Weekend October 10 – October 22, 2026 Dasara / First-Term Vacation (Includes Bathukamma & Vijayadashami) Schools (Classes 1 to 10) 13-Day Extended Break October 10 – October 21, 2026 Dasara Vacation Junior Colleges (Intermediate) 12-Day Extended Break October 18, 2026 Saddula Bathukamma (Falls during Dasara break) All Institutions State Festival Holiday October 20, 2026 Vijaya Dasami / Dasara (Falls during Dasara break) All Institutions State Festival Holiday October 21, 2026 Following Day of Vijaya Dasami (Falls during Dasara break) All Institutions State Festival Holiday October 22, 2026 Reopening Day for Junior Colleges Junior Colleges Only Classes Resume October 23, 2026 Reopening Day for Schools Schools Only Classes Resume October 25, 2026 Weekly Holiday All Institutions Regular Weekend

Gandhi Jayanti Holiday on October 2nd Students will have a holiday at the start of October. October 2, 2026, is a Friday and marks Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday across India. Because it falls on a Friday, schools and colleges with a Saturday-Sunday weekend will provide a three-day break. However, Saturday schedules may differ depending on the institution. Dasara Holidays from October 10 to 22 The Dasara vacation is the primary reason for the many holidays in October. Based on the Telangana School Academic Calendar for 2026–27, schools will close for 13 days straight, from October 10 to October 22, for the Dasara or First Term break. Classes will resume on Friday, October 23. Festivals like Bathukamma and Vijayadashami occur during this break, allowing students to enjoy an extended holiday. According to the official 2026 state calendar, Saddula Bathukamma on October 18, Vijayadashami on October 20, and the day after Vijayadashami on October 21 are all designated holidays.